Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption in 2020? We have good news: The local botanical-bubbly-soda purveyors at DRY Soda have announced that they're teaming up with more than 25 Seattle bars and restaurants (including the restaurants of Ethan Stowell, Tom Douglas, and Thierry Rautureau) to provide interesting zero-proof drink specials all January long.

To make it easy for you to take advantage of DRY January, we've compiled all of the participating restaurants and bars below. Plus, we've put together a calendar of official DRY January events, and compiled those events below, too.

SIFF's Week Long Film Noir Festival Begins Valentine's Day 2020
NOIR CITY Returns to the Egyptian from Feb 14 - 20 with host and Czar of Noir Eddie Muller for a global tour of cinematic darkness.
Cindy Sherman now on view at the Vancouver Art Gallery!
Buy your tickets today to see one of the world’s leading contemporary artists!

DRY also notes that they've partnered with Columbia Distributing to make non-alcoholic options more plentiful across the city.

Happy DRYnuary!

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS & BARS

BALLARD
The Ballard Loft
Giddy Up Burgers
Staple & Fancy Mercantile

BELLTOWN
Cantina Lena
Dahlia Lounge
Lola
Tavolàta

CAPITOL HILL
Rione XIII
Tavolàta
Unicorn

DOWNTOWN
Carlile Room
Cortina
Etta's
Farestart
Heartwood Provisions
Palace Kitchen
Seatown Market Diner
Serious Pie

HILLMAN CITY
Archipelago

MADRONA
Red Cow

QUEEN ANNE
How to Cook a Wolf

SODO
Jimmy's on First

SOUTH LAKE UNION
Brave Horse Tavern
Cuoco
Maslow's By Farestart
Serious Pie

RELATED EVENTS

JANUARY 10

Sans Bar + DRY Experience Seattle
The Cathedral

JANUARY 17

Mocktails Mixology with DRY Soda
The Works Seattle

JANUARY 31

The Art of Pairing: Food and Mocktails
The Works Seattle