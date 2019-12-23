Our arts & music critics have already recommended 44 great things to do this over the winter holidays, but there are still lots more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from Blood Squad Presents: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to the last week of the Hello Kitty Friends Around The World Tour, and from a 49ers invasion for San Francisco transplants to Chanukah Party III: #BlackHotChanukah. For even more options this week, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.
Note: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may affect dates for recurring events. Double check to be sure.
- The Perfumer & The Barman: A Sensory Journey through Taste & Smell
- Northwest Boychoir's 41st Annual Festival of Lessons & Carols
For the 41st year, Northwest Boychoir will join with Vocalpoint! Seattle to present the story of the Nativity told through reading, choral arrangements, and audience-participation carols. Tonight's show will be a special Seattle Symphony presentation with Northwest Sinfonia.
- Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party
Drink up some liquid courage in the form of $5 Jameson and Lunazul drink specials before hitting the stage for a little karaoke. Up the bravery ante by donning an aesthetically abrasive sweater. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Spreading the Magic
Before your canned food contributions are donated to the JFS Food Bank, they'll be used to build a menorah (a "CANorah," as the Chabad of the Central Cascades is sensibly calling it) for a special second-night ceremony. Xakary the Magician, featured on America's Got Talent, will wow you with tricks.
THROUGH DECEMBER 24PERFORMANCE
- Christmastown
If your holiday season lacks slinky dames, growling gumshoes, and hard-boiled bosses, try Seattle playwright Wayne Rawley's Christmas noir, back onstage once again. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Diving Santa
Santa can squeeze down narrow chimney shafts and make it to every home on Earth in the span of a few hours, so it should come as no surprise that he's also an accomplished diver. See the jolly man glide through the 120,000-gallon Window on Washington Waters exhibit and snap photos with him. The Dickens Carolers will stop by for a noon performance on Christmas Eve.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24FILM
- Chanukah Movie Night
Feast on kosher Chinese food (a beloved Jewish tradition over the holidays) from Teapot and cozy up to watch the 1979 adventure film The Frisko Kid, wherein a rabbi played by Gene Wilder sets out to start a synagogue in San Francisco. Bring a $10-or-under gift if you want to participate in the white elephant exchange. FOOD & DRINK
- Feast of the Seven Fishes
It's Italian-American tradition to dine on seven types of seafood on Christmas Eve. Executive chef Carolynn Spence will prepare her take on the custom with a $30 bouillabaisse special, plus lots of other seafood dishes that guests can order to build their own feast, such as salt cod beignets, fried "smickles" (smelt and dill pickles), and seafood paella. PERFORMANCE
- Ghosts of Winter
"Gothic Royalty" Morgue Anne will reveal the haunting side of the holidays in this performance set in a haunted castle. It co-stars Lazarus Rise, Vesper Verboten, Acherontia Styx, Annie Position, Kir Royale, and Jesus la Pinga.
- Interdisciplinary Performance Series
Katrina Wolfe's performance series features a variety of solos and duets. This time, Joey Largent and Wolfe will perform dances incorporating "butoh dance, live music, and intricate installations of various materials suspended from the ceiling."
DECEMBER 24-26MUSIC
- Xmas GGNZLA Karaoke
For the third year in a row, GGNZLA Karaoke will host a multi-day Christmas party in which all donations will go to YouthCare's Isis House, their residential home for LGBTQIA youth. So show up, grab a cocktail (or mocktail), and sing your little heart out for a good cause.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25FILM
- Kung Pao Xmas Film + Dinner: Abe
A young boy (Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things) from a half-Israeli, half-Palestinian family is inspired by a Brazilian chef to unite his sparring relatives through the power of delicious food. Watch the film over an (optional) dinner. MUSIC
- Miracle on Howell St: Tony H., Blueyedsoul, DGW, Sharlese
The legendary nightclub/theater venue Re-Bar will be just as magical and wish-granting as Santa Claus at the eighth annual iteration of this party inspired by the holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street. Dance the night away to local DJs, including Tony H, blueyedsoul, Sharlese, and Dane Garfield Wilson. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Chanukah on Ice
Enjoy free admission to the Shoreline skating rink, where you'll find a doughnut bar and a kid-focused craft station.
