Pride Husky reminds you to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and bark loudly at catbois. Matt Baume



Hold on. Who is that — is that our old friend, Pride Month? What are you doing here? Oh, it’s June already? Well, how do you like that. I suppose you’ve got a bunch of fun parties and protests and picnics and politics planned for the month? Oh, you do? How marvelous.

After two years of trepidation, Pride events are finally re-blossoming around the city all month long. And fortunately, many of those events are outdoors, where the risk of COVID transmission is … well, not zero, but at least lower than the crowded, sweaty indoors. (COVID transmission and hospitalization in King County is climbing right now, so make sure you’re vaccinated, boosted, and taking safety precautions. Couldn’t hurt to get tested for STIs while you’re at it.)

Here at The Stranger, we’ll be running Pridey event recommendations for you every week, all month long. You can also consult EverOut for a giant master mega-list of every single gosh darn event — hundreds of them in total — and roundups of top-picks later this month. But for now, let’s kick things off with a handful of the biggest, boldest, most beguiling must-attend highlights:

Saturday, June 4, 2022: Pride in the Park

Just a little something to whet your whistle. Head over to Volunteer Park for music, dance, and food trucks — and check out our interview with co-host Ceasar Hart.

Saturday, June 11, 2022: White Center Pride Street Party

If queer vendors, drag shows, beer gardens, and the “world famous balloon chain” aren’t enough to get you to figure out how to get to White Center, what more could it possibly take?

Saturday, June 25, 2022: Seattle Dyke March

All are welcome at this annual rally, and although the bikes are a highlight they’re not a requirement — you can always just ride a friend.

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 2022: Pridefest

Now with two locations! Pridefest hits Capitol Hill and Seattle Center this year with the theme “We’re Still Here,” a tidy little Sondheim reference. Visit Capitol Hill for a nice stroll, and Seattle Center for the crowds and headliners — including Monet X Change, Aja, and a ballroom showcase.

Sunday, June 26, 2022: Capitol Hill Pride

Not to be confused with Pridefest or the Parade! This one’s an indie event, and promises a march, rally, and barbequoi (French for soirée) along with drummers, a doggie drag contest, and catwalk.

Sunday, June 26, 2022: Seattle Pride Parade

Take a cute little wander downtown for the looooooong procession of floats. You’re familiar with what a Pride Parade is, don’t you? Of course you do. I don’t know why I’m even writing a blurb for this one, you know what to expect.

Saturday and Sunday, August 13-14, 2022: Alki Beach Pride

It’s not too early to mark your calendar for a late-summer beach party across the water.

Friday, September 2, 2022: Seattle Trans Pride

Plans are still coming together for this one, but Gender Justice League never disappoints. Sign up now for tabling, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, and we’ll see you there.