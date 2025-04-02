WEDNESDAY 4/2

Seattle Restaurant Week

(FOOD) This biannual event, run by Seattle Good Business Network’s Good Food Economy program, is here to help you break out of your takeout rut and find your new favorite restaurant. Here's how it works: A slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across the greater Seattle area serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens. This spring, there's also an Eat Local First digital passport option—rack up points by checking in with a QR code at designated locations dedicated to serving locally sourced food, then redeem them for restaurant gift cards and earn a chance to win special prizes. See our picks here. (Various locations, through April 12) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 4/3

Truth to Fiction: Sam Now

(FILM) Blending Super 8, home video, and modern-day digital footage, Sam Now follows Seattle documentarian Reed Harkness, his half-brother Sam, and their family over the course of 20 years as they grapple with Sam's mother's sudden disappearance. One Letterboxd reviewer describes the flick as a "one-of-a-kind feat of participatory doc filmmaking," so if you're a fan of other participatory documentaries (Super Size Me, The Act of Killing, Fahrenheit 9/11) you'll likely appreciate this. (Northwest Film Forum, 7 pm) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 4/4

Remi Wolf, Dana and Alden

(MUSIC) Remi Wolf is a firecracker, both live onstage and in her recorded music. Her 2020 EP I'm Allergic To Dogs! exploded onto the scene with cheeky lyrics and boppy beats, and her pop dominance has only grown since. Big Ideas, her second full-length, was released in July of last year and showcases a broad range of genres and influences in her music, from psych rock to R&B. Her live shows call for barefoot dancing in your brightest threads and chunkiest jewelry. (The Paramount, 8 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 4/5

Defend Democracy, Then Laugh Your Ass Off

See you Saturday. MS

(PROTEST) Earlier this week, as I watched Sen. Cory Booker's record-breaking 25-hour filibuster, I got a weird feeling in my chest. A tingle. A spark. It was a sensation I hadn't felt for several months... it was a tiny glimmer of hope. Booker reminded the hundreds of thousands of Americans who tuned in for his marathon speech that: "The power of the people is greater than people in power." And on Saturday, those words will be echoing across the country as hundreds of cities mobilize for Hands Off!, a National Day of Action. Here in Seattle, the main event is at the Seattle Center from noon–3 p.m., with guest speakers former Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Pramilla Jayapal, and Port Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. What will you be protesting? The tariffs? The illegal deportations? Elon's attempt to buy an election? RKF Jr.'s misinformation that could quite literally get people killed? The administration's complete disregard for national security? There's so much to be mad about! So let's all scream together, like that scene in Midsommar, and then afterward we can soothe our nerves with a good dose of laughter at The Stranger's Champions of Comedy show. (Seattle Center, noon–3 pm, free all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 4/6

Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

(SPRING) Good news, plant people! The Arboretum's annual spring plant sale is back and offers up a selection of perennials, shrubs, and young trees for purchase. Volunteers will be around to answer any questions you have about caring for all your different plant babies. Good news for us non-plant people who might be dragged along by our friends—Azalea Way is covered in gorgeous blooming cherry and dogwood trees, and a perfect way to mark "see the cherry blossoms" off your Seattle spring bucket list. (Washington Park Arboretum, 10 am–2 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

MONDAY 4/7

Author Talk & Demo: Lacey Ostermann

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

(BOOKS/FOOD) Self-taught baker and TikTok creator Lacey Ostermann (@_lacebakes_) started a micro-bakery from her London home after picking up bread baking as a pandemic hobby, and has accrued nearly 800k followers who adore her comforting videos and approachable but precise recipes. I'm excited about the dizzying breadth of possibilities from her new book 3 Doughs, 60 Recipes. All you knead (sorry) is three simple master dough recipes—sandwich bread, pizza, and focaccia—to unlock carby delights like bagels, doughnuts, English muffins, burger buns, ciabatta, sandwich rolls, Roman-style pizza, and more. Plus, the book comes with 15 bonus recipes to enhance your baked creations, like homemade butter, hot honey, scallion cream cheese, chimichurri, and stracciatella, and QR codes to video tutorials to help you along the way. Ostermann will drop by Book Larder for an author talk and bread-making demo. (Book Larder, 6:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 4/8

Preston Singletary: Raven Is As Raven Does

(VISUAL ART) Native American glass artist Preston Singletary, who first learned his signature glassblowing techniques over 30 years ago, will present a new selection of his mystical works, which feature themes of transformation, animal spirits, and shamanism inspired by his Tlingit cultural heritage. Raven Is As Raven Does finds its footing in Singletary's collaboration with bestselling author Garth Stein. The pair retell ancient raven myths: Singletary with bold colors and unexpected forms, Stein with a contemporary perspective. (Traver Gallery, every Tues–Sat, April 5–26, free) LINDSAY COSTELLO