- Christmas Joy Ride
Deck out your bike in baubles and garland (just make sure nothing's dangly enough to get caught in the wheels) and bomb down Duthie Hill on Christmas Day.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26FOOD & DRINK
- addo - Hot Pot Night
Plunging things into pots of simmering broth is a pastime enjoyed by many cultures. At this family-style interactive dinner, you can travel the world trying hot pots from different international cuisines.
- A Night of Scandinavian Drinking Songs
Pick up a couple Scandinavian drinking ditties (known as "snapsivor") from experts Kathi Ploeger and Don Meyers and learn how to skål (toast) like a pro. The local Nordic band Sprida Ut will perform. MUSIC
- Yiruma: Nocturne
Korean contemporary classical musician Yiruma will combine melodious Korean compositions with inspirational holiday pieces.
DECEMBER 26-JANUARY 5COMMUNITY
- Winter Fishtival
One of the Seattle Aquarium's biggest annual events brings more than a week of activities highlighting different sea animals, from marine birds to plankton to gardens that thrive on the ocean floor. Don't miss a live educational performance from kids' entertainers Octonauts.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27COMEDY
- Brent Flyberg Presents an Evening of Stand Up Comedy
Sweetly funny local boy Brent Flyberg will headline with support from fellow Seattle-bred comics Alyssa Yeoman, Courtney Karwal, and Bo Johnson. FOOD & DRINK
- 6 YEARS of BEERS Anniversary Party!
Bad Jimmy's will ring in their sixth anniversary, a.k.a. the "wooden anniversary," with free wooden coasters for the first 50 guests to make a purchase and a dark flight of four beers (including a rare bourbon oak-aged milk stout). SoSo Good Food Truck will purvey New Mexican fare.
- Chuckanut Italian Pilsner Release
Chuck's Hop Shop will release an Italian pilsner-style they made in collaboration with Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen. They'll pour some other beers from Chuckanut for the occasion, too. MUSIC
- Electric Boots, Poker Face
Two iconic pop artists will get the tribute-band treatment, courtesy of Electric Boots (Elton John) and Poker Face (Lady Gaga).
- Luke's Wall, Gold Sweats, Gasmule
Ozzy-era Black Sabbath tribute band Luke's Wall will rip into the classics after opening sets from Gold Sweats and GasMule. PERFORMANCE
- A Very Noir Holiday
QTPOC drag performers celebrate the holidays with hot looks and moves. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Southgate Roller Rink Presents: Totally 80's Sk8 & Costume Party
Go big or go home at this costume and skating party celebrating the decade of excessively large hair. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night and DJ Chach will spin bouncy throwbacks.
DECEMBER 27 & 29COMEDY
- Closing Argument Comedy Show with Vilaska Nguyen
Full-time public defender Vilaska Nguyen will show off his comedy moonlighting chops, with the help of opener Dewa Dorje.
THROUGH DECEMBER 28PERFORMANCE
- The Bishop's Wife: A Live Radio Play
This live radio broadcast is an adaptation of the classic 1947 film about an angel sent to help answer a bishop's prayer, but who, in his human form, is just too dang handsome to avoid provoking the bishop's jealousy. (Cary Grant played the angel in the original.) VISUAL ART
- A Pet Project
The gallery features paintings from the Pet Project, a local art show benefiting the Doney Coe Pet Clinic, which offers free vet care for the pets of homeless and low-income owners.
- Playground
The Tropical Contemporary collective—made up of self-described femmes, queers, kinksters, and people of color—explore fantasy, play, and their vital role in society through mostly two-dimensional artworks.
- Small Works Group Exhibition
Support the artist community and shop paintings, photos, prints, and more for the holidays at this exhibition.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28COMEDY
- Blood Squad Presents: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
The deliciously scary improv troupe Blood Squad will return with another improvised horror movie, this time "set among the saccharine sweetness of a Christmas romance." If you wish the Hallmark channel had a little more gore, this will be right up your blood-slicked alley. Believe us when we say that this may not be suitable for all ages. MUSIC
- Artist's Choice: Laser Frank Ocean
For the month of December, the Pacific Science Center's resident laser artists get to choose which musical artist they want to cue up and synchronize to beams of light. This week, it's the music of Frank Ocean interpreted by laser artist Ziggy.
- Best You've Ever Seen: Gravity with Patrick Galactic & Jimi Jaxon
In this series, one band and one DJ invent a new score for a popular film. For the final show of the year, Alfonso Cuaron's visually striking astronaut film Gravity will be re-scored by local psych-pop artist Patrick Galactic & DJ Jimi Jaxon.
- Celebrus Saturnalia: Flesh Produce, Sherman Crawford, & More!
Celebrate the age-old tradition of Saturnalia, an ancient Roman pagan festival traditionally celebrated in December in honor of Saturn, with live electronic bands, DJs, vendors, and more.
- Darkside - Decade of Dance! (Celebrating 2010-2019)
DJs will cram 10 years of goth, industrial, and otherwise dark synthy club jams into one night.
- The Emo Night Tour
Drown your teenage dirtbag sorrows in the pop-punk lamentations of Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco, My Chemical Romance, and more at this sad-sack live set from tribute band the Emo Night Tour.
- The Fresh Prince of Capitol Hill: A '90s Hip-Hop Dance Party
Get inspired by Will Smith's outfits from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and head to Capitol Hill to dance freely to '90s hiphop all night long.
- I'm Not Okay!! An Emo & Pop Punk Dance Party!
This isn't a phase, Mom—it's a whole party! The Emo Gs are back at it for another night of emo classics by the likes of My Chemical Romance, the Used, Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, and more. My hair might be too short now to iron into flattened, fried perfection for a scene-queen-worthy MySpace profile pic (pc4pc, anyone?), but I'm looking forward to the sea of jet-black manicures at this shindig. For less than a tub of your favorite Manic Panic hair dye, come and dance (or cry, if you want to) the night away with all the other kids that your mom warned you about. SOPHIA STEPHENS
- The Lovecats, The Sky's Gone Out, Guests
The Lovecats will rip into peppy-sad classics by '80s goth icons the Cure after the Sky's Gone Out rehash your favorite Bauhaus hits.
- MVP: Michael Jackson vs. Prince Live!
Now that all our heroes are dead, MVP, a Seattle band that plays both the music of Michael Jackson and Prince, will be bringing all the hits from two of the biggest icons in music history to south Seattle for a special appearance.
- Skablins, Without a Doubt, Good Riddance
Local ska band Skablins (named after "ska and goblins," naturally) will bring anthemic party jams to Ballard with support from Without a Doubt and Good Riddance.
- Talking Dead with LDW (Talking Heads) & GBB (Grateful Dead)
Talking Heads and Jerry Garcia tribute bands will share the stage with zero breaks. PERFORMANCE
- Big Burlesque Game Show: The Season Finale
Sexy dance gets competitive as two teams of ecdysiasts play games for victory. This time, you'll find out the winner of the season.
- Circus Freak
Miss Texas 1988 will highlight "upbeat oddities and razzle-dazzling beauties" at this showcase of unusual talents and strange, flashy drag from GlitterBall VonEasypants, Lavish Leone, Peach E Mogee, and Lazarus Rise. SPORTS & RECREATION
- 49ers Invasion presented by Zenni: Seattle
San Francisco transplants, here's your chance to wear your 49ers gear without fear of getting booed by Seahawks fans. There will be raffle prizes (including autographs from 49ers, player-used items, and tickets to the game on Sunday) and a book signing with NBCSports reporter Matt Maiocco.
