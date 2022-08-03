In an age where the cultural landscape of Seattle looks A LOT different than it used to even ten years ago, the fact that KEXP has adapted and flourished on a local, national, and international scale for 50 years is something to be celebrated. And this weekend you can!

The world's best (in my opinion) radio station is hosting KEXP50 this Saturday in honor of their half-centennial birthday. From 12-7 pm, you can mosey on down to the Seattle Center for a spate of FREE live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and DJs spinning records from the KEXP gathering space.

Stage acts include dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Sons of Kemet in one of their last shows, alt-rocker Thao, beloved Seattle crooner Tomo Nakayama, local alternative R&B and hip-hop star LIVt, and some surprise guests.

If that's not enough for you, the team over at KEXP has been doing a deep-dive on the best music from each year of their existence from 1972-2022. Check out their archives over on their website.

KEXP50 goes down on Saturday, August 6 from 12-7pm at Seattle Center. Entrance is free and all-ages (except for the beer garden, duh).