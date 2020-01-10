Panicking because you don’t know what to do this weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from the multi-genre QTPoC showcase QiQi Cabaret to a birthday party for Cloudburst Brewing, and from INK: Zine & Arts Fest to a Screenprinting Work Party in support of the 2020 Womxn's March on Seattle. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.
Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Moonlight Beach Walks
Appreciate the Puget Sound's glorious marine organisms in their natural habitat at low tide after dark with Environmental Science Center naturalists. Don't forget a flashlight.
(Burien, free) FILM
- 'Pushout': Second Screening and Community Conversation
This event will focus on the treatment of Black girls in schools, beginning with an overview of the local situation and continuing with a screening of a feature documentary on the factors—particularly imbalanced punitive measures—that prevent this population from receiving equal education and opportunities.
(Beacon Hill, free)
- The Legend of Joan of Arc
The heroic story of Joan of Arc (who became the first female captain of the French Army for King Charles VII and was burned at the stake two years later by the inquisition of the Catholic Church, only later to become a Saint) is told through lively puppets in this new film written and directed by Steven Ritz-Barr.
(North Seattle, $5/$10)
- SEAxSEA: The 2020 Southeast Asia x Seattle Film Festival
Filmmakers will highlight issues and topics pertinent to Southeast Asia in this local film festival.
(University District, free)
- Iran: Yesterday and Today
While the House approved a measure limiting Trump's power to take further military action against Iran, tensions with the Middle Eastern country are still brimming. Watch Simon Griffith's 2008 documentary starring Rick Steves, where the locally bred travel guru interviews Iranian citizens about their hopes and dreams—which, unsurprisingly, are not so different from the average American's.
(Wedgwood, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Cloudburst Brewing Four Year Anniversary
In January of 2016, Steve Luke raised the turquoise garage doors of his Cloudburst Brewing and gave Seattle a new definition of hoppy beer. If you hear “hoppy” and think of one-dimensional, oppressively bitter IPAs, then you should pay a visit to Cloudburst, where “hoppy” means pale ale that tastes like strawberries, IPA that is juicier and softer than it is bitter, and lager that is as clean and grassy as your dad’s fresh-cut lawn. Celebrate their fourth trip around the sun with a birthday party that kicks off at noon with rare barrel-aged beer and fresh hoppy treats. Cloudburst’s small Pike Place Market taproom regularly hits capacity, so show up early and expect a line to get in. LESTER BLACK
(Belltown, no cover)
- Seattle Sizzle
Chow down on Aussie-style pies and sausage rolls to raise money for the bushfires that are currently plaguing Australia.
(Ballard, no cover)
- Snowpack Beer Release at Fremont Brewing
Fremont Brewing will release a new hazy beer with proceeds benefiting the Northwest Avalanche Center and SheJumps. Order a pint and stake out a spot in the covered beer garden, or pick up a 16oz can to go, and stop by a waxing station to get your skis and snowboards ready for the mountain.
(Fremont, no cover)
- Wallingford Bread Pop-Up
The Beatles might have done well to revise their popular lyrics to "All You Need is Loaf," the name of the bakery pop-up that will be slinging "delicious and unusual" breads during the geek-themed tea shop Friday Afternoon's weekly game night.
(Wallingford, no cover) GEEK
- 2020 Free Public Planetarium Show
Astrologers will point out bright stars and constellations in the sky after a short video called "Violent Universe."
(Bellevue, free) MUSIC
- The Blood Moon Orchestra, Good Quiver, Aline & Wes
All-female improv band the Blood Moon Orchestra will sync up their talent for a night of audience-inspired songs after opening sets from groovy rockers Good Quiver and soulful rock duo Aline & Wes.
(West Seattle, $10)
- Bootie Mashup: NYE Do-Over Party!
If your New Year's Eve wasn't everything you'd hoped it would be, DJs Freddy, King of Pants and Skiddle will graciously replay the last night of 2019 for you with a mashup dance party complete with a countdown to midnight and lots of confetti.
(Downtown, $5/$10)
- Chrome Lakes, [b r a c k e t s], Tiger Rider, Blade Palace
Local pop-punks Chrome Lakes will get loud with darkwave outfit [b r a c k e t s], indie-rockers Tiger Rider, and psychedelic garage-rockers Blade Palace.
(Eastlake, $8)
- Dark Electric Dreams: 2 Libras, Hellport, Death Coach, US3R
Fight the dark and dreary January nights with even darker synths, industrial metal, and spooky electro-rock from local acts 2Libras, Hellport, Death Coach, and US3R.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- The Gods Themselves, Weep Wave, CHAD
Described aptly by Mike Nipper as "glam and glittery get-down crisco disco," the Gods Themselves will headline in Ballard with additional support from artsy surf-punks Weep Wave and Portland pop outfit CHAD.
(Ballard, $10)
- Jim O'Halloran Trio with Osama Afifi and Larry Mahlis
Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to support from Osama Afifi and Larry Mahlis.
(Columbia City, free)
- The Rare Forms, Bread and Butter, Razor Clam
This record release show for the Rare Forms’ upcoming LP is bound to be a barrage of filthy fun. Featuring members of the Shivas, VHS, and Marion Walker, the Pacific Northwest supergroup is debuting their premier, self-titled album through Seattle-based label Casino Trash Records. The five-piece band’s brazen rock tales take pyrographic effect with smoky vox and guitar chars. The night’s malefic mood will be well balanced by the feel-good anthems of Bread and Butter, and canorous glam of Razor Clam. DJ 50 Spence will also be hopping onto the turntables to keep the atmosphere amped between sets. AJ DENT
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Reposado
Queens-bred blues-funk outfit Reposado will bring their infectious rhythms to Seattle.