THROUGH DECEMBER 29GEEK
- Hello Kitty Friends Around The World Tour
Explore London, Paris, New York, Honolulu, and Tokyo through the eyes of everyone's favorite Sanrio character, Hello Kitty, by traveling to five interactive rooms with your 'passport' in tow. You'll pick up plenty of treats and souvenirs along the way. PERFORMANCE
- Corduroy
A cute little bear, a night watchman, and a loving little girl will no doubt bring adorability and cheer to you and your children in this adaptation of Don Freeman's classic picture books.
- The Flight Before Xmas
Maggie Lee's The Flight Before Xmas (directed by Amy Poisson for Macha Theatreworks) is a sweetly comedic holiday show about a group of strangers in an airport connecting with each other as their flights become more and more delayed.
- Guys and Dolls
Enter the Runyonesque world of two-bit gamblers, nightclub dancers, and missionaries in Old New York at the Village Theater's production of Abe Burrows and Frank Loesser's musical.
- Howl's Moving Castle
Rich Smith wrote of this play's 2017 run at Book-It, who's bringing it back this fall: "Though the performances were generally fantastic, this production couldn't overcome the big problem presented by the story of Howl's Moving Castle. It's boring." But if you loved Diana Wynne Jones's book or Hayao Miyazaki's film, you might really enjoy Myra Platt and Justin Huertas's musical.
- Miracle on 34th Street
Get into a heart-warmed Christmas mood with Seattle Musical Theatre's production of an extravaganza based on the 1947 film and written by The Music Man's Meredith Wilson.
- William Shakespeare's 'Othello'
The Fern Shakespeare Company will stage the heart-rending tragedy of the Moor of Venice, a man ruined by the machinations and manipulations of an evil, jealous companion. Amee Vyas will direct. VISUAL ART
- The Jacket Show
Over a dozen artists from LA, Vegas, New York, Oakland, and Seattle show original custom jackets in various forms, from paintings to chain stitching.
- Under the Influence
Local artists Deborah Bell, Alfred Harris, Iskra Johnson, Laura Van Horne, and Junko Yamamoto celebrate Asian influence, in conjunction with the 2020 reopening of the Seattle Asian Art Museum. WINTER HOLIDAYS
- Seattle's Best Holiday Lights Tour!
A festively decorated mini-bus will cart you across the most twinkly-lit neighborhoods in town. Bring your own (non-alcoholic) beverages and sing along to holiday tunes.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29COMEDY
- The Chanukah Party III: #BlackHotChanukah
Celebrate Hanukkah with musician Adra Boo, comics Vanessa Dawn and Isaac Novak, bands Shaina Shepherd, King Youngblood, and Hotels (featuring Boo), and a dance party with DJs Silk Safari and Ruben Mz. and VJ Blazinspace. Plus, there'll be starchy Jewish delicacies like matzo ball soup, bagels, and potato latkes and a market with goods by T-Dub Customs and kemexkeme. PERFORMANCE
- Drag Queen Bingo
Poison Waters will emcee this prize-bearing bingo night with fellow local drag queens LeTigre Love and Sativa Queen. VISUAL ART
- Sean Michael Hurley: Prisoners and Guards
See mystical paintings by Sean Michael Hurley, a local artist who's inspired by Polish surrealism, turn-of-the-century Symbolism (think Gustav Klimt), and 20th-century editorial illustration.
Closing Sunday
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23FOOD & DRINK
MUSIC
Tap into both your olfactory and gustatory senses at this event hosted by perfumer Molly Ray and mixologist Chase Cornell, where you can design your own custom fragrance, then enjoy custom cocktails and food pairings created specifically to complement your new scent.