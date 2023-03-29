Neptune Frost

(FILM) The Afrofuturism of Neptune Frost is of a very high grade. And this has nothing to do with its art design (which superbly blends the old and the new, the village and the global), or even its music (which is a rich fusion of electro, techno, and traditional African beats), but its deep conception of technology. What the directors, Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman, come close to, and what is often distant from key Afrofuturists' works, is the true nature of technology. It does not come from space (as with Black Panther); nor is it mystical (as with Saya Woolfalk’s installation ChimaTEK: Virtual Chimeric Space). It is instead driven ever-forward by forms of exploitation that are specific to capitalism. The Black Africans in the movie mine minerals needed for technologies developed in Silicon Valley and Seattle. They also have e-waste dumped on them by the West and the East. This understanding of technology must always be at the core of Afrofuturism if it is to be politically meaningful. Also, the film is a musical and visual feast. Do not worry about the plot while watching it. Just do your best to stay in its post-postcolonial moments. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, various showtimes through April 2, $5-$25) CHARLES MUDEDE

FLÓÐ (Flood)

Jónsi's FLÓÐ (Flood) is at the National Nordic Museum through July 30. Rafael Soldi

(VISUAL ART) In the recent Art and Performance guide (which is in print, and available all over the city), Jas Keimig described the concept of the installation FLÓÐ (Flood) at the National Nordic Museum as "meditating on climate change." That's certainly how one can read it, but my experience of the work, which is by Icelandic artist and musician Jónsi and occupies a huge space in the museum, recalled less the inevitable underwater Anthropocene world with its sad sea sounds and scent of seaweed, and more Seattle in the middle of winter. Though we have left those short and beautifully bleak days, they can still be found here, in the heart of the Nordic Museum. The strip of flickering light above, the mist, the coldness of it all. One with proper Pacific Northwest blood feels very much at home here. (National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, Tues-Sun 10 am-5 pm, free-$20, all ages) CHARLES MUDEDE

March for Trans Lives

(COMMUNITY) In protest of the hundreds of anti-trans and anti-queer bills introduced in state legislatures across the country this year, local activists are holding a March for Trans Lives on Capitol Hill this Friday for Trans Day of Visibility. This new community organization is demanding state lawmakers take a stand against this unprecedented wave of hate bills by making Washington a refugee state for trans people fleeing persecution (as Minnesota governor Tim Waltz did earlier this month) and codifying trans healthcare protections into law. To join the march, be at Volunteer Park's amphitheater at 4 pm for speeches, a drag show, and a performance from a still-secret band. At 5 pm, protestors will march to Cal Anderson Park. Organizers say the route is designed to be accessible to people with disabilities and medics will be on hand with water and snacks. If you’re a Seattle local with a hand to lend, you can sign up here to volunteer for first aid, security, or to donate COVID-safe masks and art supplies for sign making. Organizers are asking participants to remain peaceful and not to engage with cops, as it is expecting minimal police presence. (Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave E, 4 pm, free, all ages) VIVIAN MCCALL

Punk Rock Flea Market

(SHOPPING) This weekend Nii Modo, the former Bartell Drug space on Third Avenue, hosts the spring installment of the Punk Rock Flea Market, an anything-goes shopping extravaganza where you can see the latest offerings from more than 100 local vendors, including clothes and records to art and household wares. What'll be there? Well, that's the best part of Punk Rock Flea Market! You don't really know until you go. This weekend's vendors include neon artist Jeremy Bert, vinyl sellers Janku Land Records, jewelry and pretty trinket maker Botanical Fae, vintage clothing shop Crazy Raven Vintage, leather accessory designer Sabretooth Leather, and crystal shop Black Moon Minerals. Personally, I am very interested in the little Bubble Yum earrings from Queer Kid Art—too cute! And, as always, admission's only a buck! Because fuck inflation. (Nii Modo, 1404 Third Ave, April 1 11 am-7 pm, April 2 11 am-5 pm, $1, all ages) MEGAN SELING

Cambodian Barbecue Block Party Fundraiser

Oliver's Twist chef and owner Karuna Long hosts another Cambodian barbecue April 2. Meg van Huygen

(FOOD) In Phinney Ridge, Oliver's Twist chef and owner Karuna Long has at last found a home for his innovative new Cambodian restaurant, Sophon—but he needs your help! On Sunday, stop by the driveway just south of the restaurant and help Karuna and his crew raise $$$ to fund the move via a Cambodian-style barbecue. They'll be cranking out kroeung curry smashburgers, grilled loc lac parmesan noodles, barbecued wings, tofu-mushroom skewers, and lots of other marvelous Khmer and Khmer-inspired snacks. This event will be running entirely on donations, vegetarian food will be available, and kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome! The cocktail bar inside Oliver's Twist will also be open for walk-up service with normal menu prices; I can't get enough of their Dark & Stormy made with molasses-y blackstrap rum. So get that. (Oliver's Twist, 6822 Greenwood Ave N, noon to 5 pm, by donation, all ages) MEG VAN HUYGEN

Ari Shapiro with Dan Shapiro

See Ari Shapiro at Town Hall April 3. IMAGES COURTESY OF HARPER COLLINS

(BOOKS) As an award-winning journalist and host of the popular NPR show All Things Considered, Ari Shapiro has met countless people and reported from every corner of the world. He's dedicated his career to telling their stories. Now, in his new memoir, he's sharing his own. The Best Strangers in the World gives readers a look at what was happening behind the scenes while Shapiro hung out with President Barack Obama as NPR's White House Correspondent and covered wars in Iraq, Israel, and Ukraine. All vital reporting, yes, but I will forever love his interview with Phil Collins, too. On April 1 he's sitting down with Seattle-based entrepreneur (and his brother) Dan Shapiro to discuss the book and share more about his celebrated journalistic career. (Note: Dan Savage was originally scheduled to appear but is no longer available. It will still be good!) In other notable Town Hall news, the venue is also hosting another Stranger-endorsed event on Friday, April 1, when former Stranger writers and current brilliant humans Lindy West and Angela Garbes sit down with comedian and author Lane Moore to discuss Moore's new book You Will Find Your People. More here! (Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, 8:30 pm, $25-$50, all ages) MEGAN SELING

Low Tribute Night: A Benefit for the Family of Mimi Parker

(MUSIC) The death of 55-year-old Low drummer/vocalist Mimi Parker last November from ovarian cancer devastated many in the music community. It was particularly painful not only because she was by all accounts a wonderful person, but also because her Minnesota rock band had been on a scorching creative streak with their last two Sub Pop albums, 2018's Double Negative and 2021's Hey What. Initially classified as “slowcore” upon the release of their gloriously hushed 1994 debut LP, I Could Live in Hope, Low continued to evolve into a more complex, harsher rock unit over the decades, culminating with the harrowing, glitchy, electronics-enhanced diptych mentioned above. To help ameliorate the emotional and financial hardships of Parker's family (including husband and Low bandmate Alan Sparhawk) and honor her memory, nine of the PNW's most nuanced indie-rock artists will play songs from Low's voluminous and luminous catalog, including Damien Jurado, David Bazan, Von Wildenhaus, Caitlin Sherman, and Cussing. Bring a hanky or two. (Madame Lou's, 2505 First Ave, 7:30 pm, $15-$20, 21+) DAVE SEGAL