WEDNESDAY 8/9

Paramore with the Linda Lindas

(MUSIC) On their newest album, This Is Why, Paramore embraces a rigid, post-punk sound which is a far leap from the adolescent rage of their 2007 debut, Riot! (just listen to the album's title track to see what I mean.) Catch the band on their first Seattle tour date in over a decade as they support the new album. But fear not, your teenage, studded belt-wearing self will still get to scream along to classics like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get," and "The Only Exception," which have all been included on recent setlists. For anyone still needing a dose of teen angst, there will be plenty of it courtesy of the actual teenage punk band the Linda Lindas. Note: This show was rescheduled from July 24. (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 7 pm, $40.50-$136, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 8/10

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

(MUSIC) KEXP's free outdoor concert series is back. Well, it's actually been back, but you didn't catch the first show on August 3, you've still got two more chances (this Thursday and next Thursday, August 17) to chill out on the lawn at Seattle Center with your friends (or alone if you don't have friends, no shame, music is for everyone). This week, catch KEXP DJ Troy Nelson, Canadian electronic singer-songwriter Jessy Lanza (listen to the bouncy "Limbo" from her new album Love Hallucination), and the Olympia-based Daisies. Next week, Seattle bands Deep Sea Diver (who released the KEXP listener fav Impossible Weight in 2020) and La Fonda perform. If you're 9-5, plan to cut out of work early. The all-ages (except for the beer garden) show starts at 4:30 pm. The weather's looking like a mostly sunny 73 degrees, and the sun doesn't set until 8:30 pm, so get out there. (Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, 4:30 pm, free, all ages) VIVIAN MCCALL

FRIDAY 8/11

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Fist of Fury

(FILM) For reasons I'm still trying to figure out, I left my childhood in the US (1974-1981) with no knowledge of reggae music and martial arts films. And so my first year in Zimbabwe, newly independent at the time, brought many discoveries. One was of the reggae superstar Bob Marley and the other was the martial arts superstar Bruce Lee. Black Africans saw these artists as nothing but gods. And I think my first raw experience of cinema was Lee's Fist of Fury at a Harare (capital of Zimbabwe) theater called Liberty. The place was just electric. I had seen nothing like it in the US. People coming and going. People talking and laughing. And then, when the action started, when Bruce Lee was showing his serious stuff: silence. People were not just watching Lee, but carefully studying his moves. As for Fist of Fury's story—the racism and social challenges that the Chinese faced at the beginning of the 20th century—that was mere filler. Life was already hard for these Africans. They wanted to see Lee's power: the blows, the blocks, the leaps, the falls, the flying kicks, the flying fists, the elbows cracking ribs, the crash of a tossed body, and, my personal favorite, the deft twirl and swirl of nunchucks (I had never seen this weapon until Fist of Fury). Few were better at making Black Africans happy than the great Bruce Lee. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, Fri Aug 11 at 9:30 pm and Sat Aug 12 at 10 pm, $5-$11) CHARLES MUDEDE

SATURDAY 8/12

Photo Center Northwest's Photo Zine and Book Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographic Center Northwest (@photocenternw)

(VISUAL ART/BOOKS) Photo nerds unite! On Saturday the Photographic Center Northwest will host its second annual Photo Zine and Book Fair, where more than 40 exhibitors will set up shop at the Capitol Hill space to sell their photo books, zines, and prints. Some are handmade, some are professionally printed and bound, and all showcase the boundless potential of photography as an art form. Exhibitors include Anna Star, who creates dreamlike images of the Pacific Northwest with a plastic Holga camera, Chris Hong, who makes DEFY and SOS wrestling action shots look like Italian Renaissance paintings, and Rachel Demy, who will be selling a new collection of captivating night photography as well as copies of her book Between, Everywhere, which is a collection of stunning Death Cab for Cutie tour photos. (Photographic Center Northwest, 900 12th Ave, noon-5 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 8/13

Day In Day Out

(MUSIC) In my past life working the counter of a local record store, Leon Bridges's Coming Home and Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago unfailingly stayed on our bestseller list. Both artists have the unique ability to defy genres with their fans sprawling across demographics. For that reason, it's a smart move to have them headline the Fisher Pavilion’s second annual Day In Day Out festival. The broad appeal persists through the lineup with beloved acts like legitimately talented nepo-baby WILLOW, post-rock quartet Explosions in the Sky, psychedelic jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, and gothic pop singer-songwriter Ethel Cain. All performances will take place on an outdoor single stage in the heart of Seattle with access to food trucks, vendors, and views of the Space Needle. (Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Aug 12-13, $115-$340, all ages) AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 8/14

Guma’ Gela’: Part Land, Part Sea, All Ancestry

Roldy, 2022. Courtesy of ROLDY AGUERO ABLAO

(VISUAL ART) Queer CHamoru art collective Guma' Gela', which is comprised of members from the Mariana Islands and its diaspora, explores their own motto—"part land, part sea, all ancestry"—in this varied exhibition of sculptures, soundscape, writing, printmaking, textiles, and more. It's a unique opportunity to learn more about CHamoru culture while checking out bright, textural works by 13 creators in the Pacific Northwest and Guam. Read The Stranger's recent interview with participating artist Roldy Aguero Ablao here. (Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King, 10 am-5 pm, $10-$17, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 8/15

Acid Tongue

(MUSIC) If you weren't able to catch Acid Tongue's set at Day In Day Out festival on Saturday, here's the perfect opportunity to right that wrong. The Seattle band is playing a free show at noon in Occidental Square as part of the Downtown Summer Sounds series. Their new single, "Consumerism," is a snotty and sarcastic garage punk banger about unadulterated indulgence. Cars, drugs, Instagram thirst traps. "Every day I consume more / Can you tell me what it's all been for? / Cheap drugs and digital love / I never know when enough's enough!" It's sure to freak out the 9-5 squares hustling by to grab a sandwich that they'll scarf down at their desk so they can afford to pump more gas into their SUVs that they pay $40 a day to park downtown. (Occidental Square, Occidental Ave S and S Main St, noon, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

Win tickets to rad upcoming concerts!*

Weezer: Indie Rock Roadtrip

White River Amphitheatre

August 20, 7 pm

Contest ends August 16 at 10 am

ENTER NOW!

Boyz II Men

Northern Quest Casino (Spokane)

August 19, 7:30 pm

Contest ends August 16 at 10 am

ENTER NOW!

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.