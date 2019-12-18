21 Ways to Celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day 2019 in Seattle The Brewtap, the Pacific Science Sweater, and More Places to Wear Your Kitschiest Holiday Sweater

Reuben's Brews via Facebook Tacky sweaters and toy donations are welcome at the Brewtap 's Wellspring Family Services fundraiser and toy drive on December 19.

DECEMBER 18

Surely you've heard of Christmas, Hanukkah , and Kwanzaa , but what about National Ugly Sweater Day (Fri Dec 20)? It's a thing, and if you have a festive garment that ranges anywhere from charmingly tacky to straight-up unsightly, there's a party for you this week. Read on for the full roundup, and find even more events on our winter holidays calendar

Ugly Sweater Party & Canned Food Drive

Wear a tacky sweater for a good cause at this canned food drive and boozy party benefiting Northwest Harvest.

Fadó Irish Pub (Downtown)

Ugly Sweater Party and White Elephant Gift Exchange

Show up looking like a human Christmas bauble with a $25-or-under gift in hand (if you wish to participate in the white elephant exchange, that is).

Admiral Pub (West Seattle)

DECEMBER 19

Toy Drive, TYT, and Ugly Sweater Party!

This charitable party welcomes both tacky sweaters and toy donations for Wellspring Family Service's Holiday Toy Room, where families experiencing homelessness can select gifts for their children. One dollar per pint, growler, or set of three tasters purchased at the event will also go to Wellspring.

The Brewtap (Ballard)

Ugly Sweater Party

Get toasted with drink specials and enter an ugly sweater contest to win cool prizes.

The Bridge (West Seattle)

DECEMBER 20

Annual Ugly Sweater Affair

If you have a tropical holiday jumper, there's no better time or place to wear it than this ugly sweater party with DJs Y2K Sound, XTen, Veteran, and Ro spinning high-energy Soca, Dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and Afrobeats.

Red Lounge (First Hill)

Eat, Drink & Be Ugly

Celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day with bites, cocktails like aged eggnog and hot buttered scotch, and live Vinyl Church DJs.

W Seattle (Downtown)

Hopheads Ugly Sweater Party

Break out your most hideous pullovers for this party, which will award prizes for the ugliest of them all. Holiday beer specials and "festive holiday cheer" will abound.

Hopheads Taproom (Woodinville)

National Ugly Sweater Day

When you wear a cozy sweater and purchase a pint from At Large Brewing, you'll receive a raffle ticket for a gift certificate. Mama Shoshana's Food Truck will offer up cheesy, comforting specialties made with flaky puff pastry.

At Large Brewing (Everett)

South Everett's Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Throw on a sweater and embark on a drinking tour of Soundbite Cider, Lazy Boy Brewing Company, Middleton Brewing, and Crucible Brewing.

Crucible Brewing (Everett)

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Show off your worst Christmas look to win prizes.

Tony's Sports Bar (Kirkland)

DECEMBER 20-21

National Ugly Sweater Day Contest

Supplement a trip to Candy Cane Lane with the chance of winning a $25 Target gift card in an ugly sweater contest.

Candy Cane Lane (Ravenna)

DECEMBER 20-22

Ugly Sweater Weekend

Your ugliest sweater will get an entire weekend of visibility thanks to this three-day family affair, where you can challenge your friends to a snowball fight in the Snowzone, see wintry laser shows, get your photo taken with the Abominable Snowman, and more. Are your sweaters too nice looking? Make a hideous creation in the Tinker Tank.

Pacific Science Center (Seattle Center)

DECEMBER 21

4th Annual Marley Was Dead/Festival Of Darkness/Holiday Jam

Bid adieu to the darkness and prepare for brighter days ahead with this solstice party at Snoqualmie's acclaimed No Boat Brewing, and be the first to try their new 2019 Bourbon Barrel Aged Marley Was Dead Imperial Stout with Cuban Drinking Chocolate and Pine Drop Ecuadorian Cold Brew. You can also admire a blazing yule log, watch Christmas movies and live music, and nosh on Latin fusion fare from the Mexicuban food truck. Ugly sweaters are "strongly encouraged."

No Boat Brewing Company (Snoqualmie)

Holiday Sweater Party

Treat the holiday sweater collecting dust in the back of your closet to a night at the club with DJ Lady Jane.

Neighbours (Capitol Hill)

Silent Party Seattle "R&B Lovers & Friends" Ugly Sweater Edition

Two DJs will compete for your attention with R&B bangers at this silent disco. It's ugly sweater-themed, so look your worst.

Contour (Pioneer Square)

The Sneaky Freaky Pajama Jam vs Ugly Sweater Party

Instead of confining your flannel pajamas and holiday sweaters to the home, show off your tacky-cozy loungewear at a dance party with DJs Basskids and Kescendo.

Baltic Room (Capitol Hill)

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Waterways' first annual ugly sweater party promises festive spirits, appetizers, and live entertainment aboard its massive cruise ship.

Waterways Cruises (Fremont)

Ugly Sweater Party with J.Quest & EPop

DJs Josh Quest and EPop will play back-to-back all night long. The attendees with the ugliest sweaters will win prizes.

Suite Restaurant/Lounge (Bellevue)

VUE Lounge Saturdays: Ugly Sweater Party

This ugly sweater party promises a custom flower wall to take selfies in front of, music from DJs Kidd and Keymst, and an LED light display bright enough to replace your SAD lamp for the night.

Vue Lounge (Belltown)

Winter Sweater Holiday Party

Flaunt your festive fuzzies and glug Jagermeister drink specials at Prost!, West Seattle's cozy German neighborhood pub.

Prost! (West Seattle)

DECEMBER 23

Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party

Drink up some liquid courage in the form of $6 Jameson and Lunazul drink specials before hitting the stage for a little karaoke. Up the bravery ante by donning an aesthetically abrasive sweater.

High Dive (Fremont)