Reproductive rights have been under attack across the country for years, and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade accelerated the assault, leading to at least a dozen states cruelly criminalizing abortion and abortion providers. While there's a lot of work to be done, there's also a real need to come together and unleash our collective emotions around this topic, be they grief, rage, or hope. On Thursday, Neumos is hosting a show featuring local acts that will serve as both a space of reflection and a fundraiser for All Women's Care, a Seattle-based abortion clinic. On the roster is electro-pop artist Tinsley, garage rockers Linda from Work, teen sensations THEM, indie-rock quartet La Fonda, dream pop band Sea Lemon, and rapidly ascending vocalist TeZATalks. All six acts will perform a mix of original songs and covers for this excellent night of music. Come build a new future together.

<a href="https://lafondamusic.bandcamp.com/album/new-self-old-ways-3">New Self Old Ways by La Fonda</a>

My Body, My Choice is at Neumos. Doors open at 8pm, tickets are $10. All proceeds are going to All Women's Care.