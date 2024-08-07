WEDNESDAY 8/7

Romy Presents Club Mid Air

(MUSIC) Romy Madley Croft, best known for her work as a guitarist and vocalist for dream pop band The xx, released her debut solo album Mid Air in 2023. Drawing inspiration from late-'90s electro-pop favorites like Everything but the Girl, the album is a love letter to the gay clubs she attended growing up, with atmospheric beats and queer-centric lyricism. Croft will transform the Showbox into Club Mid Air with a performance of the album from front to back. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 7:30 pm, $35–$40, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 8/8

Lola Milholland with Angela Garbes

See Lola Milholland at Elliott Bay Book Company Thursday, August 8. COURTESY OF SPIEGEL AND GRAU

(BOOKS) Writer, social practice artist, and Umi Organic noodle-maker Lola Milholland tells the story of her colorful upbringing in Portland's Holman House in Group Living and Other Recipes. The book "recounts Milholland's childhood in the nineties, [as] the child of iconoclastic hippies...[who] threw open the doors of their rambling house to long-term visitors and unusual guests." Milholland's early experience of communal living led to "transcendent meals and ecstatic parties," which is more than I can say for most of my roommate experiences, so I'm listening! She'll chat about the book with Angela Garbes, the Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer whose book Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change reframed care work and mothering as a radical and essential form of social justice. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 10th Ave, 7 pm, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 8/9

THING Festival 2024

(MUSIC) THING has filled the Sasquatch-shaped void in Washington State ever since the latter's demise in 2018, and this year is no exception! The lineup is still grander than your average small-town arts fest, with genre-spanning musical highlights like St. Vincent, Spoon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Toro Y Moi, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, Black Pumas, and Earl Sweatshirt. If you need a break from the crowds, there will also be art installations, a shopping market, crafting workshops, and a nightly lantern parade. Plus, to boost accessibility, this year's festival is moving locations from Fort Worden to Carnation's Remlinger Farms, which means a shorter commute from the city (no ferry ride necessary!), but no overnight camping accommodations. (Remlinger Farms, 32610 NE 32nd St, Carnation, Aug 9–11, all ages, $97–$825) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 8/10

THE END

altar (colored women club), detail, by Christopher Paul Jordan. COURTESY OF VERONICA

(VISUAL ART) Envisioning the experience of an "alternate-dimensional life as a closeted (slash) ex-gay evangelist," Christopher Paul Jordan's THE END transforms the gallery space into a "queer comic-tract" in the style of African American illustrator Fred Carter. (Unfamiliar? Read more about Carter's zany, ultra-religious comics here.) Jordan, a Tacoma-based artist, salvages textiles and considers removal and relocation to think critically about public space and human relationships. You might already be familiar with his work: Jordan's multimedia sculpture andimgonnamisseverybody is the centerpiece of the AIDS Memorial Pathway in Capitol Hill. (Veronica, 2915 Rainier Ave S, Ste 12B, through Aug 31, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 8/11

PCNW’s Photo Zine & Book Fair

(VISUAL ART) Photography nerds unite! On Sunday the Photographic Center Northwest hosts its third annual Photo Zine and Book Fair, where more than 40 exhibitors will set up shop to sell their photo books, zines, and prints. Some are handmade, some are professionally printed and bound, and all showcase the limitless potential of photography as an art form. Anna Starr makes the Pacific Northwest's beauty look otherworldly through hazy images captured by a toy Holga camera, and on the opposite of the spectrum, don't miss Craig Mammano's table. His black-and-white street photography captures the energy of the city, making his work as much of a story about Seattle as it is about the people who live here. (He's been documenting his book-making process on Instagram, if you want a peek.) Sunday is also the last day to check out Being Present, the center's juried photography exhibition curated by gallery owner Gail Gibson. Go! (Photographic Center Northwest, 900 12th Ave, 12:30–5 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 8/12

The Stranger's Slushie Week 2024

Massive's MASSIVE Brat slushie. COURTESY OF MASSIVE

(FOOD & DRINK) It's hot. Too hot for pizza or nachos or burgers. So for our next food week we partnered with a bunch of local bars to bring you Slushie Week! It's seven days of boozy, frozen offerings designed to help you keep your cool this summer, and, best of all, they're just $8 a pop! Massive on Capitol Hill is serving MASSIVE Brat, a Charli XCX-inspired bright green concoction loaded with "all the clear spirits," Midori, and a citron foam (it can be made booze-free, too!); Rich Rich on Lower Queen Anne has another pop star-inspired drink with Call Your Girlfriend, a mix of aquavit, apricot, Aperol, lemon, cucumber and orgeat; and Teku Tavern in Belltown is coming in hot cold with the Hazy Strawberry Slushie, a hard cider slushie featuring Tieton's Hazy Strawberry Cider and strawberry puree. And that's just the tip of the slushberg! Find the full list of participants here. (Various locations, August 12–18, full details here) THE STRANGER'S PROMOTIONS DEPARTMENT

TUESDAY 8/13

Un Bouquet de Breillat

(FILM) Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen, which runs through September 14, spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of Last Summer, Romance, Abuse of Weakness, and Sex Is Comedy, brand-new 4K restorations of 36 Fillette and Perfect Love, and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. Tuesday's screening is a 4K restoration of her 1976 directorial debut—which wasn't released until 2000—A Real Young Girl. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, various showtimes Aug 9–Sept 14, $9–$12) LINDSAY COSTELLO

