We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like the liberal redneck comedy troupe wellRED and Lupe Fiasco, plus things that have just been announced, like the reopening of the Asian Art Museum. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Jeanne Robertson
Sat Oct 3 at Moore Theatre
Ross Mathews: 'Name Drop' Book Tour
Thurs April 2 at Neptune Theatre
wellRED
Sat May 9 at Neptune Theatre
MUSIC
The Crocodile Presents: Allie X, Guests
Tues April 28 at Sunset Tavern
Daniel Lanois & Heavy Sun
Fri May 8 at Neptune Theatre
Davido
Mon March 2 at Neptune Theatre
An Evening with Josh Ritter
April 25 & 27 at Saint Mark's Cathedral
Mon April 27 show going on sale; Sat April 25 show on sale now
Falling In Reverse, Escape the Fate, The Word Alive
Fri Feb 28 at Showbox Sodo
The Joe Kay Experience
Fri Feb 14 at the Showbox
Jordan Mackampa
Wed April 1 at Tractor Tavern
Kurt Vile, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa, Stephen Black
Thurs April 30 at Neptune Theatre
Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor
Sun March 15 at Showbox Sodo
Minnesota
Sat Feb 8 at Neumos
Monophonics
Sat April 4 at Neumos
On sale at 11 a.m.
Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle
Fri Aug 28 at Marymoor Park
SOB X RBE
Thurs March 26 at Showbox Sodo
ON SALE SUNDAY
READINGS & TALKS
Salon of Shame #94
Tues Jan 14 at Theatre Off Jackson
On sale at 9 p.m.
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
ART
Asian Art Museum Reopening
Feb 8-9 at Asian Art Museum
MUSIC
Ski Mask the Slump God, Guests
Wed Jan 15 at Showbox Sodo
PERFORMANCE
The Children
Feb 7-March 15 at Seattle Repertory Theatre