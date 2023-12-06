WEDNESDAY 12/6

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska...a Christmas Show

(DRAG) Say HIEEEE to Alaska Thunderfuck, because she’s wiggling seductively down a chimney and into town. She'll pull "heartwarming" stories and songs from her sleigh to warm your icy ticker this time around—I'm hoping for something in the vein of her albums Anus, Poundcake, and Vagina. The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season two winner has been busy lately; she hosts the Race Chaser podcast with fellow former contestant Willam and still makes time to call for a ceasefire. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 8 pm, $37.50-$47.50, 18+) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 12/7

Poog: The Road to Christmas

(COMEDY) The hags are coming!!! Poog (Goop backward) is the unhinged blend of hypochondria, consumerism, and millennial ennui that you might not have known you needed, served up on a platter covered in retinoids and permed lashes. Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak are on the road for the holidays, so prepare for some lymphatic drainage in the form of diatribes on skincare and microgreens. If you are exhausted by the endless, girlbossy guides to optimizing, glass skin, and supplements that occupy nearly every corner of Beyoncé's internet, Berlant and Novak are here for you—not to debunk or fact-check these things, but to laugh along. ("The original batch of snake oil had to have had something in it," says Novak.) (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 7:30 pm, $40, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 12/8

Vagabon

(MUSIC) Speaking about her adventurous new album, Sorry I Haven't Called, Vagabon told the Guardian that she just "didn't feel like being introspective." However, that lack of introspection did not sacrifice her sharp, cutting lyricism. The album is honest and conversational with a refreshing breeze of effervescent electro-pop. She will support the new album alongside the indie R&B project Nourished by Time. (Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 6:30 pm, $22, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 12/9

Shop All the Local Holiday Markets

(SHOPPING) Today every single holiday market in the world is going down in Seattle. Punk Rock Flea Market is at Nii Modo in the old Bartell Drugs space on Third Avenue from noon to 8 pm. Entrance is just a buck and more than 150 vendors will be selling wacky, weird, and whimsical shit including art, records, vintage clothes and housewares, and bondage gear. To secure their spot on the nice list, Punk Rock Flea Market will donate a portion of the proceeds go to the Low Income Housing Institute. Up in north Seattle is the Winter Renegade Craft Fair at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 from 11 am to 5 pm. It's gifts galore, including delicate handmade jewelry! Dog neckerchiefs! And sculptural pillows that are as big as a Mini Cooper! I want one. For something with a more Lifetime holiday movie vibe, head to Occidental Square Park for the third annual Pioneer Square Holiday Market from 11 am to 3 pm with dozens of local art vendors, a skating rink, and free hot chocolate. (Find even more holiday festivals and shopping opportunities in our calendar) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 12/10

It's a Wonderful Life

(FILM) Already before World War II, the world of the villain in It's a Wonderful Life, the robber baron Henry F. Potter (portrayed by the stern face of Lionel Barrymore) was long over. The glory period of his kind did not rise from the combined ashes of the First World War and the Crash of 1929. But no one knew what was to come next. Would the USA become another USSR? The 1930s were called the Red Decade for a good reason. Was the hero of It's a Wonderful Life, George Bailey (played by the drawl of James Stewart), a Red? Sure looked like it in 1946.

During the Great Depression (the Red years), capitalism in its liberal form, that is to say, as it was practiced in the 19th century, classical capitalism, was no longer viable. Trade unions had become too militant, and the power of mass culture was matching, if not at times surpassing, that of the bourgeois class. Was there another path other than that of communism, which, as an idea, is the domination of the economy by the working classes? There was. And it took the form of George Bailey. Let's look at him in his movie world.

The goal of Bailey's bank, Building & Loan, which runs at a loss, is to pull workers out of poverty—indeed, out of the slums that make Potter's bank huge profits. Bailey's dream, when he isn't dreaming of banking but doing interesting things with this life, is to expand the middle class. However the realization of this kind of banking requires an investment that first appears in the books as a loss. This is Bailey's dilemma.

Those familiar with the story of this movie, directed by Frank Capra, can place the structure of my economic background on it and find it fits perfectly. Bailey is a Keynesian, and this is the economic program that directed worker militancy in white America from a fascination with the USSR to the utopia of the suburbs. The US government realized the Building & Loan's reasoning by providing long-term loans that made home ownership for wage earners possible. With this came the famous white flight from apartments to single-family homes, the rise of car culture, and profits that satisfied the business class that replaced the Potters of the old world order, managerial capitalists. This is really what It's a Wonderful Life, a Christmas movie, is about. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, various showtimes through Dec 28, $8-$11) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 12/11

Jeff Rosenstock

(MUSIC) Season affective disorder is doomed. With his new album HELLMODE, Jeff Rosenstock has armed us all with the armor needed to survive another several months of serotonin-depleting rain, cold, and 4 pm sunsets. For instant relief, just blast "DOUBT," a pep talk disguised as a song written by a pop-loving punk rocker. There's no sugarcoating anything—"I don’t know how to scrape the dog shit that’s stuck on / The heart of the fuckin’ world! / How to cut loose the doom that’s been screwed to / The roof of your fuckin’ skull!"—but Rosenstock pairs the mutual feeling of dread with the much-needed encouragement to "Kill all the doubt or the doubt is never gonna go away / Kill all of the doubt or it’ll waste your day." You don't have to fight the Big Dark—proverbial or otherwise—alone. Rosenstock is your army, his songs are your battle cry. Declare war on the demons in your head. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 8 pm, $25, all ages) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 12/12

Black Nativity

(THEATER) Written by innovative playwright, poet, and social activist Langston Hughes, Black Nativity first premiered in 1961 and was one of the first off-Broadway plays composed by an African American person. Presented in partnership with the Hansberry Project, this interpretation of the gospel play features "actors, dancers, soaring vocalists, and a rousing city-wide gospel choir," who come together for nativity storytelling, dance, and traditional Christmas carols with brand-new songs. The production also offers opportunities for audience sing-alongs, so prep your vocal chords before the show. (Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, various showtimes through Dec 30, $5-$105) LINDSAY COSTELLO

