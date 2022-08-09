Disco lives, and it’s on a bike! The monthly mobile party gathers at Red Square for a mix of rolling and dancing. From there, they’ll head out on a low-impact tour of the surrounding neighborhoods. The route is still TBD, but organizers will post it a few days before the ride.

These are always easy, all-riders-welcome, nobody-left-behind affairs, keeping the speed low and the distance a manageable 8 to 15 miles. Though they can last up to 6 hours, there’s no requirement that you stay for the entire thing or even show up on time.

Bring a costume (optional) and decorate your bike and your helmet however you like. And if the mood strikes you, please do take the disco theme to heart and bring your finest 1970s look. Bright colors, flashing lights, and good vibes only.

Seattle Bike Disco #23 gathers at Red Square at 7 pm and rolls out at 7:30 on Friday, August 12.