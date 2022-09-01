🚨NEW STICKER PATROL ALERT!!! 🚨In this episode of Sticker Patrol, we are back on Capitol Hill screaming at the horror show and appreciating the furry community. Along the way, we found gems by Mousey, Gwendolyn E Wood, Inspirational Grindo, Starhead Boy, Meat Sweats, Chunky Brewster, Praise the Day, Anatomy of a Dress, Almost Style!, Lysergio Leone, Make Seattle Shitty Again, Christian, Seattle Capoeira, SubSpace, Sleep Is Famous, Stick to Resist, and more!
Featuring the musical stylings of Erik Blood and shot and edited by Shane Wahlund. Where should we go next?
