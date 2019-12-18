34 Hanukkah 2019 Events in Seattle Menorah Lightings, Latke Tastings, and More Ways to Celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is fashionably late this year, running from the evening of Sunday, December 22 to the evening of Monday, December 30. Whether you're looking to celebrate the triumph of the Maccabees with gelt drops and menorah lightings or booze and spooky burlesque performances, we've got you covered. Find all your options below and on our Hanukkah calendar.

DECEMBER 18

Optimism Chanukah Party!

Raise a glass to the Maccabean Revolt and revel in the infallible union of beer and fried potatoes a couple of days before Hanukkah.

Optimism Brewing (Capitol HIll)

Home Depot Menorah Workshop

Craft your own menorah with the help of Home Depot staff, then stick around to eat latkes and spin the dreidel for gelt.

The Home Depot (Issaquah)

DECEMBER 19

Meditation Series: Hanukkah

Rabbi Olivier BenHaim will lead people of all denominations (or lack thereof) in a guided meditation to set positive intentions for the new year.

Stroum Jewish Community Center (Mercer Island)

DECEMBER 20

Zylberschtein's Hanukkah Dinner

The North Seattle Jewish deli will get a jump on the Festival of Lights with a traditional spread prepared by Chef Strega, complete with an optional wine pairing.

Zylberschtein's (North Seattle)

DECEMBER 22

Hanukkah at Dingfelder's

Fill up on latkes, sufganiyot, and other Hanukkah favorites from the Capitol Hill deli on the first night of the holiday.

Dingfelder's Delicatessen (Capitol Hill)

Light Up the Night - Burger Fest

What do Jews and burgers have in common? You’ll find both at this annual Hanukkah celebration hosted by CYP Seattle and Chabad of Downtown in Westlake Park. There will be a giant menorah lighting, to-go boxes featuring hot gourmet burgers and latkes (because who needs fries when you have those crispy potato pancakes?), all made with love by Rabbi Shmuly Levitin’s wife, Chaya, and some volunteers, plus hot drinks and doughnuts, a mitzvah tank, live music by a Hasidic rock band, and a holiday market. In sum, delicious, festive, and fun. And admission is free! LEILANI POLK

Westlake Park (Downtown)

Glow in the Dark Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting

Renton mayor-elect Armonoda Pavone will give greetings at this Hanukkah celebration complete with a raffle, glow-in-the-dark crafts, traditional treats, and live music.

The Landing (Renton)

Giant Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop in Ballard

The first night of Hanukkah will be met with a menorah lighting, traditional treats like latkes, jelly doughnuts, and chocolate coins (which will rain down from an extended fire ladder in a "Great Gelt Drop"), and kids' activities.

Bergen Place (Ballard)

Grand Menorah Lighting 2019!

Shoreline will light up its nine-foot menorah and dole out doughnuts, latkes, and raffle prizes on the first night of Hanukkah.

Shoreline City Hall

Grand Menorah Lighting at Kirkland Marina Park

A human dreidel on stilts will shower you with gelt on the first night of Hanukkah—can't get more festive than that. Also on the docket: a giant menorah lighting and live music.

Marina Park (Kirkland)

Grand Menorah Lighting at Volunteer Park

Join Chabad of Capitol Hill for a menorah lighting and latkes on the first night of Hanukkah. All children in attendance will receive a free gift.

Volunteer Park (Capitol Hill)

Hanukkah Party with the The Secular Jewish Circle

Secular Jewish Circle invites people of all ages to bespeak their latke-making abilities, play games, sing songs, enjoy tasty provisions, and hear Hanukkah stories before a group menorah lighting.

Venue provided with RSVP

Menorah on the Green

Chabad of Bainbridge Island will host an hour of family-friendly activities to ring in Hanukkah, including a giant menorah lighting, hot latkes and doughnuts, and gelt galore.

Winslow Green (Bainbridge Island)

Olympia Giant Chanukah Celebration & Gelt Drop

Join Chabad Jewish Center of Olympia for the 11th annual menorah lighting (like almost all giant menorahs, this one is nine feet tall) and gelt drop in downtown Olympia.

Sylvester Park (Olympia)

Pop-up Chanukah

Local congregation Kol HaNeshamah will host a traditional Friday evening Shabbat and potluck on the first night of Hanukkah.

Junction Plaza Park (West Seattle)

SnoCo Giant Menorah Lighting

Join Lynnwood City Council officials and Seattle-based klezmer band Klez Katz at this eight annual menorah lighting followed by a Hanukkah sing-along.

Lynnwood City Hall

Seattle Mandolin Orchestra Chanukah Concert

The Seattle Mandolin Orchestra will play Hanukkah and Christmas favorites at this laid-back concert. Be prepared for a sing-along.

Bellevue Regional Library

Dreidels and Drinking - The First Night!

Spin the dreidel to earn gelt coins—fake money that melts in your mouth!—and enjoy your first drink on the house.

