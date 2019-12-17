Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Just Shoot It: Short Filmmaking in Seattle
A diverse group of filmmakers (Peter Edlund, Lael Rogers, Claire Buss, Carlos A.F. Lopez, and June Zandona) will talk about how they've approached projects with both large and tiny budgets. FOOD & DRINK
- Graham Cracker Gingerbread House Making Party!
Customize a graham cracker gingerbread abode to call your own while sipping small-batch mulled wine. MUSIC
- Opera on Tap and The Ghosts of Christmas
In their annual holiday show, the professional singers of Opera On Tap will bring a modified Christmas Carol to the masses, hosted by Managing Divo Robert McPherson. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Bait Shop's 7th Anniversary Party with Dancer & Prancer!
Holiday surf band Dancer and Prancer will crank out beachy yuletide tidings at this party with frozen drinks and free cake.
- It's a Very Tiki Xmas Karaoke Party!
Gobble up tasty Caribbean food and sing your heart out at this tiki-style karaoke Christmas party. VISUAL ART
- Craft Night at the Bike! Make Your Own Christmas Gnome
Make a mischievous little Nordic Christmas gnome to cherish forever at this beer-fueled craft night. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Homemade Christmas
Classic cocktails will be paired with warm, fuzzy, and tacky yuletide cheer at this "nostalgic holiday special" with Aaron Wheeler, musical guest Jesse Calixto, and burlesque dancer Chastity Svelte.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAYSHOPPING
- Las Posadas & Mercado Navideño
Take part in the Latin American winter holiday Las Posadas with live music, a pozole dinner, hot cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa, and a holiday market.
TUESDAY-FRIDAYVISUAL ART
- ClayFest Northwest
Celebrate clay art "from teapots to abstract sculpture" at this celebration featuring work—which you can buy!—by more than 40 Pacific Northwest artists.
TUESDAY-SATURDAYVISUAL ART
- Erin Armstrong: The Space Between
Faced with the reality of approaching climate change (as are we all), Armstrong paints images that express "nostalgia for the natural world" as it rapidly transforms.
Closing Saturday
- Leaves from a Book of Hours
Davidson Galleries displays vellum pages from a 1501 Horae, Book of Hours (a type of prayer book owned by wealthy people in the Middle Ages) printed by Jean Poitevin. Feel awed by the survival of this precious devotional artifact, illustrated with lush wood-engraved panels.
Closing Saturday
- Michael Peterson
Sculptor Peterson reshapes, sandblasts, bleaches, and otherwise alters madrone, locust, and cherry wood, producing objects that look oddly anatomical.
Closing Saturday
- Tori Karpenko
Tori Karpenko, trained as a painter in Italy, renders beautiful landscapes—transparent lakes, brambly mountains, and gleaming ice. He also sculpts with natural materials.
Closing Saturday
- The Visionaries of the Pacific Northwest Revisited: Our Holiday Exhibition
The Woodside/Braseth Gallery has once again put together a selection of works by revered Northwest artists like Kenneth Callahan, Morris Graves, Guy Anderson, Paul Horiuchi, Victoria Adams, Susan Bennerstrom, and many others.
Closing Saturday
TUESDAY-SUNDAYGEEK
- Hello Kitty Friends Around The World Tour
Explore London, Paris, New York, Honolulu, and Tokyo through the eyes of everyone's favorite Sanrio character, Hello Kitty, by traveling to five interactive rooms with your 'passport' in tow. You'll pick up plenty of treats and souvenirs along the way. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Sheraton Grand Seattle Gingerbread Village
For the 27th year in a row, diabetes research center JDRF Northwest has invited local architecture firms to use their skills for a holiday tradition: crafting an elaborate gingerbread village that uses 1,850 pounds of gingerbread, 150,000 pieces of candy, 350 pounds of fondant, and 15 gallons of egg whites, according to press materials. This year's theme is #ElfLife, featuring pixies, gnomes, and pucks from across genres.
WEDNESDAYFOOD & DRINK
- The 12 Randalls of Xmas!
