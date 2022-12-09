Lots of Truth in This One

Ooooo, turn it up, I love this song!

I forgot where I saw this one! Probably on Capitol Hill. I'd say this is a good reminder to always check yourself and the expectations you place on people in your life. Are you treating this person like a friend? Or a therapist? This sticker is holding us accountable!

I Know It's Not a Sticker, but You Know I Love to Make Exceptions

Trying to take a picture of something on a reflective sign at night results in the weirdest photos.

My sister and I spotted this as we were coming back from Pony the other night. I love the fact that you can read this at least two different ways. "Do not enter (unless it's from the back, daddy)," or "Do not enter my ass (unless it's from the back, daddy)." Choose your favorite!

Did I Post This Sticker Already?

Sorry, the weed makes me forget.

Vox pubbed this quote, so it's definitely not a misattribution. I've definitely seen other Mr. Rogers stickers around town, so he has a lot of local fans! Here's some more Mr. Rogers to brighten your day:

No Thoughts, Just...

Slurp, slurp.

Have a good weekend :)

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.