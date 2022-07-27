Is it just me, or have there been a lot of edible plant-foraging classes lately? Maybe I just have life after the apocalypse on my mind, but it sure seems folks are prepping to become preppers. Anyway, if you want to know which mushroom you should eat (and which you should feed to your rival to knock them out), the Blue Wind School of Botanical Studies has just the thing: On a lovely stroll through Issaquah, they’ll teach you about plant safety, the ethics of harvesting, and conserving at-risk species. Issaquah’s an hour-plus bus ride from Seattle, but the organizers are organizing carpools, so you may be able to hitch a ride like a little spider on a mint leaf. Be prepared to hike two to four miles with water, food, a notebook, and whatever outdoorsy gear you need for such a trek. And leave the kids ‘n’ pets at home. When the apocalypse comes, they’re on their own!

The Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Pacific Northwest: Herb Walk is Saturday July 30 from 9 am to 1:30 pm in Issaquah. (Exact location provided upon sign-up).