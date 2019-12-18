DECEMBER 18
Las Posadas & Mercado Navideño
Take part in the Latin American winter holiday Las Posadas with live music, a pozole dinner, hot cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa, and a holiday market.
El Centro de la Raza (Beacon Hill)
DECEMBER 18-19
Regrade Holiday Market
Urban Craft Uprising will showcase a couple dozen vendors at this two-day market.
Day 1 (Belltown)
So-so holidays are so last year. Be merry and give original with University Book Store
VOLTAGE! An electrifying new show from Valtesse Productions.
DECEMBER 18-24
Japantown Jingle
Countdown to Kurisumasu at participating Japantown businesses, who will offer special deals up until Christmas Eve.
Various locations (Chinatown-International District)
DECEMBER 19
Everett Makers Last Minute Gift Market
Guzzle two-dollar pints of Scuttlebutt in your ugly sweater while you do some last-minute gift shopping from local vendors such as Knits Fiber Co., the Art of Rosemary, and Vertical Gardens.
Scuttlebutt Brewery Taproom (Everett)
Holiday Night Market
Pike Place will stay open late to showcase wares by over 25 craft vendors. While you shop, pick up some food from 9th & Hennepin and Silver Springs Creamery and enjoy live music by Carly Calbero and Muscle Mouth and Cassie Jean.
Pike Place Market (Downtown)
ReRunRoom Holiday Sparkle Party
Shop sparkly clothing from Lady Vamp Vintage—plus handmade goods, decor, furniture, and jewelry offered at the store—and sip a glittery cocktail.
ReRunRoom (Capitol Hill)
THROUGH DECEMBER 20
Pilchuck Holiday Sale
Shop handmade crafts, including glassware, ornaments, pottery, and more, by expert Pilchuck artists.
Pilchuck Seattle (Pioneer Square)
DECEMBER 20-21
Winter Solstice Night Market
This edition of the now-monthly Seattle Night Market (spearheaded by South Lake Union Saturday Market’s Ryan Reiter) is held over a weekend in which the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year, winter solstice, falls. Hence the name. It’s also indoors, which makes for a comfortable shopping (and eating) experience, with more than 150 booths, food trucks, and restaurant pop-ups that offer “locally made wares and tasty fare” spread all throughout Magnuson Park’s giant (20,000-square-foot) Hangar 30. Separate tickets into the Winter Solstice Beer Festival include samples of wintry brews from upwards of 25 local and regional breweries. Oh, there’s live music, too. In sum, it’s a groovy, beery, shoppy good time. LEILANI POLK
Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)
DECEMBER 20-22
United Indians Holiday Art Market
Fill up on salmon and Indian tacos while you shop for artful handmade wares from tribes across Washington State.
Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center (Magnolia)
DECEMBER 21
Beyond Space Holiday Market
Grab a beer from Gold Bar and a treat from Oro Kitchen as you shop for last-minute holiday gifts.
Beyond Space (Chinatown-International District)
Chateau Ste. Michelle Holiday Bazaar
Pair your holiday shopping experience with warm mulled wine, festive nibbles, and live carolers.
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)
Chop Suey Holiday Market
Over 20 vendors will fill the music venue for this 21+ holiday market bolstered by live DJs. Proceeds will benefit the Rock N Roll Toy Drive for Byrd Barr Place.
Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)
Shop the Block: Pike/Pine Holiday Shopping Event
Participating shops along Pike/Pine will offer special surprises to holiday shoppers, from discounts to complimentary bubbly.
Various locations (Capitol Hill)
TapeGod Holiday Market
This holiday edition of the monthly cult media market and swap is the best place to find gifts for your friends who still own VHS players.
Vermillion (Capitol Hill)
THROUGH DECEMBER 22
Holiday Craft Market
A trip downtown during the holidays warrants a visit to Urban Craft Uprising's annual market, where you'll find all sorts of handmade gifts throughout the season.
Westlake Park (Downtown)
DECEMBER 22
BadWill Market - Holiday XL Edition at Rhino Room & Now or Never
Shop, booze, and schmooze all Sunday long at the BadWill Market, returning to Capitol Hill with tons of vintage apparel, handmade jewelry, beauty and grooming products, and more gift-worthy wares from local vendors.
Rhino Room (Capitol Hill)
Burien Winter Market
The first annual Burien Winter Market will have local goods for sale and activities for the whole family.
Burien Farmers Market
Closing Yard Sale and Mimosas
Before the Pocket closes up shop, stop by their yard sale to pick up miscellaneous wares at a pay-what-you-want price. You can sip mimosas while you shop!
The Pocket Theater (Greenwood)
Good LUC Market Winter Show
This holiday art market highlights gifts made by womxn, LGBTQ+ folks, and people of color, with over 40 vendors to choose from.
Lake Union Cafe & Bakery (South Lake Union)
THROUGH DECEMBER 24
12 Days of Shop the Square
Shop local in Pioneer Square in the 12 days leading up to Christmas. The organizers add, "You will find a wide variety of unique products and a cozy, hometown experience while shopping in the neighborhood's dense selections of shops. We promise you will feel the warmth and be valued by our store owners." Follow along on the event's Facebook page for shopping recommendations on each day.
Various locations (Pioneer Square)
THROUGH DECEMBER 27
Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Show and Sale
Buy handcrafted clay goods—from functional kitchenware to works of art—at this holiday market.
Seward Park Clay Studio (Rainier Valley)
THROUGH JANUARY 5
National Juried Show of Small Works
If you're getting on a plane for the holidays and don't want to check a bag full of gifts for your loved ones, pick up small but mighty work by local artists at Parklane's juried winter show.
Parklane Gallery (Kirkland)