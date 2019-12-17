Before the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump tomorrow, the advocacy group MoveOn is calling for a series of "Nobody is Above the Law" events tonight in support of impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office. Events are set to take place across the country at 5:30 p.m., including more than a dozen here in Seattle. We've rounded up all of the local events below—click through the links to see full details and RSVP.
SEATTLE PROPER
Downtown Seattle
Henry M. Jackson Federal Building
Hosted by Seattle Indivisible
So-so holidays are so last year. Be merry and give original with University Book Store
Join us for Last Call at Westland Distillery! – Saturday December 21st
In the tradition of Homo For The Holidays: JINGLE ALL THE GAY! Dec 6-29
Northeast Seattle
50th Street Overpass
West Seattle
West Seattle Junction
NORTH OF SEATTLE
Bothell
Corner of Bothell Way & Woodinville Drive
Edmonds
Corner of 100th Ave. and Edmonds Way
Everett
Busy sidewalks of North Broadway (3900 Block)
Hosted by SnoCo Indivisible
Lynnwood
Lynnwood Convention Center
EAST OF SEATTLE
Issaquah
1305 NW Gilman Blvd
With Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier and members of Indivisible Washington’s 8th District
Redmond
Redmond Downtown Park
Hosted by Indivisible Eastside
Renton
Piazza Park
WEST OF SEATTLE
Bainbridge Island
Waypoint Park
Bremerton
Manette Bridge
Vashon
Corner of Vashon Highway and Bank Road
SOUTH OF SEATTLE
Federal Way
Town Center (Intersection of 320th and Pac Highway)
Olympia
Washington State Capitol Building
Hosted by South Puget Sound Action Network, Puget Sound communities4impeachment, and Washington State Indivisible Coalition
Puyallup
South Hill Mall
Tacoma
Tacoma Union Station