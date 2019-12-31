Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption in 2020? We have good news: The local botanical-bubbly-soda purveyors at DRY Soda have announced that they're teaming up with more than 25 Seattle bars and restaurants (including the restaurants of Ethan Stowell, Tom Douglas, and Thierry Rautureau) to provide interesting zero-proof drink specials all January long.
To make it easy for you to take advantage of DRY January, we've compiled all of the participating restaurants and bars below. Plus, we've put together a calendar of official DRY January events, and compiled those events below, too.
DRY also notes that they've partnered with Columbia Distributing to make non-alcoholic options more plentiful across the city.
Happy DRYnuary!
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS & BARS
BALLARD
The Ballard Loft
Giddy Up Burgers
Staple & Fancy Mercantile
BELLTOWN
Cantina Lena
Dahlia Lounge
Lola
Tavolàta
CAPITOL HILL
Rione XIII
Tavolàta
Unicorn
DOWNTOWN
Carlile Room
Cortina
Etta's
Farestart
Heartwood Provisions
Palace Kitchen
Seatown Market Diner
Serious Pie
HILLMAN CITY
Archipelago
MADRONA
Red Cow
QUEEN ANNE
How to Cook a Wolf
SODO
Jimmy's on First
SOUTH LAKE UNION
Brave Horse Tavern
Cuoco
Maslow's By Farestart
Serious Pie
RELATED EVENTSJANUARY 10
Sans Bar + DRY Experience Seattle
The Cathedral
Mocktails Mixology with DRY Soda
The Works Seattle
The Art of Pairing: Food and Mocktails
The Works Seattle