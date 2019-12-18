22 Holiday Markets and Gift Bazaars in Seattle Through Christmas: December 18-25, 2019 The Winter Solstice Night Market, the United Indians Holiday Art Market, and More Places to Shop

Fremont Sunday Market via Facebook Held on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice Night Market promises warm and cozy indoor shopping, snacking, and beer-drinking.

DECEMBER 18

There are only a few days left before the holidays officially commence! If you're a last-minute planner still hunting for the perfect locally made gifts, there's still hope—our final holiday shopping roundup of the season includes pop-ups, night markets, and neighborhood deals lasting all the way to Christmas Day (and beyond), from the United Indians Holiday Art Market to a Night Market at Pike Place. See them all below and on our holiday market calendar

Las Posadas & Mercado Navideño

Take part in the Latin American winter holiday Las Posadas with live music, a pozole dinner, hot cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa, and a holiday market.

El Centro de la Raza (Beacon Hill)

DECEMBER 18-19

Regrade Holiday Market

Urban Craft Uprising will showcase a couple dozen vendors at this two-day market.

Day 1 (Belltown)

DECEMBER 18-24

Japantown Jingle

Countdown to Kurisumasu at participating Japantown businesses, who will offer special deals up until Christmas Eve.

Various locations (Chinatown-International District)

DECEMBER 19

Everett Makers Last Minute Gift Market

Guzzle two-dollar pints of Scuttlebutt in your ugly sweater while you do some last-minute gift shopping from local vendors such as Knits Fiber Co., the Art of Rosemary, and Vertical Gardens.

Scuttlebutt Brewery Taproom (Everett)

Holiday Night Market

Pike Place will stay open late to showcase wares by over 25 craft vendors. While you shop, pick up some food from 9th & Hennepin and Silver Springs Creamery and enjoy live music by Carly Calbero and Muscle Mouth and Cassie Jean.

Pike Place Market (Downtown)

ReRunRoom Holiday Sparkle Party

Shop sparkly clothing from Lady Vamp Vintage—plus handmade goods, decor, furniture, and jewelry offered at the store—and sip a glittery cocktail.

ReRunRoom (Capitol Hill)

THROUGH DECEMBER 20

Pilchuck Holiday Sale

Shop handmade crafts, including glassware, ornaments, pottery, and more, by expert Pilchuck artists.

Pilchuck Seattle (Pioneer Square)

DECEMBER 20-21

Winter Solstice Night Market

This edition of the now-monthly Seattle Night Market (spearheaded by South Lake Union Saturday Market’s Ryan Reiter) is held over a weekend in which the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year, winter solstice, falls. Hence the name. It’s also indoors, which makes for a comfortable shopping (and eating) experience, with more than 150 booths, food trucks, and restaurant pop-ups that offer “locally made wares and tasty fare” spread all throughout Magnuson Park’s giant (20,000-square-foot) Hangar 30. Separate tickets into the Winter Solstice Beer Festival include samples of wintry brews from upwards of 25 local and regional breweries. Oh, there’s live music, too. In sum, it’s a groovy, beery, shoppy good time. LEILANI POLK

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)

DECEMBER 20-22

United Indians Holiday Art Market

Fill up on salmon and Indian tacos while you shop for artful handmade wares from tribes across Washington State.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center (Magnolia)

DECEMBER 21

Beyond Space Holiday Market

Grab a beer from Gold Bar and a treat from Oro Kitchen as you shop for last-minute holiday gifts.

Beyond Space (Chinatown-International District)

Chateau Ste. Michelle Holiday Bazaar

Pair your holiday shopping experience with warm mulled wine, festive nibbles, and live carolers.

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)

Chop Suey Holiday Market

Over 20 vendors will fill the music venue for this 21+ holiday market bolstered by live DJs. Proceeds will benefit the Rock N Roll Toy Drive for Byrd Barr Place.

Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)

Shop the Block: Pike/Pine Holiday Shopping Event

Participating shops along Pike/Pine will offer special surprises to holiday shoppers, from discounts to complimentary bubbly.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

TapeGod Holiday Market

This holiday edition of the monthly cult media market and swap is the best place to find gifts for your friends who still own VHS players.

Vermillion (Capitol Hill)

THROUGH DECEMBER 22

Holiday Craft Market

A trip downtown during the holidays warrants a visit to Urban Craft Uprising's annual market, where you'll find all sorts of handmade gifts throughout the season.

Westlake Park (Downtown)

DECEMBER 22

BadWill Market - Holiday XL Edition at Rhino Room & Now or Never

Shop, booze, and schmooze all Sunday long at the BadWill Market, returning to Capitol Hill with tons of vintage apparel, handmade jewelry, beauty and grooming products, and more gift-worthy wares from local vendors.

Rhino Room (Capitol Hill)

Burien Winter Market

The first annual Burien Winter Market will have local goods for sale and activities for the whole family.

Burien Farmers Market

Closing Yard Sale and Mimosas

Before the Pocket closes up shop, stop by their yard sale to pick up miscellaneous wares at a pay-what-you-want price. You can sip mimosas while you shop!

The Pocket Theater (Greenwood)

Good LUC Market Winter Show

This holiday art market highlights gifts made by womxn, LGBTQ+ folks, and people of color, with over 40 vendors to choose from.

Lake Union Cafe & Bakery (South Lake Union)

THROUGH DECEMBER 24

12 Days of Shop the Square

Shop local in Pioneer Square in the 12 days leading up to Christmas. The organizers add, "You will find a wide variety of unique products and a cozy, hometown experience while shopping in the neighborhood's dense selections of shops. We promise you will feel the warmth and be valued by our store owners." Follow along on the event's Facebook page for shopping recommendations on each day.

Various locations (Pioneer Square)

THROUGH DECEMBER 27

Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Show and Sale

Buy handcrafted clay goods—from functional kitchenware to works of art—at this holiday market.

Seward Park Clay Studio (Rainier Valley)

THROUGH JANUARY 5

National Juried Show of Small Works

If you're getting on a plane for the holidays and don't want to check a bag full of gifts for your loved ones, pick up small but mighty work by local artists at Parklane's juried winter show.

Parklane Gallery (Kirkland)