22 New Year's Day 2020 Events in Seattle Polar Plunges, Hangover Brunches, and More Things to Do on January 1

MEADOWBROOK COMMUNITY CENTER VIA FACEBOOK Start off the year on a courageous note by participating in a Polar Plunge at places like Matthews Beach Park

COMEDY & PERFORMANCES

Hump Day Hootenanny! New Year's Day Edition

At this New Year's Day edition of the monthly improv shindig, watch the soon-to-be-ex-Seattleite Graham Downing, the improv team Discard After Use, and stand-up comic Drea Sebastiano-Stanley generate silliness.

Cafe Racer (University District)

New Year’s Day with Sugar Plum Gary

A misanthropic disposition combined with a strong satanist worldview distinguishes Sugar Plum Gary from other yuletide figures. Every year around this time, "somewhat beloved storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery" slips into a red onesie and takes the stage to give audience members completely unsolicited advice on how to best navigate the season, and it's often pretty funny if you're into dark, absurd humor. What's his favorite holiday decorating tip? In an interview with Brett Hamil in City Arts, Sugar Plum Gary gives his answer: I like to "find a dark place and put myself in a corner and wait," he says, with a creepy uncle grin. Merry Christmas. RICH SMITH

Vermillion (Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Hangover Brunch 2020

Nurse your New Year's Eve hangover with a spread of kalbi beef, kalua pork, kimchi fried rice, and other Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired Super Six favorites.

Super Six (Columbia City)

Le Coin New Year's Day

Le Coin will serve a brunch with 50% off local Washington oysters and 30% all bottles of sparkling wine to start your year off right.

Le Coin (Fremont)

New Year's Day at W Bellevue // Hangover Cure

Gobble up all you can eat of the most important meal of the day, with unlimited pancakes, eggs, and bacon and a complimentary mimosa (with purchase of additional drink specials).

W Bellevue

New Year's Day Brunch

Hang out at Cafe Racer and avail yourself of half-priced mimosas and brunch specials.

Cafe Racer (University District)

New Year's Day Chili & Football

Crockpots brimming with hearty chili will abound while the Rose Bowl airs on TV at Stoup's annual New Year's Day tradition.

Stoup Brewing (Ballard)

New Year's Day Hair of the Chupacabra

"Hair of the dog" is a time-honored hangover remedy, and El Chupacabra will do it their way, with plenty of tacos and booze.

El Chupacabra (Phinney)

New Year's Day Hangover 2020

Tend to your hangover with hearty Mexican fare from El Chupacabra and the soothing waves of Alki Beach.

El Chupacabra (West Seattle)

New Year's Day Hip Hop Brunch

Brunch, cocktails, and hip-hop tunes courtesy of KEXP will salve your hangover at the downtown restaurant Ben Paris.

Ben Paris (Downtown)

New Years Day: Beans ‘n’ Greens at WNW

Attract some prosperity for the new year by digging into a dish of black-eyed peas and collard greens prepared by Inye Wokoma and Tarik Abdullah and listening to vinyl.

Wa Na Wari (Central District)

Recovery Brunch

Ease into the new year with brunch, booze, and football on TV.

The Bridge (West Seattle)

MUSIC & DANCING

The Breakfast Club - New Year's Day 2020 with John Tejada

Kudos to anyone with the energy to hit up this after-after-party on New Year's Day, with a special headlining set by Pokerflat notable John Tejada and support sets from Tara Brooks, Mary Droppinz, DAve Pezzner, Jay Tripwire, LGSP with Annabelle Lea, Nordic Soul, Kinjo B2B Konifer, Snapdragon, Ramiro, Levi Clark, Claudia Martinez, Unknown ?layer, Ailio, Tek Jones, Red Star, Julie Herrera, Jon Lee B2B Wesley Holmes, Recess, and Meow Pals, with the hosting talents of Arson Nicki.

Monkey Loft (Downtown)

New Year's Day Dance

Do-si-do your way to this square dancing event with the Puddletown Squares.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (Roosevelt)

New Year's Day Tango Happy Hour

Live musicians will usher you into the second coming of the roaring '20s with a social dance on New Year's Day. Show up early for a class or bring the moves you already have to the main event.

Orfeo (Belltown)

Pride Skate: Cher vs Madonna

Spend the first night of 2020 serving your best Cher or Madonna look in the rink at this skating and costume party with Baby Ketten Karaoke.

Southgate Roller Rink (White Center)

Wild Thorns

Head to Seattle's best and only lesbian bar for a night of drag and burlesque from Vincent Milay, Nico Pecans, Chess Albaneze, Siren Hung St. James, and special New Year's Day guest Lazarus Rise.

Wildrose (Capitol Hill)

OUTDOORS

2020 Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach

Sacrifice your body heat for a 2020 Commemorative Polar Bear Badge of Courage at this 18th annual event. Warming refreshments will await your arrival back on land.

Matthews Beach (Sand Point)

Angle Lake Polar Bear Plunge

Warm your bones with a coffee and brunch buffet provided by Starbucks before diving into the freezing water at this New Year's Day tradition. Don't forget to bring canned food to donate to those in need.

Angle Lake Park (SeaTac)

Kirkland's 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge!

Denizens of Kirkland can take a "refreshing" dip into Lake Washington for bragging rights and Chump Change Foundation ("Building community one smile at a time").

Marina Park (Kirkland)

Resolution Run & Polar Bear Dive

Odds are you'll be pretty chilly after taking a post-5K dip in the Puget Sound at this Polar Bear Plunge. Keep warm at a post-race celebration with free chili, hot cocoa and coffee, and beers inside a heated garden.

Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

Sammamish Polar Plunge

Take a freshwater dip into Lake Sammamish, then earn your body's forgiveness with warm drinks and clam chowder. Proceeds will benefit local habitat restoration efforts.

Lake Sammamish State Park (Issaquah)