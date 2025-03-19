WEDNESDAY 3/19

reBLOOM: A Spring Group Show

(VISUAL ART) Buzzy Ballard gallery Get Nice has decided that spring has sprung, equinox be damned. Their latest group show, reBLOOM, opened on March 8 for the Ballard Art Walk, featuring a bouquet of fresh artworks by over 20 artists. I'm excited to see pieces by Brandon Vosika, whose painting graced the cover of The Stranger's Fall Arts + Performance issue, and Portland-grown painter-illustrator Ryan Bubnis, among many other local and further-flung faves. Can't make it to the gallery? You can peep the seasonal works online, too. (Get Nice Gallery, daily through April 6, 5–9 pm, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 3/20

28th Annual Daffodil Day

(SPRING) Seattle, we did it! We made it through winter! We can't guarantee that you'll see the sun on the first day of spring, but you can pick up a brilliant (free!) daffodil to celebrate. This spring tradition sources daffodils grown within 100 miles of the city by multi-generational family-run farms that have been market fixtures for decades. Even as someone who "doesn't like flowers," there's something about seeing dozens of strangers walking around with bright yellow blooms that puts a smile on my face. (Pike Place Market, 11 am–2 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

FRIDAY 3/21

Lit Lounge: The People's Art | A Prose and Poetry Salon

(BOOKS) Columbia City hangout the Station understands that the best way to decompress from a long week is with an event that feels like a bit of a '90s throwback: A prose and poetry reading at a coffee shop. Writer and TEDx orator Jodi-Ann Burey's Lit Lounge pops up each month with readings of published works and pieces in progress. This month, readers include Luther Hughes, author of A Shiver in the Leaves and co-host of The Poet Salon podcast, and E.J. Koh, who was named one of the city's most influential people by Seattle Magazine. I'm excited to hear from formidable poet Anastacia-Reneé, whose funky, feminist collection Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems illuminated Black femme culture through coming-of-age poems set in '80s Philly. (The Station Columbia City, 7 pm, $10, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 3/22

Georgetown Bites & Sites

Fill your face with food and beer at this weekend's Georgetown Bites & Sites! COURTESY OF GEORGETOWN BREWING CO.

(COMMUNITY) Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated gems. At this annual spring food walk from the Georgetown Business Associations, you can scoop up offerings from dozens of vendors, including El Sirenito, Lowrider Baking Company, Jellyfish Brewing, Star Brass Lounge, Fran's Chocolates, El Pirata Tortas y Burritos, and more. Plus, this year has been expanded to include retailers and artists, so you can shop in between stuffing your face. (Georgetown, 10:45 am–4 pm, all ages, free to attend, food tickets are $5 each) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 3/23

Your Last Chance to See Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy closes Sunday, March 23. COURTESY OF MOPOP

(VISUAL ART) To some, such as myself, Keith Haring is seen as a part of the hiphop culture that emerged in New York City in the early '80s. He worked with Dondi White, a master and founder of the kind of graffiti you find today in Berlin, Rome, Tokyo, and, yes, Seattle. Indeed, Haring and Dondi did the cover art for Malcolm McLaren’s bizarre but fundamentally hiphop album Duck Rock. For many, this cover introduced Haring, whose work was simple but not simplistic, breezy but cosmically vibrant. And then there’s the cover of McLaren’s Would Ya Like More Scratchin’. Here, we have nothing but Haring. His chalk-drawn figures popping and locking. You can hear the scratching and cutting. You can see New York City when it was the capital of the art world. Haring will always be hiphop to me. (MoPOP, through March 23, 10 am–5 pm, museum admission +$7, all ages) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 3/24

Karen Finley

See Karen Finley at Elliott Bay Book Company Monday, March 24. MIDGE WATTLES

(BOOKS) Bearing an appropriately absurd title, performance artist, poet, musician, and educator Karen Finley's suite of poems COVID Vortex Anxiety Opera Kitty Kaleidoscope Disco brilliantly captures the chaos and surrealism of living through the pandemic: a blend of Zoom dance parties, obsessive hand-washing, strange rituals, coping mechanisms, grief, social upheaval, and political revolution. Finley originally performed this collection as a live show at theaters in New York, garnering favorable comparisons to Beat legends like Allen Ginsberg and Gregory Corso from the Village Voice and earning a New York Times Critic's Pick. Ultimately, she identifies art, language, compassion, and humor as the keys to survival during our tumultuous times—a welcome reminder of our humanity that might serve us well as we navigate the next four years. ( Elliott Bay Book Company , 7 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 3/25

Michael Rother

(MUSIC) As guitar heroes go, Germany's Michael Rother is neither flashy nor interested in virtuosity for its own sake. Rather, his radiantly minimalist attack for the influential bands Kraftwerk, Neu!, and Harmonia and for a 48-year solo run has succeeded through understatement and precision. With Neu!, Rother excelled at both pastoral tranquility and proto-industrial grind, while displaying an uncanny knack for hypnotic riffs. In Harmonia, he deftly placed luminous arcs of fuzz and klang into Dieter Moebius and Hans-Joachim Roedelius's monumental electronic structures. Rother's solo works have skewed toward more pastel tones and majestic melodies, attaining a distinctly northern European stateliness. This tour—which could be your last chance to catch the legend live—will focus on highlights from many phases of Rother's illustrious career. If you care at all about krautrock (a term Rother dislikes, btw), this show is essential. (Neptune Theatre, 7:30 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