Mortuary-turned-watering-hole the Pine Box will present a dozen "local and imported seasonal draft favorites" with some unexpected holiday-inspired infusions. Santa himself may or may not make an appearance.
- Winter Beers with pFriem and pFlannel
Sip some barrel-aged winter ales from Oregon's pFriem Family Brewers alongside food from Jimmy's on Broadway, and listen to music from the Warren G. Hardings Trio. MUSIC
- Still Life: Meditation, Music, & Community Experience with Harpist Jessica Gallo & Guitarist Sean Hall
Take a breather from the business of the holidays at this mediation session accompanied by harpist Jessica Gallo and guitarist Sean Hall. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Breakfast with Santa Cow
Santa will grace Lynnwood in cow form to take photos with kids and offer them hot cocoa. Christmas PJs are encouraged.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAYSHOPPING
- Regrade Holiday Market
Urban Craft Uprising will showcase a couple dozen vendors at this two-day market.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Lesbian P.I. in: Carol of the Hells!
Leslie Bean (Les Bean? Get it?) calls upon her supernatural sleuthing talents to solve the case of an attempted kidnapping, two werewolves, and some sketchy real estate machinations. Sailor St. Claire stars along with Scarlett O'Hairdye, Maggie McMuffin, Crystal Storm, Isabella L Price, Onyx Asili, Ramona Rhapsody, and Apollo Vidra.
THURSDAYFILM
- Holiday Movie Nights & Blanket Drive
Cozy up in the heated beer garden for a screening of Home Alone. Bring a blanket to wrap up in, then donate it (along with warm clothes) after the movie.
- Kame Cinema Club: 'Heavy Metal'
Kame Hou$e will screen this 1981 animated anthology movie about a green, glowing orb that tells a series of weird, disturbing cyberpunk stories. FOOD & DRINK
- Beer Trumps Hate Impeachmint Release Party!
Pair a viewing of the Democratic Debate with the first cans of Rooftop Brewing's "Beer Trumps Hate" ImPeachMint IIPA, and participate in some raffles. Proceeds will benefit Fair Fight, a national organization that promotes fair elections and encourages voter participation, and Queen Anne Helpline, a neighborhood organization dedicated to preventing homelessness and offering financial and supportive services. MUSIC
- Christmas Sh*t Show
Country Dave, David Bush, Aaron Harmonson, and Rob Mitchell will lift your holiday spirits with support from DJs Robb and Sarah Seiger (aka Santa and Mrs. Claus) and Matt Harvey (aka Mr. Christmas). You can also snap a photo with Sante Libre, whom we imagine is a Lucha Libre-styled version of Old Saint Nick.
- Lu Evers & Friends: Extremism
Hear a poetry-reading-style program of works by avant-garde jazz artist Lu Evers, performed by Jo Anderson with musical accompaniment by pianist Keith Eisenbrey.
- Rock N Roll Toy Drive: Beverly Crusher, Antonioni, La Fonda, Power Strip
Dreamy local rockers Beverly Crusher, Antonioni, Power Strip, and La Fonda will donate proceeds from this show to the Rock N Roll Toy Drive. Santa will even make an appearance for your holiday photo needs.
- A Silent Night - Silent Disco Party with Integral DJs
The brains behind Fantasy League DJs and For the 99s and 2000s will join up for a holiday-themed Silent Disco night with wireless headphones and plenty of steamy DJ cuts to keep you warm. READINGS & TALKS
- Beneath the Mistletoe: The Lesser-Known Botany of Christmas
How did, holly, pine, and other fauna come to be associated with the holidays? Christmas foliage expert Orlando de Lange will let you in on everything you've ever wanted to know on the subject while you sip wintery cocktails.
- Central District Stories
The African-American Writer's Alliance will host a night of poetry and personal stories by Georgia S. McDade, Minnie A. Collins, and Jaye Ware.
THURSDAY & SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Naughty or Nice Burlesque
Celebrate the good and naughty aspects of the season in a video-mapped "virtual winter wonderland."
THURSDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Nuncrackers
Nunsense is a musical by Dan Goggin that's based on a line of greeting cards. This holiday sequel of the original musical has the wacky nuns filming a Christmas public access special in their basement.
THURSDAY-SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- B-Side Hazy Pale Release
Belltown Pizza has created their very own beer in collaboration with Hellbent Brewing Company: a "cloudy, hoppy hazy pale ale" called B-Side. A portion of every purchase will benefit Mary's Place. PERFORMANCE
- Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)
Kaytlin McIntyre directs this holiday romp in which three players attempt to perform every holiday tale ever told in the span of 90 minutes.
FRIDAYCOMEDY
- Monty Geer & Friends
Hear comedy from Monty Geer (Cole from MTV's Awkward, a writer for Jimmy Fallon and more) as well as some Seattle friends.
- New Orting Radio Variety Hour
Tune in to a live variety/radio show that the organizers describe as "equal parts horrifying, nostalgic, and groovy."
- Slap Bracelet: #NoRugrats
Local improvisers will take you back to the days of Backstreet Boys and body glitter in this '90s-themed show fueled by audience suggestions. FOOD & DRINK
- Dunagan's -Mari Lwyd Christmas Yule Pub Crawl!
The Mari Lwyd ("grey mare") is a pre-Christian Celtic Welsh tradition in which people would decorate a horse's skull with reins, bells, ribbons, and carry it around on a pole with a white sheet for good luck. Inspired by the custom, Dunagan Brewing will lead a party full of bizarre characters (ranging from "Krampus" to the "Yule Cat" to the traditional "German Christmas pickle") from pub to pub for a decidedly peculiar bar crawl, along with live Celtic music, dancing, and Welsh insult battles.
- Moon Phase
Let your cup runneth over with natural wine from the South Park wine shop Left Bank as you inhale cheesy slices from Dino's and groove to tunes by DJs Liv Wu Tang, Sangwoo, and Ash Williams beneath a glittering disco ball in the basement. All donations will go to the International Rescue Committee.
- Obec Festivus Celebration
Celebrate with all the traditional trappings of the Seinfeldian "holiday for the rest of us," including an unadorned metal pole, the "airing of grievances," snacks (in this case, bites from Tummy Yummy Thai), and of course, "feats of strength" (Obec will provide hot-out-of-the-dishwasher pilsner glasses for guests to show off their heat tolerance, and bartenders will be on hand for arm-wrestling or thumb-wrestling competitions). Complete all the elements for a token redeemable for $2 off any full pour of beer or flight rack.
- Release the Nog Holiday Party
According to the BottleNeck Lounge, even the most vocal self-avowed nog haters will be seduced by their "sacred concoction" created by Jeffrey Morgenthaler, the bar manager at Clyde Common in Portland. His sophisticated, boozy version includes anejo tequila and amontillado sherry.
- Zylberschtein's Hanukkah Dinner
The North Seattle Jewish deli will get a jump on the Festival of Lights with a traditional spread prepared by Chef Strega, complete with an optional wine pairing. MUSIC
- Fancy as F#ck
If your last holiday party was lacking in debauchery, make up for it by making out under the mistletoe, watching the Naughty List Awards Ceremony, and dancing the night away with DJs Dot Diggler, Miss Mind.D, Kyle Douglas, and Trinitron. Come dressed in sparkling gowns and silken feathers.
- Petty Or Not, Baby Cakes
Petty Theft will revive the music of '80s icon Tom Petty after an opening set of soul and R&B classics from Baby Cakes.
- Punk Rock Christmas: Spiderface, Klondike Kate, and More!
Join Seattle punks Spiderface for their Christmas show, with more local support from Dirty White Pants, Klondike Kate, Fatal Butterfly, No Buffer, and the Adverse Effect.
- Slay Bells: A Rock Christmas Party!
DJ Baby Van Beezly will throw all the season's tired traditions out the window for this "rock as fuck Christmas party," a throwback night featuring holiday jams by bands like Jimmy Eat World, Blink-182, the Darkness, Good Charlotte, and many more.
