WEDNESDAY 7/31

Chuck Tingle presents 'Bury Your Gays'

(BOOKS) If you've ever feasted your eyeballs on surreal eroticist and very online person Chuck Tingle's works, count yourself lucky: Among Tingle's books are Pounded in the Butt by My Own Butt and Space Raptor Butt Invasion, both of which drive home his commitment to satirizing the LGBTQ+ erotica genre in the weirdest and best possible way. Tingle's writing has established him as a bona fide queer internet icon. His latest, Bury Your Gays, takes a turn toward horror, and he'll deliver a "hilarious, mysterious, multimedia performance" to chat about the book. It's got a little of everything—Chris Pine references, cartoon woodchucks, David Duchovny, and more—so don't miss this ticketed launch. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, 7 pm, $6-$29.72) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 8/1

Let the Kids Dance! LIVE

(MUSIC/PODCASTS) In the early 2000s, fans, musicians, and allies of Seattle’s all-ages music scene were in the fight of their lives. At least, that’s what it felt like from the front lines. For close to 20 years, one of Seattle’s most vibrant and passionate music communities had been suffocated by the Teen Dance Ordinance, a restrictive 1985 law that made it all but impossible for Seattle venues to legally host all-ages concerts. The children! Someone had to think of the children! It was bullshit. In his podcast for KUOW, Let the Kids Dance!, music journalist Jonathan Zwickel digs into the history of the Teen Dance Ordinance—from how it came to be in 1985 to how it impacted young people through the '90s to how it ultimately, finally, was repealed and replaced by the All Ages Dance Ordinance. On Thursday, he's hosting a special in-person bonus episode with guests Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Lori LeFavor of Infinite Productions, and Kim and Ryan of Smokey Brights and mega cat. Here's hoping they call the mayor from the stage and tell him to fuck off, like old times. (Easy Street Records, 4559 California Ave SW, 7 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 8/2

Conor Byrne Co-op Grand Reopening with the Moondoggies

(MUSIC) After closing its doors in March, Ballard's long-running Americana music hub Conor Byrne Pub will reopen as a cooperative, thanks to a successful fundraising campaign that raised over $50,000. The pub will celebrate with a two-night stint from Everett-born rock band the Moondoggies. On night one, garage rock outfit Acapulco Lips and singer-songwriter Natt Meek will open. Night two will start with performances from folk rock artist St. Yuma and country-folk band the Waddlers. (Conor Byrne, 5140 Ballard Ave NW, Aug 2–3, $20–$25, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 8/3

Scarecrow Video Presents: 4th Annual Parking Lot Sale!

(FILM/COMMUNITY) This week Scarecrow Video board member Lacey Leavitt Gray announced that Scarecrow has raised "approximately $440,000" since the organization announced their financial troubles in May. Impressive! But there's still a way to go before they reach their $1.8 million goal. If you're rich, consider giving them buckets of money! But if you're decidedly not rich, you can still help. As Scarecrow treasurer and board member Kate Barr told Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson, "Fundraising is a marathon, not a sprint." Small donations, or even just renting and purchasing physical media from Scarecrow, contribute to the goal. On Saturday, Scarecrow hosts their annual parking lot sale, which is a great opportunity to build your physical media collection while also doing your part to help save a vital Seattle institution. There will be food, music, and great deals on every movie format your nerdy cinephile heart could desire. (Scarecrow Video, 5030 Roosevelt Ave NE, noon-6 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 8/4

CatVideoFest 2024

(FILM/CATS) There's nothing you could say to convince me that you don't already watch cat videos at home. The question, therefore, is this—why shouldn't you watch them do their weird, wonderful thing on a big screen? Oscilloscope Laboratories' annual fest compiles the most exemplary cat videos from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and Internet icons, creating a program that appeals to the kitty video connoisseur in all of us. If you truly need another reason to attend, a portion of ticket sales support cat-focused charities and welfare associations. (SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E Pine St, Aug 2–4, $15.50–$16.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 8/5

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

(FOOD) If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. First, Li'l Woody's will gear up for the festivities by offering their annual interpretation of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish as a prelude, featuring beer-battered cod, pickle-y tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a bun (July 30-August 5). Then the official chef specials begin, featuring collabs with chefs from Native Soul Cuisine, Emerald City Fish & Chips, and LTD Edition Sushi. Up first, starting August 6, is the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination. (Li'l Woody's, various locations, see the full line-up here) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 8/6

VOTE!

Vote! Or else your ballot will sink into an identity crisis. : / GABI GONZALEZ-YOXTHEIMER

(CIVIC DUTY) The time has come to vote! Thanks to consistent Democratic majorities in Olympia and extremely competent leadership at the King County Elections (KCE) department, the process just keeps getting easier and easier. And this year, the ballots are coming with custom “I Voted” stickers, which is kinda fun. 😃 Over the last couple months, we increasingly rage-filled, pot-dependent reporters on the Stranger Election Control Board have called a bunch of power-hungry politicians into our conference room, grilled them over their votes, probed their public and private statements, and critiqued their taste in music, all so we can help you fill out your ballot in a way that will hopefully lead to a less-fucked world. And this year, we realllllllllllyyyyy need you to vote exactly the way we tell you to. Read our full endorsement package here or cut to the chase with our cheat sheet. Ballots must be in a dropbox no later than Tuesday, August 6, at 8 pm. VOTE! STRANGER ELECTION CONTROL BOARD

