Bob Log III with FM Stereochild

<a href="https://boblogiii.bandcamp.com/album/happy-birthday-baby-vol-2">Happy Birthday Baby Vol. 2 by BOB LOG III</a>

(MUSIC) After he was done hell-raising as slide guitarist for ramshackle blues duo Doo Rag, Robert Logan Reynolds III launched Bob Log III in 1998 as a one-dude band. Over the last 25 years, BL3's shown an unstinting belief in the animal magnetism of his outhouse blues-rock and barnyard funk. Onstage, he dons a motorcycle helmet wired with a phone-receiver microphone, which frees his limbs to play guitar and drums. This he does with the ferocity of a backwoods shit-kicker who's just guzzled a bottle of Jack. Spitting lyrics that are often as filthy as his stripped-down sound, Bob Log III gets down in the goo-goo muck and makes his fellow blooz-lovin', Caucasian peers sound like risk-averse charlatans. Bob Log III has an inexhaustible supply of songs whose raggedy hooks snag you immediately, buttressed by fundamentally solid, XXX-rated rhythms. His 2009 album My Shit Is Perfect is no idle boast. With FM Stereochild. (Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave NW, 8 pm, $20, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

Seattle City of the Future

(TECHNOLOGY) Seattle was designated as a "City of Tomorrow" at the 1962 World's Fair in celebration of the Emerald City's forward-thinking nature and emphasis on technology. It's been 60 years, and a lot of development has occurred since then, for better or for worse. This interactive exhibition revisits the question "What does a city of the future look like?" with "a labyrinth of imaginative possibilities," aka installations by 43 local artists, technologists, and civic activists exploring the city's future. Expect a maze of new media and trippy, immersive works—the three-floor show includes inflatables, projections, robotics, a motion-activated light show, mapping software, and more. (Teal Building, 619 E Pine St, Wed-Thurs 6-10 pm, Fri-Sat 6 pm-midnight, Sun 5-9 pm, $10-$25, through June 25) LINDSAY COSTELLO

Building on Rest

Megan Harrison's Sleeping Garden, 2020, ink and acrylic on Yupo paper. On view at studio e. Charles Mudede

(VISUAL ART) The star of this superb show, assembled by the local artist and curator Tommy Gregory, is undoubtably Megan Harrison's large painting, Sleeping Garden. It is the Jupiter around which the others—Kelsey Fernkopf's neon sculptures, Adam Harrison’s moody landscape paintings, Jessica Ramirez's psychedelic visions on wool—orbit. And if there is a theme here, it has to be our difficult, puzzling, much-troubled relationship with nature, the great outside. We find this theme in Steve Gilbert's noir-ish (or green gothic-ish) photography of a Fernkopf sculpture on a road leading into a haunting forest, and Harrison's Moon Lit Canyon. The show also moves between the heavy and a lightness exemplified by KT Hancock's ironic Are We Here Yet? All of this comes together to produce a mood that is difficult to describe but pleasant to feel. (studio e, 609 S Brandon St, Fri-Sat 1-5 pm, free) CHARLES MUDEDE

Ascended Dead, Coscradh, Autophagy

<a href="https://ascended-dead.bandcamp.com/album/ascended-dead-atomicide">Ascended Dead / Atomicide by Ascended Dead</a>

(MUSIC) Standing strong as a staple of Pioneer Square dating back to 1892, the Central Saloon has hosted shows for all of the city's rock royalty, and to this day it remains an institution for up-and-coming musicians. Recently, it’s been nice to see local purveyors of heaviness Hierophant Booking and Satanik Royalty use the space for some underground metal shows. For this one, our ears will be assaulted with the crushingly nasty riffs and breakneck blast beats of San Diego death metal crew Ascended Dead. Their recently released album Evenfall of the Apocalypse offers a strong dose of old-school-tinged chaos with more than enough personality to stand out amongst an ever-flowing stream of killer metal releases. On tour from Ireland, Coscradh plays an incredibly dense and vile brand of death metal that sounds all kinds of demonic and evil. Portland-based openers Autophagy play—you guessed it—death metal. Bring your earplugs, stretch your neck, and prepare for a night of cheap beer, loud amps to the face, and a whole lot of head-banging. (Central Saloon, 207 First Ave S #1, 8:30 pm, $18/$20, 21+) KEVIN DIERS

Mama Bears

(FILM) Take care in how you approach and engage with Mama Bears—the documentary can be painful to watch, as it looks at the many corners of the country that have only grown more hateful. Diving into the particulars of how dominant religious ideologies in America continue to target LGBTQ+ people, Mama Bears is a portrait of a group of mothers who've begun unlearning their hate and helping others do the same. The film uncovers a real potential for change without patting its subjects on the back for doing the work, nor does it deify them for doing what should be the bare minimum. Rather, it takes a fly-on-the-wall approach to candidly observe the realities of everyday communities that strive to undo the trajectory of religiously motivated hate. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, 1 pm, $5-$11) CHASE HUTCHINSON

Eat Your Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by molly moon's ice cream (@mollymoonicecream)

(FOOD) There's always an embarrassing deluge of cash grabs during Pride month, but one thing I won't tire of is the abundance of rainbow desserts. Every June local eateries offer vibrant ROYGBIV treats, often donating proceeds to vital LGBTQ+ organizations. Example: Molly Moon's has a rainbow of flavors—red raspberry crisp, yellow citrus sorbet, green matcha strawberry, purple vegan blueberry pie—and you can get a bit of each in the Pride Cone with a portion of proceeds going to Gay City. Queer-owned Cupcake Royale has been baking up the Gay cupcake for about as long as they've been open (so, like, 20 years), but this year they've expanded the menu to include Trans Pride, Lesbian Pride, and Bi Pride, which is an ube cake topped with raspberry coconut buttercream and blackberry jam. Yum! Lesbian-owned Kamp Social House is doing more than just updating their menu—every Monday in June is lesbian night, with themes, DJs, and drink specials. Tip: Start the party with their Roasted Rainbow Carrots. (Various locations, find more Pride-related parades, parties, and concerts on EverOut's comprehensive calendar) MEGAN SELING

Paris Is Burning

(FILM) Paris Is Burning is one of the seminal queer films, and you can catch it on the big screen at Central Cinema this week. The film chronicles seven years of New York ball culture during the 1980s and the Black, Latinx, queer, and trans people who ran the show, capturing their competitive exuberance and dazzling performance during the scourge of AIDS. This beautiful film is about surviving on the fringe—and looking amazing while doing it. If you've seen Pose, Paris Is Burning is the real deal. (Central Cinema, 1411 21st Ave, June 9-14, various showtimes, $12) VIVIAN MCCALL