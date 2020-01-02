Eight Galleries to Visit During Pioneer Square Art Walk Tonight: Thursday, January 2, 2020 The Stranger's Critics Picks for the (first) First Thursday Art Walk This Month

Seattle boasts the nation's oldest art walk, and this month, you can go to it twice. Because of its proximity to the New Year's Day holiday, the Pioneer Square Art Walk, which usually takes place on the first Thursday, will be spread over two weeks, with some events taking place on January 2 and most openings taking place on January 9. Below, find out which galleries are having events in and around Pioneer Square tonight, like Miha Sarani: Everywhere at Once, as well as one-night events like New Year, Still You. You can also find more options on our First Thursday calendar, including those galleries which will have receptions next week. For art in other neighborhoods, check out our complete visual art calendar.

Annual CORE Group Show

Discover works by CORE gallery member artists, like Marit Berg, SHRUB, Steve Gawronski, and many others.

CORE Gallery

Brighter Future: To be heard. To be seen. To be free.

Continuing in the tradition of yehaw by accepting every submission, this massive group show done in collaboration with the Ethnic Heritage Art Gallery at King Street Station features more than 100 objects by more than 50 local artists of color. Riffing on the idea of “freedom” and what it means to be free, artists present their thoughts on the current political climate in the city via a wide variety of mediums: painting, sculpture, video, etc. Of particular note is the intimate and contemplative Dani, Mexico City by local photographer Marilyn Montufar, used on the flyer for the show. JASMYNE KEIMIG

King Street Station

Global Citizen

Celebrate this new international smartphone short film festival about being responsible to our "global family," Global Citizen, presented by the organization CARAVAN. At this special presentation, you'll see the top three films, plus one honorable mention.

CoCA

Loring Doyle

Hollywood special effects artist Doyle will present brightly-colored pop surrealism.

Addison on Fourth

Miha Sarani: Everywhere at Once

Sarani made the news in 2016 when his large-scale thesis painting of musician Sananda Maitreya was slashed in what some thought was a racially motivated act of defacement. In this exhibition, Slovenia-born Sarani delves into representation, authorship, the role of medium, and the painting process.

Shift

New Art New Artists 2020

SAM welcomes new artists like Phyllis Emmert, Annie Lewis, Anne Nequette, and Joey Robinson.

SAM Gallery

New Year, Still You

This event was originally going to be a live "Wardrobe Therapy" session by Femail's Janelle Abbott. Unfortunately, Abbott was recently hit by a car (drivers: LOOK WHERE YOU'RE GOING), and has been forced to change the format. She'll be interviewing clients (who'll bring their own garments to be transformed) and creating sketches in order to create the finished pieces later.

Party Hat

Ryan W. Kelly: Forest from the Trees

Wander through a dreamy, illogical "ad hoc forest" fashioned from papier-mâché, ceramic, and wood.

Method Gallery