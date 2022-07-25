Class up your grubby little life with some fancy-pants theater in the park! Seattle Shakespeare Company’s Wooden O summer series brings tons of performances to choose from all across Puget Sound all summer long. This weekend’s festivities kick off Thursday with lesser-known play Cymbeline at Confluence Park in Issaquah, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Luther Burbank Park Ampitheater on Mercer Island, followed by Friday performances at Columbia Park in Seattle and Wiggums Hollow Park in Everett and weekend shows at Fisher Pavilion in Seattle and Steel Lake Park in Federal Way. That’s a lot of exeunting! All events are outdoors (bring a blanket), and they’re all free free free free free (but donate if you can). Seattle Shakespeare Company puts on shows with professional actors year-round, so these all-are-welcome open-air Wooden O events are a great opportunity to see classic stories brought to life by skilled performers.

Get the details on the roving performances of Midsummer Night’s Dream and Cymbeline on EverOut.