Brave Horse Tavern (South Lake Union)

A Very Goth Hanukkah

Witchy local burlesque artist Morgue Anne will haunt Everett on the first night of Hanukkah with AFK resident DJ Dave. Stay for the festive food and drink specials.

AFK Tavern (Everett)

DECEMBER 22-28

Public Menorah Lighting and Fire Truck Coin Drop

Issaquah will host Hanukkah events around town throughout the week, from a family-friendly coin drop and fire truck tour at Grand Ridge Plaza (Dec 22) to a menorah lighting and dreidel light show on Front Street (Dec 24).

Various locations (Issaquah)

DECEMBER 23

Kirkland Community Hanukkah Celebration

Kirkland's Kol Ami will feed you latkes, smoked salmon, and sufganiyot on the second night of Hanukkah. They'll also have a group menorah lighting (bring your own), crafts for kids, and rounds of dreidel.

Kol Ami: A Center for Jewish Life (Kirkland)

Spreading the Magic

Before your canned food contributions are donated to the JFS Food Bank, they'll be used to build a menorah (a "CANorah," as the Chabad of the Central Cascades is sensibly calling it) for a special second-night ceremony. Xakary the Magician, featured on America's Got Talent, will wow you with tricks.

Chabad of the Central Cascades (Issaquah)

U-Village Menorah Lighting

If you prefer to spend the first night of Hanukkah at home, take your family to U-Village on the second night for a klezmer-filled celebration and menorah lighting with Chabad of Seattle.

University Village (University District)

Yelm Giant Chanukah Community Celebration

Chabad of Olympia Jewish Discovery Center's second annual celebration promises all the usual trappings of a family-friendly Hanukkah: Latkes, doughnuts, gelt, a nine-foot menorah, live music, and kids' crafts.

Yelm City Park

The Royal Room 1st Annual Chanukah Celebration

Nibble on latkes while you sway to festive klezmer-laden jams by the Klein Party, Orkestyr Farfeleh, Brivele, Ari Joshua Quartet, and John Zorn's Masada cover band I Am What I Am.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

Fire & Ice Chanukah Soiree

The rooftop lounge will flood with young professionals in cocktail attire crowding around a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar, latke bar, and boozy bar. There will also be a "doughnut wall of fame" (for the most notable of sufganiyah), a menorah lighting, and nice views of the city.

Premiere on Pine (Downtown)

DECEMBER 24

Latkepalooza

This open-door party promises latkes, sufganiyot, and an open bar with wine, beer, and a signature cocktail, as well as a menorah lighting and games.

Jconnect Seattle (University District)

Chanukah Movie Night

Feast on kosher Chinese food (a beloved Jewish tradition over the holidays) from Teapot and cozy up to watch a family-friendly movie. Bring a $10-or-under gift if you want to participate in the white elephant exchange.

Island Synagogue (Mercer Island)

DECEMBER 25

Kung Pao Xmas Film + Dinner: Abe

A young boy (Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things) from a half-Israeli, half-Palestinian family is inspired by a Brazilian chef to unite his sparring relatives through the power of delicious food. Watch the film over an (optional) dinner.

Stroum Jewish Community Center (Mercer Island)

Chanukah on Ice

Enjoy free admission to the Shoreline skating rink, where you'll find a doughnut bar and a kid-focused craft station.

Highland Ice Arena (Shoreline)

Chanukah Party at Liberty Bar!

Head to 15th Avenue’s craft cocktail-slinging living room for a Hanukkah simkhe complete with latkes, doughnuts, wine and cheese, live music, and a grand game of dreidel with Chabad Jewish Center of Capitol Hill.

Liberty (Capitol Hill)

DECEMBER 28

Kadima Chanukah Party

Bring your own menorah, candles, and other holiday miscellany to this community Hanukkah celebration complete with a Havdalah (a ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat), latke-making, and karaoke. Don't forget to bring hats, gloves, and other gently used winter clothes to donate to Kadima's Immigration Justice Committee.

Kadima (Madrona)

DECEMBER 29

Hanukkah Party at Lumber Yard

The final night of Hanukkah will be met with a big queer party complete with a buffet of brisket, sufganiyot, and latkes, a candle-lighting ceremony upstairs, and tunes and classic music video compilations from Video DJ Andy.

The Lumber Yard Bar (White Center)

The Chanukah Party III: #BlackHotChanukah

Celebrate Hanukkah with musician Adra Boo, comics Vanessa Dawn and Isaac Novak, bands Shaina Shepherd, King Youngblood, and Hotels (featuring Boo), and a dance party with DJs Silk Safari and Ruben Mz. and VJ Blazinspace. Plus, there'll be starchy Jewish delicacies like matzo ball soup, bagels, and potato latkes and a market with goods by T-Dub Customs and kemexkeme.

Washington Hall (Central District)