- Strangelove, Nite Wave, Rusholme Ruffians
Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience will play songs by synth-heavy hit-makers Depeche Mode (you guessed it) in the good company of fellow '80s music enthusiasts Nite Wave and Rusholme Ruffians.
- The Warning, The Swaggerlies, Thankless Dogs
Black Sabbath cover band the Warning will bah humbug all over Georgetown in this holiday show with additional sets by the Swaggerlies and the Thankless Dogs. PERFORMANCE
- Casey Middaugh Solo Show
The artist behind Good Mourning: An Interactive Arts Festival About Grief and the interactive art show Fishbowl presents an original solo show with elements of storytelling, music, and interactive performance art.
- A Drag Dedication to 'The Wiz'
Don Dior Black, aka 2019's National Bearded Queen, will host this lip-syncing extravaganza inspired by The Wizard of Oz.
FRIDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Adam Trent's Holiday Magic
One of the stars of the hit Broadway show The Illusionists will tour on his own with some new legerdemain, comedy, and multimedia.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Christmas Spirit
In this Burien Actors Theater production, a woman temporarily thwarts Death by inviting him to a Christmas party—that doesn't exist. Desperately, she tries to scrape together a shindig with her none-too-close family. SHOPPING
- United Indians Holiday Art Market
Fill up on salmon and Indian tacos while you shop for artful handmade wares from tribes across Washington State. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Solstice Stroll
Brighten up the darkest days of the year by walking through an illuminated garden, which will be open each day until the winter solstice passes.
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Dubious Advice
Why get advice from your dumb friends when you can benefit from the thoughtful comments of "inebriated experts"? Once you've heard the panel's council on your problem, a group of improvisers will act out the possible consequences of the advice. FOOD & DRINK
- Dashing Through The Bars 2019
Push your body, mind, and soul to the limit (or take it slow and nurse a glass of spiked 'nog) at this 14-hour bar crawl and costume contest. Each bar will offer drink specials and prizes.
- FOCUS MENU: Star Wars
Before you see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, dine like a Jedi with chef Eric Rivera's 12-course tasting menu inspired by the galactic George Lucas franchise. GEEK
- 2nd Annual Yule Ball
Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall herself invites you to don your finest robes for this Harry Potter-themed yuletide affair. They'll have special treats and teas for the occasion, as well as a professional photographer ready to capture your cosplay. MUSIC
- Alive 85
If you ascribe to the conspiracy theory that Elvis Presley's death was a hoax, you'll fit right in at this tribute show with Alive 85, who will offer their imagined renditions of what Elvis would have sounded like if he would have been in the concert circuit in 1985.
- 3rd Annual Cascade Country Christmas
Join some of the best regional country music artists as they perform stripped-down, acoustic versions of their tracks for an evening of Cascadian Christmas vibes.
- Artist's Choice: Laser White Stripes
For the month of December, the Pacific Science Center's resident laser artists get to choose which musical artist they want to cue up and synchronize to beams of light. This week, it's the music of the White Stripes interpreted by Lazer Wolf.
- Caroling Under Gary's Canopy
The Phinney Neighborhood Community Chorus will lead a holiday sing-along under a covered canopy, boosted by a fire pit and hot cider.
- Kristmas at the Kraken
Join the Kraken crew for their pre-Christmas show, with sets by Primary Pulse, Sunmother, and Jaws Was Real, as well as an ugly Christmas sweater contest.
- Name That Tune: Holiday Hits Edition!
Drag queen and trivia host extraordinaire Betty Better will quiz you on holiday songs at this all-ages edition of Name That Tune.
- Prom Date Mixtape
Let '80s new wave and synth-pop tribute group Prom Date Mixtape take you back a few decades for a night of high-energy dance music.
- A Trip To Toytown
DJs Flapjack, SuPeR K! Classic, Flintlock3r, and others will stack the decks with vinyl for a night of old-school tunes. PERFORMANCE
- Corks and Cabaret
Swirl a glass of wine and take in world-class burlesque and aerial performances curated by Holly Bordeaux and Holly Dolly Burlesque.
