MONDAY 6/30

‘Pride: The Ric Weiland Collection’

(VISUAL ART) If you didn’t know already, Ric Weiland was a software developer and programmer who was hired as the second employee for a little company called Microsoft. Given his early involvement at the tech giant, Weiland was able to retire at the young age of 35 to dedicate his life to philanthropy and LGBTQ advocacy. Sadly, Weiland died at just 53, but his legacy lives on through the $65 million he left to queer rights organizations (such as the Pride Foundation). The MOHAI will honor Pride Month with a small-scale exhibit of photographs, letters, ephemera, and artifacts from Weiland’s estate that reflect his enduring fight for equality. While you’re there, be sure to check out the Collections Spotlight: Denim, which showcases artifacts from the MOHAI collection that tell the history of your ol’ blue jeans. (Museum of History & Industry, through Oct 5, all ages) AUDREY VANN

TUESDAY 7/1

Nina Katchadourian: ‘Origin Stories’

Nina Katchadourian's show 'Origin Stories' is on display through October 26. PHOTO BY DAMIEN GIFFITHS, COURTESY OF NATIONAL NORDIC MUSEUM

(VISUAL ART) In Origin Stories, artist Nina Katchadourian unpacks the quirks, rituals, and memories that shaped her creative world, from family summers in Finland to shipwreck obsessions and childhood games gone existential. Installed across the National Nordic Museum, the show blends humor, nostalgia, and tender strangeness. (For instance, there's a bronze sculpture of a stick-cow in the mix, as well as a six-channel video about her parents’ accents.) Go forth for a reminder that personal history is messy, mythic, and often hiding in plain sight. (National Nordic Museum, through Oct 26, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

WEDNESDAY 7/2

Ballard FC vs. Tacoma Stars

(SPORTS) USL League Two champions Ballard FC are back this season to defend their title as NW division champs. The team returns to Interbay Stadium this year, bringing them closer to their namesake and adoring fans. Fanfare at the games includes Dick's burgers thrown into the crowd after every goal, half-time shenanigans, and high school bands. Even without all that hullabaloo, I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having "Up the bridges!" as the team’s main chant. (Interbay Stadium, 7 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 7/3

Humaira Abid

"Shape of War: First Series - 1 (Story of Rasha and Ahmed, Gaza)," by Humaira Abid, 2025. COURTESY OF GREG KUCERA GALLERY

(VISUAL ART) Each time I walk into the Greg Kucera Gallery, I stumble upon a crowd around Humaira Abid’s wood-carved blouses, oohing and aahing at their delicacy and realism. Through her sculptures and paintings, the Lahore-born, Pakistani American artist depicts ordinary objects like clothing, shoes, purses, and letters in an extraordinary way—by meticulously carving them out of pinewood and often adorning them with exquisite miniature paintings. The pieces don’t just display jaw-dropping craftsmanship, but also share powerful stories related to violence against women, refugees, and displacement. (Opening reception. July 3, 6–8 pm; artist’s talk, July 5, noon, Greg Kucera Gallery, free) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 7/4

F#CK the Fourth!

Bring snacks to share!

(COMMUNITY) Predictably, I am not feeling very patriotic this Fourth of July. I think many of us are in the same boat, sneering at American flags and scoffing when we hear “God Bless America.” Well, fear not! There’s an event for you and other skeptics, and it’s one that encourages you to DO SOMETHING on a local level for your community and your country. Take the time to register to vote and help others do the same, write postcards to government officials, create zines, and have a little catharsis with your fellow firework-hating neighbors. Organizers are inviting folks to “hang out among us, your local artists that support trans rights, immigrants, rights to protest, bodily autonomy, and all the good stuff.” Hell yeah, pals. That’s what I call America. (Push/Pull, 1–4 pm, free, all ages) BRI BREY

SATURDAY 7/5

TARBOO

(MUSIC) Back for its second year, TARBOO returns to the Olympic Peninsula on Fourth of July weekend with three days of top quality music at Quilcene Lantern, which has become a hub for live music and community in recent years. The fun kicks off Thursday with an evening show featuring three local artists that's totally free and open to the public, followed by two ticketed days with a stellar lineup. Two of my top Pacific Northwest music-makers headline: Seattleite Chong the Nomad crafts the most danceable beats, and Portland-based Blind Pilot has been one of my favorite indie folk bands for over 15 years. Other standouts include Seattle grunge pop bands Great Grandpa and Mt. Fog, and California-based soulful folk songstress Uwade (she's toured with Fleet Foxes). I recommend grabbing a camping pass and staying onsite at their 53 acres of "rolling farm fields" for maximum granola vibes. (Quilcene Lantern, July 3–5, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 7/6

Pastry Project’s Soft Serve Window

(FOOD) The Pastry Project’s soft-serve window is only open for the summer, and it offers three flavors—purple vanilla, chocolate, and twist. While the ice cream is decadent enough to enjoy on its own—no cheap, icy mix here—the true magic is in the toppings. The aforementioned hard shell dip is available in butterscotch, chocolate, and strawberry passionfruit, and you’re gonna definitely want to add their rainbow peanut crunch. That’s housemade honeycomb-esque peanut brittle that has been smashed to bits and mixed with chopped peanuts and rainbow sprinkles. Nut-Blasting Crispy Magic Rainbow Crunch Fuck Yeah is what they should call it. That on a twist cone with the strawberry passionfruit dip tastes like a PB&J turned up to 11. (The Pastry Project, Thurs–Fri, 3–8 pm; Sat–Sun, noon–8 pm) MEGAN SELING