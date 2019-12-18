Buy Your Tickets to These 20 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Kurt Vile, Lupe Fiasco, and More Events On Sale the Week of Dec 19

Artist photo Kurt Vile will come to the Neptune in April with Stella Mozgawa and Stephen Black in tow.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like the liberal redneck comedy troupe wellRED and Lupe Fiasco, plus things that have just been announced, like the reopening of the Asian Art Museum. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jeanne Robertson

Sat Oct 3 at Moore Theatre

Ross Mathews: 'Name Drop' Book Tour

Thurs April 2 at Neptune Theatre

wellRED

Sat May 9 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC

The Crocodile Presents: Allie X, Guests

Tues April 28 at Sunset Tavern

Daniel Lanois & Heavy Sun

Fri May 8 at Neptune Theatre

Davido

Mon March 2 at Neptune Theatre

An Evening with Josh Ritter

April 25 & 27 at Saint Mark's Cathedral

Mon April 27 show going on sale; Sat April 25 show on sale now

Falling In Reverse, Escape the Fate, The Word Alive

Fri Feb 28 at Showbox Sodo

The Joe Kay Experience

Fri Feb 14 at the Showbox

Jordan Mackampa

Wed April 1 at Tractor Tavern

Kurt Vile, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa, Stephen Black

Thurs April 30 at Neptune Theatre

Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor

Sun March 15 at Showbox Sodo

Minnesota

Sat Feb 8 at Neumos

Monophonics

Sat April 4 at Neumos

On sale at 11 a.m.

Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle

Fri Aug 28 at Marymoor Park

SOB X RBE

Thurs March 26 at Showbox Sodo

ON SALE SUNDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Salon of Shame #94

Tues Jan 14 at Theatre Off Jackson

On sale at 9 p.m.

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

ART

Asian Art Museum Reopening

Feb 8-9 at Asian Art Museum

MUSIC

Ski Mask the Slump God, Guests

Wed Jan 15 at Showbox Sodo