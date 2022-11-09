Wednesday 11/9

Free Chicken Sandwiches and Pie

(COMMUNITY) The only tickets left for Wednesday night's Lizzo concert at Climate Pledge Arena are $140 each before service fees, so you may as well drown your sorrows in some pie. The Downtown Seattle Association has been hosting autumnal events on various weekdays since September, and they’ll be wrapping up the festivities this week with free chicken sandwiches and pumpkin pie. Head on down to Occidental Square for a sandwich courtesy of Sisters & Brothers on Wednesday, November 9 from noon to 2 pm. The pies will follow on Thursday, November 10 at Westlake Park, with no particular time indicated but “while supplies last,” so best of luck, pie fans. And of course, while you’re in the neighborhood, take in the sights and sounds, stroll around a bit, and rediscover a neighborhood where there’s always something interesting to explore. (Occidental Square, 117 S Washington St; Westlake Park, 401 Pine St). MATT BAUME

Thursday 11/10

Freakout Festival

(MUSIC) Read our preview here.

Helms Alee w/Sandrider and Help

(MUSIC) With just seven weeks to go before the end of the year, I can confidently say Helms Alee's Keep This Be the Way is one of the best records of 2022. It was recorded and mixed while much of the world was in various states of lockdown in the summer and fall of 2020, resulting in doom, anxiety, and quick, pummeling drums that will make your heart rate spike. "Tripping Up the Stairs" is punctuated with charged storms of distorted bass and guitar while all three band members—Hozoji Matheson, Dana James, and Ben Verellen—chant an eerie warning: "Lurching forward/heaving ho! You buck and shudder any time the wind blows!" But there's a sense of fragility I've never noticed in the band's songwriting before. At times, in songs like "The Middle Half" (featuring Lori Goldston on cello) and the syrupy, psychedelic "Do Not Expose to the Burning Sun," it almost feels like you're coming face-to-face with a hypnotic wall of noise that could shatter into a million pieces with one wrong move. Chills. Also on the bill is Sandrider—the gloriously grimy heavy rock band featuring long-standing Seattle rock royalty Jon Weisnewski, Jesse Roberts, and Nat Damm—and HELP, a seething, ranting punk band from Portland. Think this generation's Suicidal Tendencies but a little smarter and with less screaming about Pepsi. You will feel every note in your bones. (Central Saloon, 207 First Ave S #1, 8 pm, $20/$25) MEGAN SELING

Heidi Blickenstaff, Allison Sheppard, and Jena VanElslander in Jagged Little Pill. Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Friday 11/11

Seattle’s Live Theater Showdown: Jagged Little Pill vs. Jesus Christ Superstar

(THEATER) Take your pick of two very different stage musicals representing two very different eras of music. Over at the Paramount, you can catch Jagged Little Pill, a story of a fractured family based on the music of Alanis Morissette. This show comes recommended by 15 Tony nominations and a Grammy win, and promises to transport you back to the '90s and your broken-down car where you’d blast your Alanis cassettes at full volume. Meanwhile Reboot Theater Company is getting QUITE the head start on Easter season with Jesus Chris Superstar, the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical about the last days of some carpenter. Though the musical motifs are set firmly in the late '60s and early '70s, the show is often updated with modern twists and each production offers its own unique interpretation of the relationships between Jesus, Mary, and Judas, aka history’s most dramatic throuple. (Jagged Little Pill, the Paramount, 911 Pine St, through Nov 13; Jesus Christ Superstar, Theater Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave S, through Nov 19) MATT BAUME

