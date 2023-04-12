Sam Now

(FILM) It’s been a little under a year since Sam Now had a limited release after making its festival run, but this week the film is going wide for all to see. Telling a decades-long story of a local family trying to make sense of their mother’s disappearance, the documentary peels back layer after layer of emotion and history until a more complicated series of truths are revealed. It is a compassionate work of filmmaking from director Reed Harkness, primarily focusing on his half-brother Sam, for whom the film is named, as they travel around the Pacific Northwest and beyond in search of answers. Their story is told using everything from old home movies to short Super 8 films, all cut together into one cinematic memoir. The film opens Wednesday at Northwest Film Forum and Saturday and Sunday's screenings will be followed by a Q&A with Harkness. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, various showtimes April 15, $14) CHASE HUTCHINSON

Screaming Females with Generacion Suicida and SMIRK

(MUSIC) Break out the denim vests and arch support insoles! The iconic OG DIY punk trio Screaming Females are gracing Madame Lou’s on Wednesday. One of the most consistent underground rock groups, the New Brunswick New Jerseyans have maintained the same lineup for nearly two decades and this tour is to celebrate the release of their eighth studio album, Desire Pathway. The trio has embraced their underground roots throughout the years—supporting small venues, designing their own album art, and making merch. For such an accomplished band, Screaming Females presents a laid-back persona... until they hit the stage. Frontwoman and HBIC Marissa Paternoster has a powerful, soaring voice complemented by face-melting riffs and the stage presence of a firecracker. Don’t be surprised when you get swept up by the pit. (Madame Lou's, 2505 First Ave, 8 pm, $18/$22, all ages) BRITTNE LUNNIS

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked

Your princess is in another castle. Courtesy of STG

(COMEDY) I'm in a bit of a pickle. The less you know going into Lindy West's Every Castle, Ranked, the better, but the show is also so delightful, so smart and hilarious, that I'm very tempted to tell you all about it, spoilers be damned! You see the conundrum, right? Here's what I can say: For her first big solo comedy show, author, comedian, and former Stranger writer West ranks all the world's castles. She really does! I learned a lot about castles—and castle toilets!!!—when I saw her perform the show for the first time last week. But just as you start to laugh—and you will laugh—West hits you in the gut with poignant observations about failure, grief, identity, and getting older and coming to terms with the fact that the narratives we've all created for ourselves are actually coping mechanisms that OH NO! I've already said too much! Embrace the unknown. Just go. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 7:30 pm, $25) MEGAN SELING

Doom Generation

(FILM) This marvelously dystopian movie by Gregg Araki will make the most sense if its place in history is understood. It's the second work of Araki's Teenage Apocalypse Trilogy. It was released in the middle of the final decade of the 20th century. This decade was racked by a secular form of millenarianism. Would the world end in 2000? And what should we do if we know for certain that it will? Araki's answer? Have lots of lots sex: women with women, women with men, men with men. You get the picture. Also, do not give a fuck about anything: get drunk, do any drug, break the law. This is the doom generation. It's also the end of the road for Gen X. After this moment, and this movie (which stars Rose McGowan), the stage is set for the millennials. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, showtimes vary, $11) CHARLES MUDEDE

Free Tampons with Karoshi, LD50, Blush Button, and Shudder

<a href="https://freetampon.bandcamp.com/album/free-tampons-ep">Free Tampons EP by Free Tampons</a>

(MUSIC) Vera Project is making it super easy for you to be a good human and thrash around with your all-ages buddies! On Saturday the venue hosts Rock Against War Crimes, a benefit show featuring Free Tampons (riot grrl), Karoshi (punk), LD50 (sludge), and Shudder (hxc). Proceeds from the event will be donated to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Ethiopia, Iran, and Myanmar. Consisting of nearly 100 million people across 150 countries, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provides disaster relief, medical care, emergency preparedness, and more. Obviously everyone involved in this event is a literal angel and with a packed house, they can raise over $5,000 for the cause. We love to see local music being used as a catalyst to support international change. <3 This is a mask and vax event. Don’t forget it! (Vera Project, Republican St and Warren Ave N, 7 pm, $15, all ages) BRITTNE LUNNISS

Cutie Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlin Fritz (@kmfduh)

(COMMUNITY) Cutie Fest returns to Cal Anderson Park this Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. One-hundred fifty artists and vendors are expected at the informal festival in the park to sell mostly art, but also tarot readings and zines. It’s free, not just for the public, but for the participating artists too, so they can actually make money instead of spending it on fees for their booth. Organizer Kaitlin Fritz has thrown three Cutie Fests so far—the first attracted just six vendors, so it's really grown—and this fourth installment is special because it is a sort of celebration for the related arts non-profit (The Cutie Foundation) Fritz is just getting off the ground. They want to provide free art supplies and arts mentorship to Seattle-area queer kids. “I just want to help all the queer artsy teens succeed and have a safe space,” Fritz said via text. That is cute! (Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, 10 am-5 pm, free, all ages) VICTORIA MCCALL

Imported KitKats from Uwajimaya

Dare you to try them all. MEGAN SELING

(FOOD) I know we generally reserve this highly coveted Stranger Suggests real estate for only the very best local events and activities in the region, but hear me out: Uwajimaya in the ID currently has a destination-worthy selection of imported KitKats. The store always has at least a few different flavors of KitKats, but during a recent visit, I counted more than a dozen, including Daifuku Mochi, Salt Lemon, Caramel, Whole Wheat, Matcha, White Chocolate, and Chocolate Orange. While I haven't tried them all (yet) so far the Melon cookies top my list. I expected something cloying and artificial, but they have a bright and fresh flavor with a smooth aftertaste. A delightful surprise! The Strawberry Gateau wafers, on the other hand, are like chewing on Lip Smackers. Blech. Grab 'em all and host an impromptu KitKat taste test. Happy Monday. (Uwajimaya, 600 Fifth Ave S, open daily 8 am-8 pm) MEGAN SELING

Free Play Open House at NW Pinball Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwest Pinball Collective (@nwpinballcollective)

(PINBALL) I love playing pinball. So much. But I always feel a little goofy going to a pinball bar because a) I don't drink and b) I'm not good. I can only give up so many quarters before I start to feel self-conscious about the lurkers glaring at me for hogging the Medieval Madness machine without breaking to buy something at the bar. The Northwest Pinball Collective gets it. For $45 a month, members have 24/7 access to the Sanctuary of the Silver Ball, a room filled with a rotating selection of more than 20 free-play pinball machines. What's more, NWPC hosts open house free-play parties the first Saturday and third Tuesday of every month so you can see if you like the vibes before joining. Play some free pinball with no strings attached or, if you like what you see, you can join the collective on the spot and get invites to monthly tournaments, pizza parties, and Tech Tuesdays, where members can learn more about game maintenance and machine upkeep. If you just want to pop by to practice some pinball at 1 am on a Tuesday because you can't sleep, that's cool too. (Northwest Pinball Collective, 1120 N 97th St, 5-9 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING