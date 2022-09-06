Disco lives, and it’s on a bike! This Friday Seattle Bike Disco's monthly mobile party will gather at Red Square on the UW campus for a mix of rolling and dancing. From there, riders will head out on a low-impact tour of the surrounding neighborhoods. The route is still TBD, but organizers will post it a few days before the ride.

These are always easy all-riders-welcome and nobody-left-behind affairs, keeping the speed low and the distance a manageable eight to 15 miles. Though the rides can last up to six hours, there’s no requirement that you stay for the entire thing or even show up on time.

Bring a costume (optional) and decorate your bike and your helmet however you'd like. And if the mood strikes you, please do take the disco theme to heart and bring your finest 1970s look. Bright colors, flashing lights, and good vibes only.

Seattle Bike Disco #24 gathers at Red Square at 7 pm and rolls out at 7:30 on Friday, September 9.