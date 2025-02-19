WEDNESDAY 2/19

Artist-Led Scent and Sound Bath with Inga and Lilja Birgisdottir, Sin Fang, and Kjartan Holm

(VISUAL ART) There's only one sensible farewell to Faux Flora, the ultra-sensory, scent-forward sculptural exhibition by Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his artistic family. And that's a 70-minute "transportive healing journey" led by Sin Fang (of the band Seabear), Kjartan Holm, and sisters Inga and Lilja Birgisdottir of the Fischersund Art and Music Collective. Tickets to the 6 pm experience have sold out, but you can still slap down your yoga mat for the 4 pm session. Each ticket includes an "exclusive Faux Flora gift from the artists." See Faux Flora through Sunday, February 23. (National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, 4 and 6 pm, $115–$135) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 2/20

Author Talk: Lustful Appetites with Rachel Hope Cleves

(FOOD/BOOKS) Food and sex have always been inextricably linked. Author Rachel Hope Cleves takes a deep dive into that age-old association with her new book Lustful Appetites: An Intimate History of Good Food and Wicked Sex, which explores everything from the invention of Parisian restaurants (which largely served as a site for men to meet with sex workers and mistresses) to the role that women and the LGBTQ community played in developing early gastronomic culture. Cleves will join Greta Hardin of the History of American Food podcast for a conversation about all things culinary and carnal. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N, 6:30 pm, $39.50, 16+) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 2/21

Fantasy A Gets a Mattress Screening and Fundraiser

(FILM) You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by The Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy A's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy A Gets A Mattress also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle. He'll attend this special fundraising screening, which will help finance his next film. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, 7 pm, $18.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 2/22

2025 HUMP! Part One

See Jell-O Fantasies in this year's HUMP! festival. COURTESY OF HUMP!

(FILM) The world was very different when Dan Savage introduced an amateur porn film festival to curious Seattleites in 2005. All HUMP! submissions that year were sent to the Stranger offices via mail on VHS tapes, and all evidence was destroyed after the final screening. Now, HUMP! is held twice a year and shown in more than 40 cities around the globe, and they have a growing digital library, so you can HUMP! at home. Still, HUMP! really is best experienced in a theater packed with friends and strangers, where everyone can collectively gasp, laugh, and celebrate the festival's diverse treasure trove of sexual expression. And I do mean diverse: This year's first batch of films apparently features an entry that includes the phrase "polar bear foreskin." (On the Boards, 100 W Roy St, every Fri–Sat at 6:30 pm and 9 pm through March 15, $25–$55, 21+) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 2/23

As We Imagined

Sad Zebra by Melissa Monroe. COURTESY OF AMcE

(VISUAL ART) Ricky Allman, a.p. gath, Melissa Monroe, Jesse Reno, and others will explore the "potency and dichotomies of perception, memory, and the imagined" in this group show, which blends compelling painting, photography, and textile elements. I'm especially excited about Bean Gilsdorf's contributions to As We Imagined—I last saw the multimedia artist's hand-dyed cotton collages in 2024, and Gilsdorf's works for this show seem similarly cheeky and colorful. Melissa Monroe's sad zebra is another stunner. (AMcE Creative Arts, 612 19th Ave E, Wed–Sun through March 16, free) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 2/24

National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest

SIFF Film Center will show The Importance of Being Earnest live from the National Theatre in London February 22–24. Marc Brenner

(THEATER) London's National Theatre has a present for you: a filmed version of their latest, queerest production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. You probably already recognize the leads: Ncuti Gatwa, from Sex Education and Doctor Who; and three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke. The New York Times said that "purists may reach for their smelling salts" at this "fabulous romp," which is all the endorsement we need. It's gay, it's slutty, it laughs at gender and sends it packing. We're in. (SIFF Film Center, 305 Harrison St, multiple showings Feb 22–24, $25.50-$26.50) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

TUESDAY 2/25

Spend Money at Black-Owned Restaurants

(FOOD & DRINK) Every February, Black History Month reminds us of the year-round significance of supporting Black-owned businesses and highlighting their contributions to our communities. We've made it easy for you by gathering a number of Black-owned coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, from celebrated chef Kristi Brown's Communion and Lil' Brown Girl to the nationally recognized barbecue destination Lil Red Takeout and Catering and Stranger-staff favorite Pam's Kitchen. For more ideas, check out our Black History Month calendar and our food and drink guide. JULIANNE BELL