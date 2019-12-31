Here's Where to Get Booze-Free DRY Drink Specials This January 2020 The Local Bubbly Soda Purveyors Are Partnering with These Locations This DRYnuary

Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption in 2020? We have good news: The local botanical-bubbly-soda purveyors at DRY Soda have announced that they're teaming up with more than 25 Seattle bars and restaurants (including the restaurants of Ethan Stowell, Tom Douglas, and Thierry Rautureau) to provide interesting zero-proof drink specials all January long.

To make it easy for you to take advantage of DRY January, we've compiled all of the participating restaurants and bars below. Plus, we've put together a calendar of official DRY January events, and compiled those events below, too.

DRY also notes that they've partnered with Columbia Distributing to make non-alcoholic options more plentiful across the city.

Happy DRYnuary!

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS & BARS

BALLARD

The Ballard Loft

Giddy Up Burgers

Staple & Fancy Mercantile

BELLTOWN

Cantina Lena

Dahlia Lounge

Lola

Tavolàta

CAPITOL HILL

Rione XIII

Tavolàta

Unicorn

DOWNTOWN

Carlile Room

Cortina

Etta's

Farestart

Heartwood Provisions

Palace Kitchen

Seatown Market Diner

Serious Pie

HILLMAN CITY

Archipelago

MADRONA

Red Cow

QUEEN ANNE

How to Cook a Wolf

SODO

Jimmy's on First

SOUTH LAKE UNION

Brave Horse Tavern

Cuoco

Maslow's By Farestart

Serious Pie

RELATED EVENTS

JANUARY 10

Sans Bar + DRY Experience Seattle

The Cathedral

JANUARY 17

Mocktails Mixology with DRY Soda

The Works Seattle

JANUARY 31

The Art of Pairing: Food and Mocktails

The Works Seattle