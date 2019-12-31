Here Are All the Details on Tonight's New Year’s Eve 2019 Fireworks in Seattle—Plus What to Do if They’re Canceled

Space Needle via Facebook The T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle party is sold out, but you can catch the spectacle from plenty of other vantage points around town—weather permitting.

Gazing at the Space Needle's spectacular fireworks display is an ideal way to the spend the first 10 minutes of the decade, and we hope everyone in the vicinity of the iconic flying saucer-shaped structure will get to witness it.

But, with strong wind gusts expected to come through town tonight, there's a chance the main event will be canceled. According to KING 5, who are monitoring the story, the fireworks are threatened if winds are sustained at more than 25 mph, or gusts surpass 30–35 mph. As of 1:30 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department's Fire Prevention Division said there are no plans of cancelling the fireworks, but that could still change. Check here for updates.

If bad weather spares the Emerald City, the fireworks show will start at 11:59 p.m. and last for 10 minutes. KING 5 will be broadcasting the show live starting at 11:35 p.m. You can also hear the soundtrack broadcast live on 106.1 KISS FM.

In addition to the Space Needle itself, there are also several nearby events where you can take in the spectacle, from an '80s-themed bash at the Sky View Observatory to Chihuly Garden and Glass' New Year's Eve pARTy to the Swedish Cultural Center's Nordic New Year's Fest.

If things do take a turn for the worse, you'll find plenty of non-fireworks-adjacent events on our New Year's Eve calendar. Check out the music, performance, and film categories for options whose main source of entertainment is completely independent of the weather forecast, like Meow Meow at Benaroya Hall, the Xtreme Theatresports New Year's Eve Party, and The Room: Futuristic 2020 Edition.

Regardless of the weather, the Space Needle's light shows will go on as planned. These are a new feature this year—they'll light up the top of the monument every hour from 7-10 p.m. KING 5 will also be broadcasting the 10 p.m. light show live.

Cheers to 2020!