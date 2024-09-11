WEDNESDAY 9/11

Art + Culture Week Seattle

(VISUAL ART) Get stoked on Seattle's arts and culture scene all week long at this activation of spaces across the city, which kicked off on September 7. Art + Culture Week Seattle will pop up at a whopping 40 locations across the city, including buzzy faves like Wa Na Wari, Mini Mart City Park, SOIL, Traver Gallery, and Common Area Maintenance, among dozens of other spots. Check out the calendar of offerings for details on what's going down each day—I'm stoked about pretty much everything happening here, but the discounts on SIFF cinema screenings, ambient musical performances, and neon art at Rainier Art Center seem especially exciting. (Various venues, through Sept 14, see the full calendar of events here) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 9/12

Javaad Alipoor: Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World

(PERFORMANCE) When the '70s-era variety showman Fereydoun Farrokhzad, who might be envisioned as an Iranian Tom Jones, was forced into political exile in Germany post-Islamic Revolution, he continued performing sold-out shows but was eventually found murdered in 1992. Because few things are as fascinating as the unsolved murder of a beloved pop icon, Javaad Alipoor's Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World dives down the rabbit hole. The performance draws from Wikipedia articles, flawed search engines, and true crime podcasts to "sort through the tangle of information available online in a post-colonial world." Consider my ears perked. (On the Boards, 100 W Roy St, Sept 12-14, 8 pm, various showtimes, $1-$40) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 9/13

Scarecrow Video Benefit: House

(FILM) Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu (aka House) is a film that utterly defies description, but here goes: When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors!!) Antics ensue with a possessed piano, floating heads, and the film's unsung hero, a big-ass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. The 1977 cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens. It's also one of my all-time favorites and the perfect apéritif before the creepy season. Support Scarecrow Video on Friday the 13th at this benefit screening for the physical media mainstay. (SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E Pine St, 7 pm, $11.50-$13) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 9/14

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

(MUSIC) The tradition of punk musicians veering into jazz isn't common—because it's a hard transition to pull off, even for the most eclectic punks. But the Messthetics (featuring Fugazi's drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally, along with virtuosic experimental guitarist Anthony Pirog) linking up with jazz saxophonist James Brandon Lewis sounds totally natural. Their 2024 album, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, suavely blends avant-rock timbres and dynamics with post-bop finesse, even downshifting into beautiful balladry occasionally. Lewis—who's played with luminaries such as Joshua Redman, Marilyn Crispell, and Dave Douglas—lends the Messthetics a classy, brassy patina that could gain them entry into the suit-and-tie jazz world, should they want it. Canty and Lally have come a long since playing in all-ages DIY spaces during the '80s... With Hound Dog Taylor's Hand. (Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave S, 8:30 pm, $20, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

SUNDAY 9/15

Almost Live! (Almost an Exhibit)

(EXHIBIT) Seattleites of a certain age who make jokes about Ballard residents driving around with their seatbelts hanging out from underneath closed car doors will be very stoked for the Museum of History and Industry’s newest exhibit. Almost Live! (Almost an Exhibit) is a collection of props, costumes, and clips from the weekly sketch comedy show that defined—and poked fun at—the Pacific Northwest region from 1984 to 1999. On Tuesday, September 24, MOHAI will host the Fashion Lecture: Almost Grunge! event with Clara Berg, creator of @AlmostStyle on Instagram. (Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, free–$25, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 9/16

Esther Perel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther Perel (@estherperelofficial)

(LECTURE) Armed with a Belgian accent and enough insight to cut through your most persistent mental chatter, therapist Esther Perel's bestseller Mating in Captivity might've already blown up your stagnant sex life. Her podcast, Where Should We Begin, is where I typically land on my daily "sanity walks"—there's nothing like listening to other people's problems to help you reframe your own. Show up to hear more from the straight-talker at this show, which will draw from Perel's decades of research on psychotherapy, neuroscience, attachment theory, and neuro-linguistic programming. (Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, 8 pm, $25, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 9/17

Author Talk: Tuệ Nguyen, Di An

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

(FOOD/BOOKS) Vietnamese chef, social media star, and rising culinary luminary Tuệ Nguyen, who boasts over 471,000 followers on her popular Instagram account @TwayDaBae and opened her first restaurant DiDi in Los Angeles in summer 2023, will visit Book Larder to celebrate the September 17 pub day of her debut cookbook Di An: The Salty, Sour, Sweet and Spicy Flavors of Vietnamese Cooking with Twaydabae. You'll find flavorful recipes like lemongrass chili oil noodles, shaking beef, fish sauce wings, bo kho "birria" tacos, and bitter melon soup contained within its colorful pages. Tuệ will chat about her journey from culinary school to content creation with Sly Peoples, followed by a Q&A and book signing. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave, 6:30 pm, $39.50, which includes a copy of Di An) JULIANNE BELL