Saturday 11/12

Adam Green w/Tchotchke

(MUSIC) It's impossible to know where to start when discussing Adam Green's prolific discography. There's everything he did as one half of Moldy Peaches, alongside the audacious Kimya Dawson, as well as the 11 full-lengths he's released under his own name. And then there's the break from music that resulted in a catalog of visual art, books, poetry, and films. For now, let's focus on his latest release, That Fucking Feeling, a full-length that feels almost like a retrospective, with tracks shifting from ebullient doo-wop pop elevated by a choir ("Blackout") to the solo acoustic title track that lyrically sounds much like a stream of consciousness and a nod to his younger years spent writing and recording lo-fi indie pop from his parent's kitchen table. He said in the album's press release, "I wrote a few songs in quarantine singing into my laptop, and I like how direct it feels. Not every song has to be big, this is just a little song that felt like a sweet moment captured." At Barboza, were invited to be a part of those moments, from the bold "All Hell Breaks Loose," a song just begging to be used in a Quentin Tarantino Spaghetti Western, to the tender, acoustic "Bitter Hearts." But oh yes, there will also be dancing. A peek at some recent setlists confirms Green hasn't outgrown 2002's twee AF "Dance With Me," a song that I included on every mixtape I made for a crush between 2002 and 2005. (Barboza, 925 E Pike St, 7 pm, $17) MEGAN SELING

Sunday 11/13

Touch of Evil

(FILM) We remember Charlton Heston for his NRA moment: "I'll give you my gun when you pry (or take) it from my cold, dead hands." But we should also remember him for making Orson Welles the director and writer of one of the greatest noirs in history: Touch of Evil. The completion of this lusty and gorgeous work of cinema would not have been possible without the star-power of a Hollywood actor. The logic goes like this: The Hollywood hunk or whatever has to, once in a while, sacrifice their glamour, the glow of their fame, which is generated by mostly trashy films, to the art of cinema itself. Touch of Evil also has an iconic scene between Welles and Marlene Dietrich. She, a fortune teller, tells Welles's character, Police Captain Hank Quinlan, something that we in these depressing times can appreciate: "You have no future." (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, 5:30 pm, $12.50) CHARLES MUDEDE

The line at Ben & Esther's last weekend. (Worth the wait.) WILL CASEY

Monday 11/14

Everything Bagel at Ben and Esther’s

(FOOD) As a casually pescatarian Gentile, I am hardly the most qualified person to give you a recommendation about Capitol Hill’s hottest new vegan Jewish deli. BUT! I can’t stop telling everyone I know how incredible the food is at the new Ben & Esther’s location off of Broadway and Pike, and so here we are. First, the bagel. Everything bagels are, in my opinion, the platonic ideal of what a bagel is supposed to be. A complex combination of sesame, garlic, poppy, onion, and salt that you can only get in this unique context are a measure of any deli’s breakfast bona fides. Ben & Esther’s passes that test with flying colors, providing a perfectly balanced seasoning and toasting the delectable treat juuuuuust enough to provide some crunch without drying out your breakfast. But no bagel would be complete without the schmear, and here is where the deli really outdoes itself. I’m a firm believer that vegan food is at its best when it owns up to being purely plants instead of imitating something you’d expect to have meat in it, but this cream cheese would fool even the most discerning patron of a classic Brooklyn establishment into thinking it was the real thing. I’ve sampled both the lemon-dill and scallion schmears, and I honestly can’t decide which was better. Try them for yourselves, you won’t be disappointed. And if you see a line snaking around the corner on a weekend, know it’s worth the wait. (Ben & Esther's, 907 E Pike St, daily 7 am-3 pm, $8) WILL CASEY

Megan Kelso reads from her latest book, out now via Fantagraphics.

Tuesday 11/15

Megan Kelso presents Who Will Make the Pancakes: Five Stories

(BOOKS) If you had all the fun at Short Run that we told you to have, then you should already have a copy of Seattle cartoonist Megan Kelso's latest collection, Who Will Make the Pancakes: Five Stories, out now from legendary local publisher Fantagraphics, and you should already know how smart and funny and generally great she is. If not, then her reading at Third Place Books in Ravenna gives you yet another opportunity to enjoy her wit and wisdom. The new book looks at motherhood from all angles. The Comics Journal gushed over "Watergate Sue," a multigenerational tale first published in New York Magazine during the early aughts. Despite its age, the comic hits "more powerfully" than ever. Publishers Weekly tagged the work with its coveted red star, calling all of its stories "quiet triumphs." Go celebrate them. (Third Place Books Ravenna, 6504 20th Ave NE, 7 pm, free with advanced registration) RICH SMITH

