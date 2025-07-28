MONDAY 7/28

Iggy Pop

(MUSIC) Few have had as fabled (or feral) a career as Iggy Pop. Having graced stages worldwide in band or solo form for nearly 60 years, the man, the myth, the bare-chested legend now returns to Seattle to unleash his unrelenting energy at Marymoor Live. For diehard Stooges fans or even casual dabblers in punk iconography, this show will surely be a jolt of raw power. Expect timeless anthems like “Search and Destroy” to solo gems like “The Passenger,” with the godfather of punk behind the chaos of it all. (Marymoor Park, 7 pm, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

TUESDAY 7/29

‘Little Darlings’

(FILM) I watched this underrated ’80s teen sex dramedy as a high schooler and almost never hear people talking about it, so I’m thrilled to learn that Here-After will be screening it. At the all-girls summer camp Camp Little Wolf, tough girl Angel and sheltered rich girl Ferris clash upon meeting and make a bet to see who can lose their virginity first. Roger Ebert wrote that the movie “somehow does succeed in treating the awesome and scary subject of sexual initiation with some of the dignity it deserves.” I love the queer subtext, the gay-as-hell vintage denim and shag haircuts, and the fact that the film allows its teen girl subjects to be horny and messy in a way they aren’t often permitted to be. (Here-After, 7:30 pm, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 7/30

Lifeguard

(MUSIC) Baby-faced Chicago trio Lifeguard’s scathing and tuneful new album, Ripped and Torn, marauds with the kind of authority that makes aging critics utter cringe proclamations like “the kids are all right.” But, Jah damn it, Lifeguard have that innate sonic charisma that suggests they spent their youths intently studying history’s most righteous post-punk groups (Wire, Mission of Burma, and Gang of Four), and then putting their own distinctive stamp on that style. That Lifeguard’s guitar/bass/synth/drums hit with an angular force while retaining a nagging melodiousness can make even the most jaded listeners doubt their “rock is dead” dogma. (Baba Yaga, 7 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

THURSDAY 7/31

Author Talk: Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings will be at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park Thursday, July 31.

(BOOKS) Back in 2012, record-setting Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings created his own proprietary weekly trivia puzzle, which previously appeared in Parade and Mental Floss. It seems simple enough in theory, but is punishingly difficult in practice: answer five questions, the responses to which share a theme in common. (Example: feet, McDonald’s, fingerprints, and St. Louis are linked by all having arches.) Think you have what it takes? Jennings will celebrate the release of The Complete Kennections, which collects all of his past quizzes in one volume along with hundreds of new and updated ones, by dropping by Third Place Books for a talk, Q&A, and signing. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 8/1

'& Juliet'

(THEATER) If you've ever felt less than satisfied with the ending of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, you're not alone. (Killing yourself over a boy? Ugh.) & Juliet imagines what our heroine's journey might've looked like if she had outlived Romeo by more than a few minutes—it’s presented in the form of a jukebox musical, which means most of the songs are well-known bops that make following along enjoyable for musical nerds and newbies alike. Created by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek, the show premiered on London's West End and has won nine Oliviers. I was sold on the concept as soon as I saw "Since U Been Gone" on the soundtrack. (Paramount Theatre, July 29–Aug 3, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 8/2

Death Cab for Cutie: Plans 20th Anniversary

(MUSIC) File under aspirational millennial nostalgia tours: indie darlings Death Cab for Cutie are celebrating 20 years of their major-label debut, Plans. As someone who saw Death Cab on their Transatlanticism anniversary tour TWICE, I can vouch that Ben Gibbard and crew have still got it. At the time of its release, Plans was Death Cab’s biggest commercial success, earning a Grammy nomination. But if you're a true fan, this revival will rattle the depths of your brain, only to realize you still effortlessly remember every lyric. Shut up and take my disposable income so I can scream “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” along with a stadium full of other alleged misfits! (Climate Pledge Arena, July 31 & Aug 2, 8 pm, all ages) BRI BREY

SUNDAY 8/3

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments

(COMEDY) Before Bridget Everett was known as the star of HBO’s heartwarming comedy series Somebody Somewhere, she was known as New York City’s alt-cabaret provocateur, regularly performing at Joe’s Pub. At these performances, Everett would stand on tables and sing her heart out alongside her backing band, the Tender Moments—made up of the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz and the Julie Ruin’s Carmine Covelli. Now, the group is finally bringing the perennially sold-out, cult-favored cabaret show to the West Coast. If you prefer not to be serenaded, touched, flashed, or handed the microphone during comedy shows, I recommend avoiding the first 30 rows. (Moore Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming events!*

Paul Simon

August 5, McCaw Hall

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends August 4 at 10 am

Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail

August 8, Chateau Ste Michelle

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends August 4 at 10 am

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.