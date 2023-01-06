Everyone Call Off the Search, We Already Found the Sticker of the Year

Handmade at that! JK

This one is so freaking good and perfect for Friday. If you're a 9-5 yuppy like me, once the sun sets you're basically free to bone as much as you want until 9 am on Monday. We need the serotonin or whatever. Also, you horndogs seemed to really love this one on Instagram.

You Didn't Hear It from Me, but...

Forgot where I spotted this one. JK

Just kidding, you shouldn't do that to your boyfriend! Thanks, Chunky Brewster!

Hot

Get the neck! JK

Surveillance is on my mind on the moment (okay, all the time) because I recently had the distinct pleasure of seeing the previously unstreamable Strange Days by Kathryn Bigelow at Grand Illusion. Those SQUID recording devices are so interesting because they predate mass surveillance in the form of people filming strangers in public for TikTok and police bodycams that ultimately do nothing to hold cops accountable. Anyway, if this is all nonsense to you, watch the NOW STREAMING movie on HBOMax and get back to me.

OK, Wait, Maybe THIS Is the Best Sticker of 2023?

Spotted inside the bathroom at Supreme Pizza in the U District if you can believe it. JK

Luckily, I don't think anyone has to worry about a shark getting their weiner in this way.

Patriarchy—It's What's for Dinner!

To be fair, the Supreme Court has always had patriarchy in the majority. JK

Love the addition of the "sup, brah" to the bottom of the soup can. I imagine that this is a super salty concoction... thanks HmTimm.

Stop! He Might Enjoy That!

Love the Amazon grin detail there. 10/10, no notes. JK

Would not be surprised if the ol' Bezos was into piss play. It would actually humanize him a bit if he was. I loved seeing this while walking into the Madison Safeway's parking structure.

Something to Take with You into Your Weekend

Inspiring. JK

I still believe it's possible. So do the Prophets of Rage:

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.