WEDNESDAY 10/23

The Psychic

(FILM) In my recent review of Lucio Fulci's The Beyond for The Stranger's Psychotronic Film Challenge, I shared an admittedly hot take: If you think you want to see an Argento flick, what you're actually looking for is Fulci. No shade to Argento—he's a master of style and atmosphere. (He might've even invented bisexual lighting by accident.) But Lucio Fulci delivered giallo at its best: His films are typically psychological, stylish, and, most importantly, brutal. The Psychic is another Fulci great, but it feels like a departure for the gorehound giallo director—it's an understated, slow-burn murder mystery, framed around strange premonitions and seven musical notes. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, 8:30 pm, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 10/24

Double Feature: Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein

(FILM/MUSIC) As a Mary Shelley stan, each of the Frankenstein film adaptations has disappointed me—the original text contains darkness and depth that the films have never captured (we shall see if Guillermo del Toro delivers with his upcoming adaptation). However, I'm willing to admit that as standalone films, Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein are the best entries in the monster saga. Despite being filmed nearly 40 years apart, both movies reinvent the mad scientist story while not taking themselves too seriously. Get into the Halloween spirit this week as the Seattle Symphony plays the original Bride of Frankenstein score by Franz Waxman. For the second act, the orchestra will take a break while the audience howls at Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein. (Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., 7:30 pm, $36-$100) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 10/25

Girlschool: Final North American Tour

(MUSIC) Let's face it—with Cherie Currie going full MAGA, it's unlikely that the Runaways will ever reunite. So, we must relish in the opportunity to see Britain's own trailblazing all-female hard rock band, Girlschool. Founding members Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort will lead the current lineup in classics like "Race the Devil" and "Please Don't Touch" for their final North American tour. New Orleans hard rockers Lillian Axe and heavy metal outfit Alcatrazz will open. (Substation, 645 NW 45th St, 7 pm, $40, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 10/26

Boy, Howdy! Bakeshop Hallow’s Eve Pop-Up

(FOOD) Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Then stop by Boy, Howdy!'s Halloween-themed pop-up (likely their last pop-up of the year) at the cozy Ghost Note Coffee for a series of blood-curdling bakes, including "Autumn Leaves" (a toasted oat cake with herb-roasted apples and whipped crème fraîche), "Cauldron Smoke" (a chocolate olive oil cake with torched pumpkin marshmallows, spiced pepita crumbles, and black cocoa buttercream), "Harvest Moon" (brown butter spice cake with carrot marmalade, cream cheese mousse, and maple buttercream), and cookies (triple ginger molasses and bourbon vanilla pecan shortbread). (Ghost Note Coffee, 1623 Bellevue Ave, noon-4 pm) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 10/27

Rock Lottery XIII

(MUSIC) The Rock Lottery might just be the most fun idea to ever exist in the history of music collaboration. Twenty musicians will gather at 9 am Sunday morning and get split into four new bands of five. From there, they go off to establish a band name, write and rehearse a batch of new songs, and even create merch. Just 12 hours later, at the Vera Project, the four new bands will perform their day's work for a live audience. The results are always fun, sometimes funny, and surprisingly good despite all the new groups having just one afternoon to make everything come together without any prior collaboration or planning. What makes Rock Lottery work so well is the participating artists, and this year's installment boasts an especially talent lineup, including Chris Martin of Kinski, Ben Verellen of Helms Alee, Bree McKenna of Tacocat and Childbirth, Nicholas Tazza of Algernon Cadwallader, Shaina Shepherd of Bearaxe, and so many more. It's a once-in-a-lifetime concert, you don't want ot miss it. (Vera Project, 305 Harrison St, 8 pm, $35.02, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 10/28

Seattle Restaurant Week

Try Rondo Japanese Kitchen during Seattle Restaurant Week! Meg van Huygen named it one of the best restaurants in the Seattle area in 2024. Muhammad Ali

(FOOD) Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Notable participants include Secret Fort, Bad Chancla, Rondo Japanese Kitchen, Nirmal's, Plum Bistro, and a Lady Grey Cake pop-up at the Pastry Project. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously. (Multiple locations through Nov 9, $20-$65, see a full list of locations at srweek.org) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 10/29

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour

(MUSIC) With her current status as an indie pop superstar, it might surprise you that Maggie Rogers was formerly a banjo player and folk music enthusiast. Her latest album, Don't Forget Me, leans into polished, radio-friendly pop while allowing rays of her trad-music-loving past to peek through on tracks like "So Sick of Dreaming" and "All the Same." She will be joined by the R&B/pop artist Ryan Beatty, who is touring with his critically acclaimed third album, Calico. (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 7:30 pm, tickets started at $24 at press time, all ages) AUDREY VANN

