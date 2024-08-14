WEDNESDAY 8/14

Willy Vlautin with Jonathan Evison—The Horse: A Novel

(BOOKS) Novelist Willy Vlautin was born in Reno, but his artistic output found its footing in the Pacific Northwest—for over 20 years, he's been the singer-songwriter and guitarist for the Portland-grown alt-country band Richmond Fontaine. The experience still informs his fiction, both in his writing style and character development. His last novel, The Night Always Comes, explored gentrification, greed, and opportunism within Portland's housing crisis. His new tome, The Horse, still centers the working class, but adds in fantastical elements and dream sequences that might pique the interest of new readers. Vlautin will chat about it with local author Jonathan Evison. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, 7 pm, free) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 8/15

Djurberg & Berg: A Place of Opportunity and Transformation

See Hans Berg and Nathalie Djurberg's exhibit 'A Place of Opportunity and Transformation' at the National Nordic Museum through October 27. Wynrich Zlomke

(VISUAL ARTS) Wallace & Gromit, Gumby, ParaNorman, Robot Chicken—there's something about clay animation that makes its storytelling distinct and memorable. Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg have a clear understanding of this, and their immersive installations of sculpture, sound, and claymation have arrived at the National Nordic Museum this month. "Probing psychological states and the complexity of daily life by using anthropomorphic objects as metaphors," the duo's exhibition, A Place of Opportunity and Transformation—which transforms the gallery space into an experiential, immersive realm—will feature stop-motion films and sculptures set within mythical forests and a cavernous underworld. If this sounds too cool to be true, I recommend pregaming with this Art21 episode about the pair. (National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, Tues-Sun through Oct 27, 10 am-5 pm, free–$20) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 8/16

Toody Cole (Dead Moon) with Acid Tongue

(MUSIC) Over the past five decades, PNW legend/bassist Toody Cole and her dearly departed husband Fred have kept Portland's music scene alive with their bands—Dead Moon, the Weeds, the Rats, Pierced Arrows, and several others—self-recording and self-releasing music in their self-built Clackamas County home. Can we get this woman a key to the city of Portland already!? Toody will be joined by Kelly Halliburton and Christopher March of Jenny Don't and the Spurs for a retrospective of material from her aforementioned bands. Fingers crossed that she plays one of her solo deep-cuts "Coming On Strong" or "Rather Be Your Lover." (Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave NW, 8:30 pm, $30) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 8/17

CID Block Party

(COMMUNITY) Head to Chinatown–International District for a day dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander culture, featuring two stages of live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Located on King Street under I-5, the fest seeks to turn the paved landscape into a cultural oasis. Many vendors will pop up at the block party, but the event provides the perfect opportunity to support neighborhood businesses as well. (The Chinatown Food Walk will also be in full swing nearby from 11 am–4 pm.) Afterward, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of The Donut King as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C–ID Summer Cinema programming. (InterImCDA Parking Lot, 900 S King St, 3–9 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 8/18

Foo Fighters

(MUSIC) TBH, I've been pissed at Dave Grohl ever since he insinuated that Taylor Swift doesn't sing live, which is rich coming from a man whose performances don't require choreography. Nevertheless, the Foo Fighters’ debut self-titled album will always occupy a special place in my heart. The album is right up there with '90s slacker rock favs like Teenage Fanclub's Bandwagonesque and Sebadoh's Bakesale, showcasing peak pop songwriting on tracks like "Big Me" and "This Is a Call." They will bring their All or Nothing at All tour to T-Mobile Park with support from Chrissie Hynde's iconic rock quartet the Pretenders and indie rock star Alex G. (T-Mobile Park, 1250 First Ave S, 5:30 pm, tickets start at $99.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 8/19

Iliza Shlesinger

(COMEDY) I work hard to stay removed from the world of weddings, nightclubs, and biological clocks but I can’t deny that Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix specials on those topics like Confirmed Kills and Elder Millennial are stunningly funny. Hot take: Shlesinger’s animal impressions are her ace in the hole. So don’t be off-put by her Elder Millennial impression because that’s just a warm-up for when she becomes a baby-craving dragon. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 7 pm, $60-$160) SUZETTE SMITH

TUESDAY 8/20

Sunny Day Real Estate: Diary 30th Anniversary Tour

(MUSIC) Most artists celebrate the anniversary of an iconic release by repackaging a remastered version with a smattering of B-sides, but emotive rock stalwarts Sunny Day Real Estate, true to their flair for dramatics, have taken it a step further. To mark 30 years of Diary—arguably one of the most influential records to come out of the Pacific Northwest in the ’90s—the band rerecorded the album live in its entirety at London Bridge Studios. If you had any concerns about whether or not they’ve “still got it” decades later, let Diary at London Bridge Studio reassure you that Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, William Goldsmith, and newcomers Chris Jordan and Greg Surarn, can still summon all of life's most complex emotions and pour them into cathartic blasts of guitar-driven post-rock. This week the band will play Diary in full at three shows at the Showbox—August 20, 23, and 24—and I can’t help but wonder if any special guests will stop by. Former Sunny Day bassist Nate Mendel will be in town with the Foo Fighters on August 18, after all, and then they don’t have any tour dates scheduled until September. I don’t want to start any rumors, but man, wouldn’t that be rad? (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 8 pm, $49-$55) MEGAN SELING