A Helpful Hint

I support this idea. / JK

Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:

Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall

But here we are. / JK

Spotted this one on Capitol Hill. I've made my position on the Gum Wall clear. Thanks, John!

Feeling Frazzled

They get it. / JK

Big clown energy. Feeling foolish myself, tyvm. No particular reason, just existence....

Top of the Morning to You

God willed me to be annoying. / JK

Me when I haven't had any coffee.

Life Is Worth It

Kind of crummy lighting, I know, but the flash obscured the writing too much. / JK

I spotted this one walking back up to the Hill after watching Jordan Peele's Nope, which is the perfect summer blockbuster. It felt reassuring to see after watching an alien gobble up spectacle-hungry humans. Go see the movie if you haven't already. Another sign to keep on living...

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.