Simply one of the best movies ever made, The Princess Bride comes to Seattle Center’s Movies at the Mural this weekend, and it’s free! Bring a blanket and snacks to the grassy lawn near the Space Needle. Kids are welcome—and likely to enjoy this real crowd-pleaser of an experience. The main attraction will be preceded by two short films. Directed by students at Cornish, they’re very short, with runtimes of 24 seconds and just under five minutes. Movies at the Mural will continue throughout August. Come back August 6 for Shang-Chi; August 13 for The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; August 20 for Labyrinth; and August 27 for In the Heights—a very solid lineup indeed!

The Princess Bride screens Saturday July 30 at 9 pm. More details on the film series at EverOut.