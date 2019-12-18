Hanukkah is fashionably late this year, running from the evening of Sunday, December 22 to the evening of Monday, December 30. Whether you're looking to celebrate the triumph of the Maccabees with gelt drops and menorah lightings or booze and spooky burlesque performances, we've got you covered. Find all your options below and on our Hanukkah calendar.
DECEMBER 18FOOD & DRINK
Optimism Chanukah Party!
Raise a glass to the Maccabean Revolt and revel in the infallible union of beer and fried potatoes a couple of days before Hanukkah.
Optimism Brewing (Capitol HIll)
Home Depot Menorah Workshop
Craft your own menorah with the help of Home Depot staff, then stick around to eat latkes and spin the dreidel for gelt.
The Home Depot (Issaquah)
DECEMBER 19SPIRITUALITY
Meditation Series: Hanukkah
Rabbi Olivier BenHaim will lead people of all denominations (or lack thereof) in a guided meditation to set positive intentions for the new year.
Stroum Jewish Community Center (Mercer Island)
So-so holidays are so last year. Be merry and give original with University Book Store
In the tradition of Homo For The Holidays: JINGLE ALL THE GAY! Dec 6-29
DECEMBER 20FOOD & DRINK
Zylberschtein's Hanukkah Dinner
The North Seattle Jewish deli will get a jump on the Festival of Lights with a traditional spread prepared by Chef Strega, complete with an optional wine pairing.
Zylberschtein's (North Seattle)
DECEMBER 22FOOD & DRINK
Hanukkah at Dingfelder's
Fill up on latkes, sufganiyot, and other Hanukkah favorites from the Capitol Hill deli on the first night of the holiday.
Dingfelder's Delicatessen (Capitol Hill)
Light Up the Night - Burger Fest
What do Jews and burgers have in common? You’ll find both at this annual Hanukkah celebration hosted by CYP Seattle and Chabad of Downtown in Westlake Park. There will be a giant menorah lighting, to-go boxes featuring hot gourmet burgers and latkes (because who needs fries when you have those crispy potato pancakes?), all made with love by Rabbi Shmuly Levitin’s wife, Chaya, and some volunteers, plus hot drinks and doughnuts, a mitzvah tank, live music by a Hasidic rock band, and a holiday market. In sum, delicious, festive, and fun. And admission is free! LEILANI POLK
Westlake Park (Downtown)
Glow in the Dark Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting
Renton mayor-elect Armonoda Pavone will give greetings at this Hanukkah celebration complete with a raffle, glow-in-the-dark crafts, traditional treats, and live music.
The Landing (Renton)
Giant Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop in Ballard
The first night of Hanukkah will be met with a menorah lighting, traditional treats like latkes, jelly doughnuts, and chocolate coins (which will rain down from an extended fire ladder in a "Great Gelt Drop"), and kids' activities.
Bergen Place (Ballard)
Grand Menorah Lighting 2019!
Shoreline will light up its nine-foot menorah and dole out doughnuts, latkes, and raffle prizes on the first night of Hanukkah.
Shoreline City Hall
Grand Menorah Lighting at Kirkland Marina Park
A human dreidel on stilts will shower you with gelt on the first night of Hanukkah—can't get more festive than that. Also on the docket: a giant menorah lighting and live music.
Marina Park (Kirkland)
Grand Menorah Lighting at Volunteer Park
Join Chabad of Capitol Hill for a menorah lighting and latkes on the first night of Hanukkah. All children in attendance will receive a free gift.
Volunteer Park (Capitol Hill)
Hanukkah Party with the The Secular Jewish Circle
Secular Jewish Circle invites people of all ages to bespeak their latke-making abilities, play games, sing songs, enjoy tasty provisions, and hear Hanukkah stories before a group menorah lighting.
Venue provided with RSVP
Menorah on the Green
Chabad of Bainbridge Island will host an hour of family-friendly activities to ring in Hanukkah, including a giant menorah lighting, hot latkes and doughnuts, and gelt galore.
Winslow Green (Bainbridge Island)
Olympia Giant Chanukah Celebration & Gelt Drop
Join Chabad Jewish Center of Olympia for the 11th annual menorah lighting (like almost all giant menorahs, this one is nine feet tall) and gelt drop in downtown Olympia.
Sylvester Park (Olympia)
Pop-up Chanukah
Local congregation Kol HaNeshamah will host a traditional Friday evening Shabbat and potluck on the first night of Hanukkah.
Junction Plaza Park (West Seattle)
SnoCo Giant Menorah Lighting
Join Lynnwood City Council officials and Seattle-based klezmer band Klez Katz at this eight annual menorah lighting followed by a Hanukkah sing-along.
Lynnwood City Hall
Seattle Mandolin Orchestra Chanukah Concert
The Seattle Mandolin Orchestra will play Hanukkah and Christmas favorites at this laid-back concert. Be prepared for a sing-along.
Bellevue Regional Library
Dreidels and Drinking - The First Night!
Spin the dreidel to earn gelt coins—fake money that melts in your mouth!—and enjoy your first drink on the house.
