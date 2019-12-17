Before the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump tomorrow, the advocacy group MoveOn is calling for a series of "Nobody is Above the Law" events tonight in support of impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office. Events are set to take place across the country at 5:30 p.m., including more than a dozen here in Seattle. We've rounded up all of the local events below—click through the links to see full details and RSVP.

SEATTLE PROPER
Downtown Seattle
Henry M. Jackson Federal Building
Hosted by Seattle Indivisible

Northeast Seattle
50th Street Overpass

West Seattle
West Seattle Junction

NORTH OF SEATTLE
Bothell
Corner of Bothell Way & Woodinville Drive

Edmonds
Corner of 100th Ave. and Edmonds Way

Everett
Busy sidewalks of North Broadway (3900 Block)
Hosted by SnoCo Indivisible

Lynnwood
Lynnwood Convention Center

EAST OF SEATTLE
Issaquah
1305 NW Gilman Blvd
With Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier and members of Indivisible Washington’s 8th District

Redmond
Redmond Downtown Park
Hosted by Indivisible Eastside

Renton
Piazza Park

WEST OF SEATTLE
Bainbridge Island
Waypoint Park

Bremerton
Manette Bridge

Vashon
Corner of Vashon Highway and Bank Road

SOUTH OF SEATTLE
Federal Way
Town Center (Intersection of 320th and Pac Highway)

Olympia
Washington State Capitol Building
Hosted by South Puget Sound Action Network, Puget Sound communities4impeachment, and Washington State Indivisible Coalition

Puyallup
South Hill Mall

Tacoma
Tacoma Union Station