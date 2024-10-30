WEDNESDAY 10/30

Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project

(FILM) You might already be familiar with the Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project, a fast-paced, pressure-cooker film series featuring dozens of short films created by Seattle talent over 48 short hours. (Filmmakers must "draw a genre from a hat and incorporate specific elements such as a character, prop, and line of dialogue into their films," so the results feel improvisational and invigorated.) This spine-tingling spin on the project invites participants to create horror flicks in two short days. I'm anticipating the results to be a little more funny than terrifying, but who knows? There might be some truly twisted greatness in the mix. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, through Oct 31, $13.50–$17.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 10/31

White Center Halloweentown Block Party

(HALLOWEEN) White Center gets serious about Halloween with a 10-hour-long celebration where kids can "trunk-or-treat" from decked-out lowriders along 16th Avenue SW (4–8 pm) and enjoy carnival games, crafts, and themed food and drink. As the sun goes down, the live entertainment starts up with wrestling matches, drag performances, and tunes from local bands and DJs. Plus, this is the time to pull out all the stops with your costume—the winner of the neighborhood-wide costume contest will be crowned at midnight at Southgate Roller Rink and gifted two box suite tickets to a Kraken game. (White Center's Business Core, 16th Ave SW between SW Roxbury St and SW 100th St, 4 pm–2 am, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

FRIDAY 11/1

Seattle Catrinas Festival 2024

(COMMUNITY) This four-day community Día de los Muertos celebration is centered around catrinas, elegant skeletal characters associated with the Day of the Dead. The festival honors the memory of departed loved ones with a giant altar, photo and graphic art exhibitions, face painting, and a street market full of traditional food. You can interact with live catrinas, play a game of Lotería, and get your photo taken with professionally decorated giant skulls and mojigangas, or giant puppets. In the evenings, grab a seat for entertainment, such as folk dance performances, a live catrinas procession, and a mariachi concert. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, Oct 31–Nov 3, $45, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 11/2

Gouge Away

(MUSIC) With the election just days away, you're likely feeling the urge to scream, to shout, to thrash your body around in an effort to release some of the unrelenting tension that's crushing your brain, your heart, your soul. Get thee to the Vera Project Saturday night for Gouge Away, a band that captures the musical catharsis of Perfect Pussy and the political unrest of anyone who’s paying attention and not an asshole. “No Release,” from their new album Deep Sage, will feel especially potent leading up to the election. Vocalist Christina Michelle cries out, “Feeling nauseous, no release / Getting breathless, it's hard to think / Can't control it, it's in the blood” over pummeling drumming and guitar riffs that are faster than your racing pulse. The anxiety is a little sneaker in “Idealized.” Wirey guitars wrap themselves around driving percussion like a snake coiling around its prey’s chest as it tries to squeeze out the last heartbeat while Michelle chants “No apology means no apology!” over and over again. Phew, that’s dramatic. I might need a nap. After I release my demons at Vera, of course. (Vera Project, 305 Harrison St, 7 pm, $21.33, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 11/3

Brandon Vosika: Vases to Hold My Tears

See Brandon Vosika's exhibit Vases to Hold My Tears through November 4. COURTESY OF GALLERY ERGO

(VISUAL ART) Brandon Vosika, whose piece "Painting for the Artists and the Lovers" recently graced the cover of The Stranger's Fall Arts + Performance guide, is one of our favorite local artists. His new exhibition, Vases to Hold My Tears, reflects on the preciousness and cruelty of life. "There are so many tragedies right now, I can hardly contain them," he explained in an artist statement. The selection of new paintings and sculptures includes the layered, mysterious "Death" in acrylic and pastel. (Gallery ERGO, 1501 Pike Pl Ste 314, through Nov 4, 5–8 pm, free) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 11/4

The Art of Studio Ghibli

(FILM) Over the last 40 years, Studio Ghibli has become legendary for its lush visuals, emotional and affecting storytelling, and poetic, intelligent approach to nature and the more-than-human world. One of its central figures is (duh) cofounder Hayao Miyazaki, who has made some of the studio's most revered flicks (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki's Delivery Service among them). He's also the most endearingly idiosyncratic director, like, maybe ever, and has announced, then broken, his retirement a total of four times. Never change, Miyazaki!! Anyway, if you're a Ghibli fan, you probably know all of this and are already jazzed for this film series, which celebrates all things Studio Ghibli with screenings of Ponyo, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, The Secret World of Arrietty, and many other crowd faves. (SIFF Cinema Downtown, 2100 Fourth Ave, Nov 1–14, $14.50–$19.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 11/5

VOTE! Then Come Party with The Stranger!

Feeling nervous? Feeling weird? Feeling a little tense? Vote! Brian Scagnelli

(CIVIC DUTY) The most important election since the last one is upon us, and the choice between voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and the worst American in recent memory is only one of the extremely consequential decisions you will have to make on this hell ballot. As ever, you’ll find all the arguments we marshaled in support of our endorsements here. If you don’t have time to read all of our bratty hectoring, then just jump straight to the Cheat Sheet. Rip open that ballot and select your favorite pen—any color will do!—and fill in the bubbles we tell you to fill in. Then slide the ballot into its funny little Hot Pocket sleeve, stuff the whole thing into the envelope, and then drop it in the mail by November 1—no need for a stamp. You can also slide your ballot into a nearby drop box no later than Tuesday, November 5 at 8 pm. Afterward, come to our FREE election party at the Crocodile to watch the national and local returns with hosts Miss Texas 1988 and Stranger editor Hannah Murphy Winter and music by DJ Larry Mizell, Jr. and DJ Riz Rollins! There will be games, prizes, dancing, and maybe some screaming and crying. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 4 pm–midnight, free, 21+) STRANGER ELECTION CONTROL BOARD