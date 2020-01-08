The 15 Best Art Openings to Attend Second Thursday: January 9, 2020 The Stranger's Critics' Picks for Capitol Hill Art Walk and Pioneer Square Art Walk

Klara Glosova's fierce feline emerges from splashes of color at Linda Hodges Gallery

Due to some rescheduling from the New Year's Day holiday, many Pioneer Square Art Walk participants are hosting receptions on January 9, the same date as the Capitol Hill Art Walk (as well as the West Seattle Art Walk). Below, our arts critics have chosen their most anticipated art openings and special events in both Capitol Hill (like E.T. Russian: Double Clear) and in Pioneer Square (like Klara Glosova and Mya Kerner). We've also got a map at the bottom to help you navigate. For more options, check out the full Pioneer Square Art Walk and Capitol Hill Art Walk calendars, or our Visual Art calendar.

CAPITOL HILL ART WALK

Ben Kerr and Michelle Lassaline: Animal Fears

Kerr Law Firm presents adorable cartoons representing the fears of the animals we love, like cats with abandonment-in-space issues and cheetahs with a terror of losing a race.

Joe Bar

Art of the Flyer: Raymond Pettibon Exhibition

Fans of punk rock should check out this show of posters by Raymond Pettibon, brother of Black Flag founder Gregg Ginn. Pettibon designed promotional images for his sibling's band as well as for the Dead Kennedys, the Ramones, Meat Puppets, and the Minutemen. This exhibition is drawn from the collection of Brandon Mendoza, a former music biz executive.

Caffe Vita

E.T. Russian: Double Clear

In this interactive and accessible exhibition, Seattle artist E.T. Russian meditates on choosing what to live for. Russian is interested in making art that appeals to a broader audience than the one typically catered to, not limiting the experience of enjoying his art to just one sense, but multiple senses at once. Using animation, sculpture, and poetry, Double Clear follows gargoyles encountering surreal events as they fly over cemeteries, bridges, and water. During a special event held on January 9, local artists that work with sound and movement perform using Double Clear as the backdrop. The night will include ASL interpretation with live captioning. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Hedreen Gallery

Max Planck: Images of Science

Science experiments yield abstract works of art in this traveling exhibition, featuring images submitted by more than 80 research institutes of the Max Planck Society, a German research institute that has produced 18 Nobel laureates since 1948. See the world in glorious macro or micro.

Goethe Pop-up Space

Scotty Cayton

Scotty Cayton (aka Betty Wetter)'s retro-surreal collages express his "feminine side" through glamorous, sprightly kitsch.

Kaladi Brothers Coffee

Tobias Gurl

Gurl offers an idiosyncratic take on the zodiac with pencil and metallic and black ink in fractal-like patterns, with quirky details like "Capricorn [...] wearing a funny hat."

Ritual

What Came Before: Erin Frost 2020 - A Selected Retrospective

After two decades in Seattle, artist Erin Frost is moving. This exhibition looks back at her "far-reaching and ongoing series of self investigations" in various media (she's worked in video, photography, embroidery, and other media).

The Factory

PIONEER SQUARE ART WALK

Antiquated Boundaries: Five Centuries of Maps

Revisit lost worlds with these exhibitions of antique maps that highlight the impermanence and instability of borders.

Davidson Galleries

Artemio Rodriguez: Full Scale

See Mexican artist Artemio Rodriguez's pastoral, mystical, and politically-charged large-scale linocut The Garden, an adaptation of Hieronymus Bosch's trippy triptych The Garden of Earthly Delights.

Davidson Galleries

Chris Buening: Empty Heads

Face jugs have a long history in the United States, especially in the South where enslaved folk artists crafted ceramic jugs depicting human heads. These face jugs were said to have spiritual value, or perhaps served as a form of visual representation of a people who were denied any sort of reflection on their appearance or selfhood. These jugs immediately came to my mind when seeing the work of Seattle-based artist Chris Buening in his new show, Empty Heads. Pulling from his past, Buening is presenting new ceramic pieces—jugs, vases, jars, etc.—influenced by these face jugs, 1970s-era creamers and vases, memory pots, and other folk pottery. JASMYNE KEIMIG

SOIL

Devotion: 'Flesh & Blood' Pop-Up Performance

Much-praised Italian-born, Seattle-based dancers Alice Gosti and Lavinia Vago will take to the galleries to respond through movement to the important traveling exhibition Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum.

Seattle Art Museum

James Martin: The Book of Sunshine

Circus denizens, anthropomorphic animals, and mythical beings populate James Martin's art. Martin was born in 1928 in Everett and has been creating these whimsical scenes for decades. This exhibition will include selections from his lengthy career, including pieces that haven't been seen in public since their completion.

James Harris Gallery

Josiah Bell: Kalos Eidos

This artist's first-ever solo show in Seattle displays his frenetic abstract monotypes in 2D with wide, visible brushstrokes, as well as three-dimensional monotype sculptures. Think of ancient seashells, chaotic trajectories, and exploded flowers.

Gallery 110

Klara Glosova, Mya Kerner

This show brings us work by two Seattle-based artists. Klara Glosova is a Czech-born multidisciplinary artist who creates primarily through drawing and painting. Drawing inspiration from her history growing up in Eastern Europe, as well as her experiences as an artist and mother, Glosova’s work is bright, its figures draped in bold swatches of color. Mya Kerner—a multidisciplinary artist with a background in permaculture—works in mediums like paint and wire to create tranquil mountainscapes that seemingly exist outside of space and time. Her approach to her work is influenced by her Eastern European forester lineage, which aids in her exploration of place and memory. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Linda Hodges Gallery

Ross Palmer Beecher: Quilts and Assemblages

This Seattle-based mixed-media artist subverts iconography by creating assemblages that form flags, portraits, and quilts.

Greg Kucera Gallery

Yunmi Her: The factory worker in 2016

Every morning outside Seattle-based artist Yunmi Her’s window, a factory worker stepped outside, ordered a sausage and drink from a food truck behind the building, ate it on the lid of a trash bin, and entered back through the blue door he exited from. Her—riveted by this quotidian routine—recorded her observations with a camera. Compelled by the idea of closeness to this worker, she created a video work based on her extrapolations of the factory worker’s life outside those brief moments they spent “together.” Using a two-channel video, male and female voice-overs, and Twitter accounts, Her explores the “shared but different” perspectives of subject and observer. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Gallery 4Culture