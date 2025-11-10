MONDAY 11/10

Seattle Eats Live with Tan Vinh, Rachel Belle, and J. Kenji López-Alt

(FOOD) Seattle Times food critic Tanh Vinh’s podcast Seattle Eats is dedicated to sharing “the area’s hottest restaurants, road-side food stalls, and everywhere in between, to find the best meals in the city and to meet the people who make them sing.” For this special live edition, he’s enlisting the help of two local culinary heavy-hitters: chef/writer and noted teriyaki connoisseur J. Kenji López-Alt, and radio personality and author Rachel Belle, who hosts the Your Last Meal podcast. The trio will take questions from the audience and dispense advice on navigating the local food scene, from the best steakhouse in Seattle to how to recreate your favorite takeout meal at home. (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 11/11

David Byrne

(MUSIC) When Byrne released Who Is the Sky? earlier this year, he posted a full-album listening party on YouTube. “Hello and thank you for listening to my record for the first time,” he said to the screen before the first track, in that David Byrne voice that is somehow awkward and stilted and completely charismatic. “Now, since this is the first time you’ve heard this record, there’s some tips I suggest: Be with someone you love, and cut some onions. Prepare a nice meal, together. Eat it when the record’s over.” He’s a delightful weirdo on stage and on screen, and one of the few boomer white men I still want to give a mic to. He won’t tour forever, so take advantage of this chance to see him. And you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here?” (Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

WEDNESDAY 11/12

LAnd SEA

See 'Through the Overgrowth' by Sarah Gordon at LAnd and SEA through January 9. SARAH GORDON/COURTESY OF AMcE CREATIVE ARTS

(VISUAL ART) Before opening their Seattle galleries, longtime friends Eleana Del Rio (Koplin Del Rio) and McLean Emenegger (AMcE) ran separate art spaces in Los Angeles. Their camaraderie continues as they team up for the group exhibit LAnd SEA, which pairs artists from both galleries to make new collaborative works. While some group shows can be meh, this one promises to ooze genuine chimeric chemistry from powerhouse duos like painters Niki Keenan + Drie Chapek, photographers Daniel Carrillo + Eirik Johnson, and artists-who-defy-boxes Tim Cross + Robert Hardgrave (who are constructing their own mini-gallery to go within the gallery). Bring cash for holiday purchases, not only from AMcE’s Niche Market in the front, but for craveable collabs like Tommy Gregory’s memento-mori mash-up with the renowned de la Torre brothers: a 30-inch hand-blown glass figure encircled by serpents, crowned with a dove where his genitals should be, grasping a tiny bottle of liquor, with a bronze skull for a head. Says Gregory: “It’s about drinking too much (and life and death, obviously).” (AMcE Creative Arts, Wed-Sun, various hours, free) AMANDA MANITACH

THURSDAY 11/13

Miranda July

See Miranda July at Moore Theatre Thursday, November 13. AUTHOR PHOTO BY ELIZABETH WEINBERG

(BOOKS) Miranda July is known for her prolific and expansive body of work, which includes performance art; her films Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005), The Future (2011), and Kajillionaire (2020); and her books No One Belongs Here More Than You, It Chooses You, and The First Man. Most recently, her 2024 novel, All Fours—which follows an unnamed 45-year-old married perimenopausal artist who embarks on a road trip and undergoes an intense sexual awakening—has become a galvanizing cultural phenomenon, sparking countless group chats and book club discussions. The New York Times called it "the first great perimenopause novel," and Starz has acquired the rights to adapt it into a TV series. July has kept the dialogue going with her Substack chat, where her fans swap wisdom on subjects like divorce, polyamory, and hormone replacement therapy. The multi-hyphenate creative joins Stranger arts editor Emily Nokes for this conversation. (Moore Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 11/14

Neko Case, John Grant

(MUSIC) Good things come to those who wait, and for me, that good thing is Neko Case’s first album in seven years, Neon Grey Midnight Green. Between the breezy, Virginia Astley–esque “Winchester Mansion of Sound,” which is an ode to her dearly departed friend/collaborator Dexter Romweber, and the cinematic love song “Wreck,” the album is already in the running to be my favorite of the year. Before I had even heard the full album, I was immediately drawn to its cover, which features Case swathed in green fur beside a fallen chandelier, with a puff of smoke in her hand, evoking the 19th-century surrealist artists Leonor Fini and Leonora Carrington. The album was recorded at her home studio in Vermont—Carnassial Sound—and is her first produced by her alone. Case writes: “I’m proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste.” She will support the new album alongside singer-songwriter John Grant (formerly of the Czars). (Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 11/15

'The Nosebleed'

See 'The Nosebleed' at On the Boards November 13-15. COURTESY OF ON THE BOARDS

(PERFORMANCE) Doris Duke Award–winning playwright and director Aya Ogawa’s autobiographical play The Nosebleed explores themes of failure, humanity, empathy, and connection, as well as their strained relationship with their late, estranged father. Ogawa enlisted four actors to play various facets of themself, while taking on the role of both their father and their 5-year-old son. Audiences are invited to project their own experiences onto the blank, minimal set and are engaged in the “theatrical memorial and healing ritual” through audience participation. The New York Times selected it as a critic pick and called it “conversational, unflinching and delicately layered,” writing that “Ogawa’s memoir-like excavation tests the boundaries of love and family obligation through intimate confession.” (On the Boards, 8 pm, 6+) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 11/16

Julie Doiron, Black Belt Eagle Scout

(MUSIC) Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron is the only person on Earth who wrote a song about a dying grandma so catchy and affecting that it’s a Vivian go-to when a fool passes me the aux cord (Broken Girl is foundational for sad girls everywhere). A former member of the dreamy, punky Eric’s Trip, Doiron is a songwriter’s songwriter who has consistently released interesting folk-ish alternative music for three decades. She’ll share the stage with Black Belt Eagle Scout, or Katherine Paul, the Anacortes-born, Portland-based Indigenous singer-songwriter whose 2023 record The Land, the Water, the Sky, is a beautiful heart-ripper. Recommended for fans of Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie/the Microphones), who is musically and personally connected to both artists. (Vera Project, 7 pm, all ages) VIVIAN McCALL