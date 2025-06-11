WEDNESDAY 6/11

Finn Wolfhard: The Objection! Tour

Wolfhard's Happy Birthday debut came out 6/6 via AWAL. Gep Repasky

(MUSIC) The kids of Stranger Things are a talented bunch: Millie Bobby Brown has her own fashion and beauty lines, Gaten Matarazzo stars in Broadway musicals, and Joe Keery sells out venues with his synthpop project Djo (ok, he's 10 years older than the rest of them). Vancouver, BC-born Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) also makes music, but it's more of the fuzzy-indie rock variety. Though he's played in other bands for some time, his debut solo album came out last Friday. Give Happy Birthday a spin and get ready to bop along at this show. Chicago trio the Slaps open the night with DIY vibes (check out their KEXP in-studio). (The Crocodile, 8 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 6/12

Caroline Fraser: Why So Many Crimes Came from the Northwest

(BOOKS) If you’re anything like me and like to unwind at the end of a long day with horrific true crime documentaries whilst rereading the Killing of JonBenét Ramsey Wikipedia page, then consider spending your Thursday evening learning about why so many crimes happen in our neck of the woods. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Caroline Fraser will talk about her new book Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers, which maps the lives of infamous murderers like Ted Bundy, the Green River Killer, the I-5 Killer, the Night Stalker, and the Hillside Strangler. Fraser took her research across the Northwest, looking for evidence that the emissions from lead, copper, and arsenic smelters may have sickened and warped the young minds of these criminals. (The Wyncote NW Forum, 7:30 pm) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 6/13

Materialists

(FILM) Who says the rom-com is dead? Not if Celine Song can help it: The writer and director of 2023’s poignant Past Lives is back with her highly anticipated sophomore feature Materialists. Shot on 35mm film, the film stars the world’s most notorious lime fan Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between wealthy, handsome “unicorn” bachelor Harry (Pedro Pascal) and her equally handsome and charming but penniless ex John (Chris Evans). (We’ve all been there before—am I right, ladies?!?) Interestingly, this marks the third MMF love triangle that Song and her husband (Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes) have put out in the last two years—are they trying to tell us something? (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 4:30 pm & 7 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Gong, looking cool as hell and like they're about to cast a rune. Layla Burrows

SATURDAY 6/14

Cascadence 2025: Gong, Khu.éex, Rachel Flowers, Kathy Moore Super Power

(MUSIC) Formerly known as Seaprog, Cascadence is a showcase for progressive music of many strange stripes. The big headliner this year is Gong, an ensemble who attained underground notoriety in the '60s and '70s by creating some of the most cosmic and whimsical psych-/prog-/jazz-rock in the world. Founders Daevid Allen and Gilli Smyth are long gone, as are all original Gongsters, so what we have is a Sun Ra Arkestra/Tangerine Dream situation. But the Gong catalog abounds with astounding compositional feats; no matter who's carrying the group's torch (they're currently fronted by ex-Cardiacs guitarist Kavus Torabi), we're guaranteed a night of sonic dazzlement and surprises. Led by Tlingit bassist/vocalist Preston Singletary, Indigenous musical adventurers Khu.éex' have been weirding up the PNW for a dozen years. Hip enough to have the late Bernie Worrell in their lineup for a spell, Khu.éex' convey Great Native Northwest storytelling over a spacious, jazz-inflected funk of deep emotional heft. (Rainier Arts Center, various times, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

No Kings Seattle: Nationwide Mass Protest Against Trump's Corruption

(ACTIVISM) Whether you call it fascism, tyranny, authoritarianism, or a dictatorship, our current president is acting like he can get away with anything—and it’s a little too reminiscent of King George's lyrics in the musical Hamilton: "I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love," anyone? Pop culture references aside, our democracy is in crisis, the world is in crisis, and Trump is busy spending millions of dollars on a military weapons parade on June 14th to commemorate the army’s 250th birthday, Flag Day, and his 79th birthday. In protest, hundreds of "No Kings" rallies are being organized nationwide to resist the current administration and its policies. Bring your signs and noisemakers to Cal Anderson at noon for a rally featuring speakers, including US Representative Pramila Jayapal. Then, join the march as it heads out at 1 pm for the Space Needle. (Cal Anderson Park, 12–3 pm) SHANNON LUBETICH



[Ed. Note: There will also be a free Yoga class at Town Hall with Fran Gallo today at 10 a.m., with poses specifically meant to prepare for the march!]

SUNDAY 6/15

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Musical Guests

(FILM) Adapted from a hit '98 glam rock musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows a genderqueer German singer who lands in the rural Midwest after a botched sex reassignment surgery. John Cameron Mitchell wrote, directed, and starred as Hedwig in the punky, ingenious masterwork of queer cinema. Haven't seen it? This screening (which includes musical performances from Riley Jakubowski and Tony James) is one perfect way to celebrate Pride—even Roger Ebert admitted that it was "strange how the movie seems to be loud, flashy and superficial, yet gives a deeper dimension to its characters." You'll find Hedwig merch in the library, and a "very special edition of Moonlight Karaoke" with curated tracks inspired by Hedwig and Pride. (Here-After, 8 pm, free, 21+) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 6/16

Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers

(FILM) If you are a fan of any of the following, then Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers is a must-watch for you: the early films of John Waters, vanilla ice cream cones, ostrich-feather boas, and Buster Keaton-style physical comedy. Robert J. Kaplan (whose only other directorial credit is the pornographic Jaws spoof Gums) directs this long-lost camp masterpiece starring Warhol superstar and transgender icon Holly Woodlawn as she flees her boring Kansas upbringing to make it as an actress in New York City. Along the way, she meets an eccentric cast of characters, including a sailor-mouthed nun, misandrist twin sisters, and a revered lounge singer named Mary Poppins (played by fellow Warhol superstar Tally Brown). I am so pleased to see this film receive a snazzy restoration and a proper theater screening—I predict a Criterion release is on the horizon. (The Beacon, 7 & 7:30 pm) AUDREY VANN

TUESDAY 6/17

Zola Jesus

Worship Jesus (Zola Jesus, not the other one) at a real live church! Vivien Killilea/Getty

(MUSIC) If you’re familiar with the music of synth-pop queen Zola Jesus, then you know that an old church—complete with a gorgeous stained-glass window and arches higher than the heavens—is the ideal venue to see her. She will stop by the Abbey Arts’ newest venue, Woodlawn Hall, where she will perform acoustic skeletons of her experimental discography that spans electronic, industrial, classical, goth, and pop. With her otherworldly vocals reminiscent of Florence Welch, Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, and Siouxsie Sioux, I foresee her vocals echoing beautifully around the large open space. This show is a must for fans of moody pop angels like Lorde and Ethel Cain. (Woodlawn Hall, 7 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN