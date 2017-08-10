Where to Celebrate National S'mores Day 2020 in Seattle A S'mores-gasbord of Options for August 10, From Sundaes to DIY Kits

Starchefs via Sawyer Instagram Sawyer 's s'more choco tacos are available for takeout, in case you were wondering.

If you're like us, you're looking for ways to make this summer feel as normal as possible, as safely as possible. One of the best ways we know how to do that is by indulging in quintessentially summery treats, and National S'mores Day on Monday, August 10 provides us with a particularly special occasion to do just that. Below, we've rounded up all the places to get your fix of that sought-after mix of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, whether it's sundaes, cookies, or the classic, unadulterated version. Most of the options below are available year-round (with the exception of Theo Chocolate's dreamy DIY s'mores kits available just for the occasion on Saturday, August 8), but note that many restaurants are closed on Mondays, so plan ahead accordingly.

“Mackles’more” at Hello Robin

Capitol Hill’s Hello Robin features the “Mackles'more” regularly—it’s a s'mores cookie with Theo chocolate chunks, and yes, it’s named after that Macklemore (also reportedly a Capitol Hill resident). Their takeout window is open daily.

Capitol Hill

S’mores Molten Cake Packs at Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

Whether you're at home or on the trail, Hot Cakes' s'mores molten take & bake cakes, made with smoked chocolate cake batter with a homemade marshmallow in the center and homemade graham crumbs on top, are a decidedly gooier (and more portable) version of the classic campfire treat. Plus, 5% of sales will benefit wilderness preservation efforts in Washington State. Get a four- or six-pack in-store or online.

Ballard and Capitol Hill

The S’mores Macaron at Lady Yum

Lady Yum has an impressive selection of macarons in every color and flavor, but one that is especially intriguing is the s’mores macaron. Dainty French delicacy meets scrappy, all-American amuse-bouche? It has all the trappings of a perfect hybrid. Order online for contactless pickup.

Various locations

S'more Cookie at Midnight Cookie Company

Fremont’s Midnight Cookie Co. is the perfect solution to your nighttime munchies, and it also just so happens that they have a special s’mores cookie on their menu. At $2.25, you can easily and affordably satiate your s’mores craving with this all-in-one masterpiece. They're one for takeout and delivery (through third-party services).

Wallingford, Edmonds & Everett

The S’mores Sundae at Shug’s Soda Fountain

Shug’s Soda Fountain downtown has a cute, retro feel and a large variety of ice creams that may be transformed into sundaes. One of those elevated sundaes is the s’mores version, resplendent with toasted-to-order marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate. You can order online for pickup, or walk in.

Downtown

S'mores Cake at Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

Want to eat s'mores in cake form? Charlie Dunmire's Georgetown cake shop serves a s'mores cake, made with graham cracker cake, honey syrup, semi-sweet chocolate ganache, and toasted marshmallow. Get preordered slices or whole cakes for pickup, or try your luck at their walk-up window from Thursday-Sunday.

Georgetown

S'more Choco Tacos at Sawyer

Love choco tacos? The Ballard restaurant from former Lark chef de cuisine Mitch Mayers features a house-made s'mores version of the classic frozen treat on their dessert menu, with a graham cracker waffle cone, peanut butter ice cream, and meringue. Dine in or order for curbside pickup via Toast.

Ballard

DIY S'mores Kits at Theo Chocolate

The Fremont chocolate factory won't have their usual S'mores Day celebration this year, but they will have make-at-home s'mores kits complete with an All In Washington 70% Dark Chocolate Bar and enough handmade marshmallows and graham crackers for four s'mores. Preorder online or by phone for August 8 pickup.

Fremont