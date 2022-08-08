Hey everybody! Come get some STUFF! You like STUFF, don’t you? Sure, everyone likes STUFF. Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day is a perfect time to find just the right stuff for your collection–or, if you have overdone it on acquisitions in the past, to prune things back and maybe make a few bucks.

Dozens of neighbors will gather in the park and in twenty-ish other locations across the Hill on Sunday, August 14, to peddle wares and make chit-chat. Free registration is required if you want to be a seller (the deadline is August 8). If you’re a buyer, then feel free to check the map (not yet available, but coming soon) and stroll on through at your leisure between 10 am and 3 pm.

Yes, there will be music. Snacks and drinks will be available at the nearby Farmers Market. No, you can’t just leave whatever doesn’t sell, but fortunately there are plenty of thrift shops nearby that will take your items. See you at the STUFF PARTY!

Capitol Hill Garage Sale happens from 10 am to 3 pm at Cal Anderson Park and at various nearby locations TBD on Sunday, August 14.