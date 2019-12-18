Kurt Vile will come to the Neptune in April with Stella Mozgawa and Stephen Black in tow. Artist photo

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like the liberal redneck comedy troupe wellRED and Lupe Fiasco, plus things that have just been announced, like the reopening of the Asian Art Museum. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

So-so holidays are so last year. Be merry and give original with University Book Store
Seriously good savings on seriously good gifts. Make your season better with unique gifts for oddballs and merrymakers.
VOLTAGE! An electrifying new show from Valtesse Productions.
Heat things up with a jolt of avant-garde fashion, powerful dancing, and kinky chemistry!

ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Jeanne Robertson
Sat Oct 3 at Moore Theatre

Ross Mathews: 'Name Drop' Book Tour
Thurs April 2 at Neptune Theatre

wellRED
Sat May 9 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC
The Crocodile Presents: Allie X, Guests
Tues April 28 at Sunset Tavern

Daniel Lanois & Heavy Sun
Fri May 8 at Neptune Theatre

Davido
Mon March 2 at Neptune Theatre

An Evening with Josh Ritter
April 25 & 27 at Saint Mark's Cathedral
Mon April 27 show going on sale; Sat April 25 show on sale now

Falling In Reverse, Escape the Fate, The Word Alive
Fri Feb 28 at Showbox Sodo

The Joe Kay Experience
Fri Feb 14 at the Showbox

Jordan Mackampa
Wed April 1 at Tractor Tavern

Kurt Vile, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa, Stephen Black
Thurs April 30 at Neptune Theatre

Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor
Sun March 15 at Showbox Sodo

Minnesota
Sat Feb 8 at Neumos

Monophonics
Sat April 4 at Neumos
On sale at 11 a.m.

Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle
Fri Aug 28 at Marymoor Park

SOB X RBE
Thurs March 26 at Showbox Sodo

ON SALE SUNDAY
READINGS & TALKS
Salon of Shame #94
Tues Jan 14 at Theatre Off Jackson
On sale at 9 p.m.

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
ART
Asian Art Museum Reopening
Feb 8-9 at Asian Art Museum

MUSIC
Ski Mask the Slump God, Guests
Wed Jan 15 at Showbox Sodo

PERFORMANCE
The Children
Feb 7-March 15 at Seattle Repertory Theatre