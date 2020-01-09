The Top Nine Lunar New Year 2020 Events in Seattle Welcome the Year of the Rat with Lion and Dragon Dances, Special Treats, and More Major Events Through February 15

Cham Roeun Bunphoath Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Chinatown-International District with lion and dragon dances and other traditions from all over the world—plus the beloved $3 food walk.

JANUARY 18-19

Tết in Seattle

Celebrate the Year of the Rat at this annual festival in anticipation of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year in early February. As always, there will be hands-on cultural activities, traditional food, crafts, martial arts performances, a market, and more.

Seattle Center

JANUARY 20-26

Lucky Envelope Chinese New Year Celebration

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rat. On January 20, they'll unveil a bevy of brews inspired by Chinese tea, and on January 22, they'll follow that up with a lineup of beers based on popular Hong Kong cocktails. On January 25 and 26, they'll debut multiple limited releases, like the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer (brewed from an ancient recipe) and Metal Rat Hazy IPA (a collaboration made with the Chinese American–owned Highland Brewing in Asheville), and Panda Dim Sum will serve up Chinese bites from a refurbished school bus. Naturally, 88 lucky red envelopes filled with special surprises will be given out each day. JULIANNE BELL

Lucky Envelope Brewing (Ballard)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Lunar New Year Fair

After witnessing a lion dance, take a "passport journey" through the museum to make crafts with local artists, learn about the Asian zodiac, win prizes, and discover all the different ways the Lunar New Year is celebrated around the world.

Wing Luke Museum (Chinatown-International District)

Sammamish Lunar New Year

Welcome the Year of the Rat with Asian American cultural traditions like lion dances (performed by the International Lion Dance Team), a martial arts demonstration, and visual arts.

Central Washington University (Sammamish)

Snoqualmie Lunar New Year Celebration

Dancing lions will bless select lucky businesses along Center Boulevard with acrobatic stunts "involving lettuce." This Lunar New Year celebration also promises Asian-inspired food trucks, a local gift market, and kids' activities.

Snoqualmie Valley YMCA

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Bellevue Lunar New Year Celebration

See martial arts, music, and dance performances, and taste food from Din Tai Fung and Baron's Xi'an Kitchen and Bar.

Bellevue Square

Lunar New Year Celebration on the Plaza

This brief outdoor shindig will bring lion and dragon dances, martial arts demonstrations, and other family-friendly fun to Issaquah. Don't forget to bundle up.

Grand Ridge Plaza (Issaquah)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Chinatown-International District Lunar New Year

Ring in the Year of the Rat at this massive Lunar New Year celebration that showcases the diversity, richness, and culture of the Asian community. See traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko drumming, martial arts, and other cultural performances on the Main Stage, plus arts and crafts and family activities—and don't miss the $3 food walk.

Various locations (Chinatown-International District)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

This massive indoor night market will pop up for the Lunar New Year, bringing over 100 local Asian-inspired vendors and food trucks, plus a live DJ, to Magnuson Park.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)

