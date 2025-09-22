MONDAY 9/22

Art + Culture Week

(VISUAL ART) It’s the second iteration of Seattle Art + Culture Week, the one week each September when a bunch of galleries and venues plan special events and performances. Think of this week as an arts tasting menu where you can discover things not on your radar. Highlights include a night of “Ghost Stories” at Henry Art Gallery, with readings by local author Jane Wong (to accompany the Henry’s new Spirit House exhibition); violinist Tekla Cunningham performing live at Foster/White Gallery amid Kelsey Fernkopf’s Big Neon; and a performance by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer Leah Terada, whose choreography responds to Cathy McClure’s toy-inspired bronzes and mechanical zoetropes on view at Traver Gallery. Heads up: admission to Seattle Art Museum and SAAM is half price the entire week. (Various locations) AMANDA MANITACH

TUESDAY 9/23

Anika, Lauren Early, Coral Grief

(MUSIC) British/German singer-guitarist Anika’s entry into the music biz came when Geoff Barrow was looking for a “weird singer” for his then-new band Beak>. He hit the jackpot with Anika, who wields one of the starkest deadpan deliveries in today’s scene. Anika’s love of horror films has colored her compositions, as have the grim science and educational issues she’s covered as a journalist under her real name, Annika Henderson. The new album, Abyss, is Anika’s most rock-oriented record yet, inspired shockingly by gr*nge and Hole’s Celebrity Skin. Formerly rife with tension, Anika’s music—fleshed out by her Exploded View bandmate Martin Thulin—here feels cathartic, as she elegantly rages against what her LP title portends. (Vera Project, 7 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

WEDNESDAY 9/24

Samia: The Bloodless Tour

(MUSIC) Singer-songwriter Samia wrote a song called "Pool" around six years ago, releasing it as the first track on her debut album Baby in 2020. Three years later, she performed it at NPR's Tiny Desk, and then in July of this year, a TikTok user posted the yearning climax of the song and it went viral, prompting her to release a stripped version more akin to the Tiny Desk rendition. In it, Samia sings, "How long do I have left with my dog? 'Til I start forgetting shit? 'Til we're rich and then we're not and then we're rich? How much longer 'til I'm taller? How much longer 'til it's midnight? How much longer 'til the morning? Are my legs gonna last? Is it too much to ask?" Having seen her live, I can confirm that she puts as much emotion into her performances as her studio recordings, giving the audience goosebumps and keeping listeners hanging on to her every syllable. The Los Angeles native tours Seattle promoting her third full-length album Bloodless, which came out earlier this year. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 9/25

Gillian Theobald: Fold & Folding

(VISUAL ART) Born in Southern California, Seattle-based multimedia artist Gillian Theobald has been showcasing her art on the West Coast since the early 1980s. Although her style ranges from vibrant nature paintings to black-and-white line drawings to abstract collage, a constant in her work is the influence of mysticism and abstract expressionism. This solo exhibition at Georgetown’s studio e gallery will showcase Theobald’s collage works that turn found paper and cardboard packaging into richly colored and strangely textured sculptural works that I really wish I could touch. (Don’t touch the artwork, people!) (studio e gallery, through Oct 11, free) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 9/26

The Emerald City Kings Ball 2025

Velvet Ryder wins the 2024 High King Supreme crown. KEITH JOHNSON

(DRAG) Now in its fourth year, the Emerald City Kings Ball has expanded from its home at the Skylark Cafe into the much larger Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, and organizer Sherwood Ryder told The Stranger, “Each night we have close to 20 performers. It is going to be a show for the masses.” The three-day festival also has a spectacular list of headliners and featured guests, including King Molasses (winner of King of Drag season 1), Throb Zombie (runner-up of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5), a number of local favorites, and surprises to be announced on the Emerald City Kings Ball Instagram. Read more in the Fall Arts issue here. (Langston Highes Performing Arts Institute, Sept 25–27, 18+) NICO SWENSON

SATURDAY 9/27

C-ID Night Market

(COMMUNITY) Chinatown-International District’s free annual festival has been around for nearly 20 years and takes its cues from China’s open-air night markets, which provide a place to stroll, shop, socialize, and snack on street food. Upwards of 25,000 visitors of all ages flock to the historic Chinatown gate in the International District to enjoy the festivities. This year, the lineup will include over 90 vendors: some hawking food and handmade arts and crafts, others representing local businesses and nonprofits. Plus, don’t miss lion dances, taiko (Japanese drum) performances, K-pop dances, martial arts demonstrations, yo-yoing, and more. (Chinatown-International District, 1–9 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 9/28

Local Sightings: ‘Firebreak’

(FILM) Kenzie Bruce’s documentary, Firebreak, focuses on incarcerated firefighters and how two men, Brandon and Royal, go from serving time to starting a nonprofit that helps other prisoners turn their work into a career. Rather than just become shallow “inspiration porn” designed for people to feel good about themselves without looking any deeper into these men’s realities, this documentary spotlights the ways in which the system is broken—and the people working to fix it. It’s overflowing with care for its subjects, and clear-eyed in showing why so much still needs to change. (Northwest Film Forum, 3:30 pm) CHASE HUTCHINSON

