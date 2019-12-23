59 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Dec 23-29, 2019 A Night of Scandinavian Drinking Songs, A Frank Ocean Laser Show, and More Quirky & Extraordinary Events

Skål Beer Hall via Facebook Skål's Night of Scandinavian Drinking Songs on Thursday is the perfect excuse to visit Ballard's Viking-influenced Scandinavian beer hall, which opened earlier this year.

Our arts & music critics have already recommended 44 great things to do this over the winter holidays, but there are still lots more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from Blood Squad Presents: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to the last week of the Hello Kitty Friends Around The World Tour, and from a 49ers invasion for San Francisco transplants to Chanukah Party III: #BlackHotChanukah. For even more options this week, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.

Note: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may affect dates for recurring events. Double check to be sure.