Brave Horse Tavern (South Lake Union)
A Very Goth Hanukkah
Witchy local burlesque artist Morgue Anne will haunt Everett on the first night of Hanukkah with AFK resident DJ Dave. Stay for the festive food and drink specials.
AFK Tavern (Everett)
DECEMBER 22-28MENORAH LIGHTINGS
Public Menorah Lighting and Fire Truck Coin Drop
Issaquah will host Hanukkah events around town throughout the week, from a family-friendly coin drop and fire truck tour at Grand Ridge Plaza (Dec 22) to a menorah lighting and dreidel light show on Front Street (Dec 24).
Various locations (Issaquah)
DECEMBER 23KIDS & FAMILY
Kirkland Community Hanukkah Celebration
Kirkland's Kol Ami will feed you latkes, smoked salmon, and sufganiyot on the second night of Hanukkah. They'll also have a group menorah lighting (bring your own), crafts for kids, and rounds of dreidel.
Kol Ami: A Center for Jewish Life (Kirkland)
Spreading the Magic
Before your canned food contributions are donated to the JFS Food Bank, they'll be used to build a menorah (a "CANorah," as the Chabad of the Central Cascades is sensibly calling it) for a special second-night ceremony. Xakary the Magician, featured on America's Got Talent, will wow you with tricks.
Chabad of the Central Cascades (Issaquah)
U-Village Menorah Lighting
If you prefer to spend the first night of Hanukkah at home, take your family to U-Village on the second night for a klezmer-filled celebration and menorah lighting with Chabad of Seattle.
University Village (University District)
Yelm Giant Chanukah Community Celebration
Chabad of Olympia Jewish Discovery Center's second annual celebration promises all the usual trappings of a family-friendly Hanukkah: Latkes, doughnuts, gelt, a nine-foot menorah, live music, and kids' crafts.
Yelm City Park
The Royal Room 1st Annual Chanukah Celebration
Nibble on latkes while you sway to festive klezmer-laden jams by the Klein Party, Orkestyr Farfeleh, Brivele, Ari Joshua Quartet, and John Zorn's Masada cover band I Am What I Am.
The Royal Room (Columbia City)
Fire & Ice Chanukah Soiree
The rooftop lounge will flood with young professionals in cocktail attire crowding around a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar, latke bar, and boozy bar. There will also be a "doughnut wall of fame" (for the most notable of sufganiyah), a menorah lighting, and nice views of the city.
Premiere on Pine (Downtown)
DECEMBER 24FOOD & DRINK
Latkepalooza
This open-door party promises latkes, sufganiyot, and an open bar with wine, beer, and a signature cocktail, as well as a menorah lighting and games.
Jconnect Seattle (University District)
Chanukah Movie Night
Feast on kosher Chinese food (a beloved Jewish tradition over the holidays) from Teapot and cozy up to watch a family-friendly movie. Bring a $10-or-under gift if you want to participate in the white elephant exchange.
Island Synagogue (Mercer Island)
DECEMBER 25FILM
Kung Pao Xmas Film + Dinner: Abe
A young boy (Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things) from a half-Israeli, half-Palestinian family is inspired by a Brazilian chef to unite his sparring relatives through the power of delicious food. Watch the film over an (optional) dinner.
Stroum Jewish Community Center (Mercer Island)
Chanukah on Ice
Enjoy free admission to the Shoreline skating rink, where you'll find a doughnut bar and a kid-focused craft station.
Highland Ice Arena (Shoreline)
Chanukah Party at Liberty Bar!
Head to 15th Avenue’s craft cocktail-slinging living room for a Hanukkah simkhe complete with latkes, doughnuts, wine and cheese, live music, and a grand game of dreidel with Chabad Jewish Center of Capitol Hill.
Liberty (Capitol Hill)
DECEMBER 28MENORAH LIGHTINGS
Kadima Chanukah Party
Bring your own menorah, candles, and other holiday miscellany to this community Hanukkah celebration complete with a Havdalah (a ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat), latke-making, and karaoke. Don't forget to bring hats, gloves, and other gently used winter clothes to donate to Kadima's Immigration Justice Committee.
Kadima (Madrona)
DECEMBER 29PARTIES
Hanukkah Party at Lumber Yard
The final night of Hanukkah will be met with a big queer party complete with a buffet of brisket, sufganiyot, and latkes, a candle-lighting ceremony upstairs, and tunes and classic music video compilations from Video DJ Andy.
The Lumber Yard Bar (White Center)
The Chanukah Party III: #BlackHotChanukah
Celebrate Hanukkah with musician Adra Boo, comics Vanessa Dawn and Isaac Novak, bands Shaina Shepherd, King Youngblood, and Hotels (featuring Boo), and a dance party with DJs Silk Safari and Ruben Mz. and VJ Blazinspace. Plus, there'll be starchy Jewish delicacies like matzo ball soup, bagels, and potato latkes and a market with goods by T-Dub Customs and kemexkeme.
Washington Hall (Central District)