WEDNESDAY 9/4

Whim W'Him Pop-Up Series

(PERFORMANCE) Longtime, award-winning Seattle dance troupe Whim W'him specializes in fully intentional movement. Bodies writhe over each other. Hands toy with handheld lights as eased around or through arms, legs, and necks. Members march in unison, and on these marches, each troupe member, in order, might explode into a tense pose, like an inverted firework. On September 4, Whim W'him's seven members will emerge and vanish along Capitol Hill's AIDS Memorial Pathway in a performance that is "inspired by water and flow," and choreographed in a manner that embraces natural, outdoor environments. It's the last performance in their summer pop-up series—don't miss it. (The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway, 920 E Barbara Bailey Way, 6:30 pm, free, all ages) SAM MACHKOVECH

THURSDAY 9/5

Titanish

Kooper Campbell as Jack and Julia Kuzmich as Rose in the Habit's 'Titanish.' Truman Buffett/Courtesy of Seattle Public Theater

(THEATER) Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critics' Choice Award for best new musical. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about last June's submersible implosion.) (Seattle Public Theater, 7312 W Green Lake Dr N, various showtimes through Sept 22, $38) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 9/6

The Softies, Seapony, and Lisa Prank

(MUSIC) I shrieked when I saw this lineup! The Softies are one of the best, most underrated bands of the '90s. Rose Melberg (Tiger Trap, Gaze, Go Sailor) and Jen Sbragia started the delightfully saccharine indie pop project back in 1994 with a handful of records on Olympia's K Records and Oakland's Slumberland Records. Their debut album It's Love is pure pop perfection with gentle jangly guitars, breathy harmonies, and diary entry-esque lyrics. Trust me, I listened to a lot of twee pop as a teenager, and none of it holds up for me the way the Softies do. The pair disbanded in 2000, but luckily, they've reunited for a handful of PNW shows this year. Don't miss opening sets from indie pop gems Seapony and Lisa Prank. (Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 4272 Fremont Ave N, 7:30 pm, $15-$25, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 9/7

AFROPUNK Seattle

(MUSIC) Since 2005, AFROPUNK has brought its annual arts festival to Brooklyn, Paris, Atlanta, Johannesburg, Miami, Minneapolis, and Bahia to highlight alternative Black creators around the globe. This year, the festival is teaming up with KEXP and Friends of Waterfront Park for a mini-festival along the pier featuring jazzy R&B singer-songwriter Cautious Clay, local punk trio Black Ends, and DJs BLAST, Lace Cadence, and Faridaguyzzz. (Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, 2-8:30 pm, all ages, $35) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 9/8

Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images

Block Out the Sun (detail), 2019. PHOTO: STEPHANIE SYJUCO

(VISUAL ART) Stephanie Syjuco's artworks were objects of my obsession in art school—the Manila-born conceptual artist often draws from archives, museums, and library collections to craft disruptive responses to colonialism, imperialism, capitalism, and war. It'll appeal to you if you're a nerd for research and good politics. In Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images, the artist considers the camera, describing it as a "technology of imperialism that records and creates racialized American histories." The exhibition’s reconstructed archival photographs, videos, and installations center the US occupation of the Philippines, American colonization overseas, and the troubling ideology of Manifest Destiny. (Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave, Wed-Sun 11 am-5 pm, through Sept 8, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 9/9

Author Talk and Book Signing: Zoe François, 'Zoe Bakes Cookies'

Zoë François will sign copies of her new book at Book Larder Monday, September 9. Author Photo Courtesy of Magnolia

(FOOD/BOOKS) I first became aware of Minneapolis-based pastry chef Zoë François as the co-author of the bestselling book series Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day (which I highly recommend if you, like me, struggle to keep a sourdough starter alive and would like to break into bread-baking with minimum effort and maximum reward). Then I discovered her gorgeous baking Instagram, which showcases fluffy domed pavlovas, vibrant blood orange pies, and dreamy pastel cross-sections of baked Alaskas. With her latest cookbook Zoë Bakes Cookies, a follow-up to Zoë Bakes Cakes, she's turned her attention to the humble cookie, with 75 must-make-now recipes like lemon lavender shortbread, blueberry gooey butter bars, and cocoa Nutella brownies. The book traces a path through François's life, from her Vermont hippie roots to her college cookie company, which is why she's fittingly dubbed it her "Eras tour of cookies." Unfortunately, François's conversation with local author, food stylist, and photographer Aran Goyoaga is sold out, but you can still snag a personalized copy at the book signing afterward. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave, 6:30 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 9/10

John Early: The Album Tour

;

(COMEDY) I'll be honest: Most of my knowledge of John Early comes from my diehard obsession with his longtime creative collaborator, Kate Berlant. But if you're anything like me (obsessed with alt comedians like Berlant, Jacqueline Novak, Tim Heidecker, Joe Pera, Jo Firestone, etc.) then Early needs no introduction. The absurdist visionary with a glittery, desperate gleam in his eyes will visit Seattle with iced coffee in tow. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 8 pm, $45-$50, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming events!*

Future & Metro Boomin

September 6 at Climate Pledge Arena

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends September 5 at 10 am

Hozier

September 6 at Gorge Amphitheatre

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends September 5 at 10 am

Slipknot

September 7 and White River Amphitheatre

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends September 6 at 10am