There Are Several Impeachment Rallies Tonight in the Seattle Area—Here Are the Details

Before the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump tomorrow, the advocacy group MoveOn is calling for a series of "Nobody is Above the Law" events tonight in support of impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office. Events are set to take place across the country at 5:30 p.m., including more than a dozen here in Seattle. We've rounded up all of the local events below—click through the links to see full details and RSVP.

SEATTLE PROPER

Downtown Seattle

Henry M. Jackson Federal Building

Hosted by Seattle Indivisible

Northeast Seattle

50th Street Overpass

West Seattle

West Seattle Junction

NORTH OF SEATTLE

Bothell

Corner of Bothell Way & Woodinville Drive

Edmonds

Corner of 100th Ave. and Edmonds Way

Everett

Busy sidewalks of North Broadway (3900 Block)

Hosted by SnoCo Indivisible

Lynnwood

Lynnwood Convention Center

EAST OF SEATTLE

Issaquah

1305 NW Gilman Blvd

With Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier and members of Indivisible Washington’s 8th District

Redmond

Redmond Downtown Park

Hosted by Indivisible Eastside

Renton

Piazza Park

WEST OF SEATTLE

Bainbridge Island

Waypoint Park

Bremerton

Manette Bridge

Vashon

Corner of Vashon Highway and Bank Road

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

Federal Way

Town Center (Intersection of 320th and Pac Highway)

Olympia

Washington State Capitol Building

Hosted by South Puget Sound Action Network, Puget Sound communities4impeachment, and Washington State Indivisible Coalition

Puyallup

South Hill Mall

Tacoma

Tacoma Union Station