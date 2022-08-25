A Helpful Hint
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:
Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall
Spotted this one on Capitol Hill. I've made my position on the Gum Wall clear. Thanks, John!
Feeling Frazzled
Big clown energy. Feeling foolish myself, tyvm. No particular reason, just existence....
Top of the Morning to You
Me when I haven't had any coffee.
Life Is Worth It
I spotted this one walking back up to the Hill after watching Jordan Peele's Nope, which is the perfect summer blockbuster. It felt reassuring to see after watching an alien gobble up spectacle-hungry humans. Go see the movie if you haven't already. Another sign to keep on living...
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.