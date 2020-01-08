The Top Seven MLK Day 2020 Events in Seattle Volunteer Opportunities, Performances, and More On and Leading Up to Monday, January 20

The first major holiday of 2020 is upon us: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Mon Jan 20). To help you plan, we've rounded up this year's biggest events honoring the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, happening throughout the long weekend. You can also check out our complete MLK Day calendar for even more options. Want to get out of town for the long weekend? Check out our complete festivals calendar for options including the Lake Chelan Winterfest and Leavenworth's Bavarian IceFest.

Sponsored Cindy Sherman now on view at the Vancouver Art Gallery! Buy your tickets today to see one of the world’s leading contemporary artists!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

MLK Unity Party

Join KEXP's OC Notes (host of the station's Sunday Soul show) for this 20th annual MLK Day party featuring additional live sets from DJs Riz, Kid Hops, Alex, Sharlese, and Brit. If you can't make it in person, the event will be broadcast live.

Clock-Out Lounge (Beacon Hill)

MLK Youth Kick-Off!

Young people will get the spotlight during this all-day celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.—take in African drumming, dance performances, spoken word, and more.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (Central District)

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

From Struggle to Survival: Creating Beauty out of Tragedy

Classical guitarist and composer Hilary Field will pair up with local poets Claudia Castro Luna and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha to kick off this evening of original music and poetry celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Next up, storyteller Merna Ann Hecht and cellist Michelle Dodson will offer little-known traditional and contemporary stories that they hope will "[bring] hope forth in dark times."

Elliott Bay Book Company (Capitol Hill)

2020 Seattle MLK Day March and Celebration

Garfield High School's 38th annual day of events celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. with an opportunity fair, workshops, and pre- and post-march rallies. This year's theme is "2020 Vision," which the organizers say "reflects the clarity of Dr. King's dream."

Garfield High School (Central District)

King Day

The museum's annual MLK Day program promises arts and crafts activities for kids and families, local vendors, an interactive story hour led by Seattle Children’s Theater, film screenings, food, and remarks from local leaders. Plus, a week before the holiday, check out NAAM's screening of King in the Wilderness on Sunday, January 12.

Northwest African American Museum (Atlantic)

MLK Day of Service 2020

Whether it's cleaning up a public space, potting trees, or helping feed the hungry, there are dozens of opportunities to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by volunteering at local organizations as part of a group, as an individual, or as a group leader.

Various locations

Wild Beauty: MLK Day Performance

Four black artists—Gabrielle Civil, Randy Ford, Neve Mazique-Bianco, and Fox Whitney—participating in Velocity's weeklong residency program will combine forces for a "ritual/black movement intensive" under the ensemble moniker Wild Beauty on MLK Day.

Velocity Dance Center (Capitol Hill)

You may also be interested in the Womxn's March on Seattle 2020 happening on January 18 in Cal Anderson Park. Planning ahead for other holidays? Check out our special calendars for Lunar New Year (Jan 25) and Valentine's Day (Feb 14).