- Dancing Peacock Puppet Theater
The Love to Share Foundation of America will present the Dancing Peacock Puppet Company, which tells classic East Indian tales through wooden string puppetry and traditional music.
- Jingle Belles: A Country Christmas Show
The drag mavens of WEIRD will pay homage to Christmas country singers.
- Lava Lava X Mas Santa VS Krampus
At this party thrown by Match Game, Re-bar's hilariously ribald comedy series, get photos with Santa and Krampus and enjoy some "secret Kram-ta" gifts.
- Nutcracker Sweets
This Nutcracker production is kid-friendly and features students of ARC School of Ballet alongside the professional dancers. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Candy Cane Lane Run
Run a 5K or one-mile course through the LED-lit winter wonderland that is Candy Cane Lane. The finish line will bear goodies like hot cocoa, candy canes, and kettle corn, plus finisher medals that light up.
- Xtreme International Ice Racing
Professional motorcycle riders will go from zero to 60 in under three seconds on bikes that have no brakes. In an indoor ice rink. What could go wrong? WINTER HOLIDAYS
- A Bonsai Solstice
Tour the enchanting bonsai collection under holiday lights, and enjoy free hot cocoa and coffee, live music, and free custom poetry. Bring your own flashlight.
- Filson Santa
A particularly outdoorsy Santa will swing by Filson to take photos with kids and families. Enjoy drinking chocolate, hot cider, and complimentary gift wrapping while you wait.
- Garland the Holiday Mermaid
Garland the mermaid will emerge from the Puget Sound to take the place of Santa Claus in your holiday photos. If you tell her your wishes, she promises to swim them all the way to the North Pole, because she's nice like that.
- Longest Night: Liminal Space
Spend the longest night of the last year of the decade swaying to ambient music, doing movement exercises, and partaking in wellness activities and rituals to carry you into the new year. Also, if you're on the Sagittarius-Capricorn, this is a birthday party for you.
SATURDAY-SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Wine & Scone Pairing
Try a trio of Mercer wines, each paired with a different teatime treat. MUSIC
- Dial M for Myrrh
Cheery vocal quartet Princess Guy will sing some new, happily morbid songs about "gifting, grifting, and re-gifting" in this holiday revue. PERFORMANCE
- Seattle City Nutcracker
This version of the ballet is set in familiar landscapes like the Central District, where the Drosselmeyer Brothers own the Dros Bros Fix-It Shop and the heroic Clara must seek the Mayor's help.
SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- A Champagne Eve: Women in Food & Film
At this event hosted by writer and director Elizabeth Schiffer, dine on some wholesome fare from Eve Fremont, take in music from local artist Kate Dinsmore, and preview a selection of scenes from the film Champagne, a new indie short filmed in Seattle at chef Rachel Yang's restaurant Joule. MUSIC
- The Bell Ringer
Prog-rock band Symphony North has teamed up with members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Grammy-nominated band Dream Theater to create a raucous holiday album that "builds on the ideas of selflessness and self-worth." Hear it in its entirety at this live show and pick up a copy of the album knowing that a portion of album proceeds will be donated to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.
- Terry Monstrosity & Blazinspace ReDo Kids Movies From the Past
Terry Monstrosity will offer reimagined scores to kids' movies—from Popeye to It's a Wonderful Life—at this live projection mapping spectacle. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Giant Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop in Ballard
The first night of Hanukkah will be met with a menorah lighting, traditional treats like latkes, jelly doughnuts, and chocolate coins (which will rain down from an extended fire ladder in a "Great Gelt Drop"), and kids' activities.
- Grand Menorah Lighting at Volunteer Park
Join Chabad of Capitol Hill for a menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah.
- Hanukkah at Dingfelder's
Fill up on latkes, sufganiyot, and other Hanukkah favorites from the Capitol Hill deli on the first night of the holiday.