(Wallingford, free)
- Skularoid Presents: Dogstrum, Kid Leather, Sam Humans
Grumpy garage-rockers Dogstrom will head up this grungy show with Kid Leather and Sam Humans.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Thankless Dogs, Bob Nye, Shagnasty, Fire Jin
Nineties-formed Seattle punks Thankless Dogs will be joined by Bob Nye (the Conditionz), Ken Trader tribute band Shagnasty, and the Fire Jin.
(Tukwila, $7)
- W Music: Lydia Ramsey
Local singer-songwriter Lydia Ramsey will incorporate dusky southern tones into classic folk music in this solo set.
(Downtown, free) PERFORMANCE
- Gypsies (Drag Queens), Tramps and Thieves: A Pop-up Performance Night
The spirit of early-'70s Cher will pervade this night of drag and comedy with Sylvia O’Stayformore, James Darling, Jessica Paradisco, Deonta David Bebber, Jim Webber, Michael Pirkle, and Spencer Lind.
(Georgetown, $10)
- Louvel's, Drag & Duets
Local drag queen Louvel will celebrate her 27th birthday with an evening of ebullient duets and solo performances with the likes of Anita Spritzer, Vincent Milay, Miss Ruby Ross, and Galactic Molasses. Plus, free cake.
(Georgetown, $5) READINGS & TALKS
- Kate Colby and Mónica de la Torre
Hear work by widely published Providence-based poet Kate Colby, whose work often reflects on the experiences of historical women like Isadora Duncan, Anna Anderson, Catherine de Medici, and Sarah Winchester. She'll appear with Mónica de la Torre, the Mexico City-raised dark humorist author of the collections Public Domain and Talk Show.
(Wallingford, free)
- The Narrative Project: True Stories, Volume 2
Contributors to the Narrative Project's True Stories anthology will come together for a group reading.
(Ravenna, free)
- Pedro Larrea: The Wizard's Manuscript
Spanish American poet Pedro Larrea will read from The Wizard's Manuscript (recently translated by Benjamin Eldon Stevens), which press materials describe as "a book with spells and conjuring, albeit by surprising means and modes," at this bilingual event presented by the Modern Language Association.
(Capitol Hill, free) VISUAL ART
- Art Up PhinneyWood
Walk around charming Greenwood/Phinney (just north of the zoo) and take in art from dozens of venues, from galleries to restaurants to bookshops, including Couth Buzzard Books, Greenwood Space Travel Company, and the Phinney Center Gallery. Tonight, head to the Greenwood Art Collective for an indoor art walk and the INK: Zine & Arts Fest.
(Phinney/Greenwood, free)
- Belltown Art Walk
Wander around Belltown and check out the local art scene amidst the waves of drinkers and clubbers.
(Belltown, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYMUSIC
- Dan & Claudia Zanes
Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes will perform with Dan Zanes the biggest hits of their careers in this show tailored to be accessible to students on the autism spectrum.
(Edmonds, $9) PERFORMANCE
- Bellevue College Dance Company Presents: BCDC 1-2-3
The Bellevue College Dance Company presents an evening of solos, duets, and trios directed by Laura Peterson.
(Bellevue, $5) VISUAL ART
- Brighter Future: To be heard. To be seen. To be free.
Continuing in the tradition of yehaw by accepting every submission, this massive group show done in collaboration with the Ethnic Heritage Art Gallery at King Street Station features more than 100 objects by more than 50 local artists of color. Riffing on the idea of “freedom” and what it means to be free, artists present their thoughts on the current political climate in the city via a wide variety of mediums: painting, sculpture, video, etc. Of particular note is the intimate and contemplative Dani, Mexico City by local photographer Marilyn Montufar, used on the flyer for the show. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Seattle Urban Sketcher Gabriel Campanario
Campanario is a staff artist at the Seattle Times and the originator of the in situ sketch advocacy group Urban Sketchers. Check out his work here.
(Bothell, free)
Closing Saturday
- Small Works: A Collection of Collectible Works
Shop modestly sized artwork by the likes of Hibiki Miyazaki, Gabe Brown, Lynne Rotholtz, Sofia Arnold, Alfred Harris, and Curt Labitzke.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
FRIDAY-SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Snow Day SLU
Denny Park's winter light display will provide a magical, twinkly respite from dark Seattle winter days.
(Queen Anne, free)
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Stand-up Comedy Show: JR Berard, Vee Chattie, Adam Tiller
Take the edge off with local comics JR Berard, Vee Chattie, and Adam Tiller.
(Hillman City, $5/$10) COMMUNITY
- Free Family Day: Out of This World
Families with kiddos aged 4-10 in the mix will be treated to an afternoon of aliens, spaceships, and cosmic activities.
(Bellevue, free)
- Kids Saturdays in the Park: Life-size Maze
Kids are invited to collaborate on a life-size mazed based on Richard Serra's monumental sculpture Wake.
(Belltown, free) FILM
- 'Our Island’s Treasure' with Kaiya Yonamine
Watch this documentary about a group of Okinawans who militated against the ecologically destructive expansion of an American military base on their island. Save your questions for filmmaker Kaiya Yonamine, who'll be present.
(Central District, free)
- Stronger Than Medicine
Join the Seattle/King County Clinic for a screening and post-film discussion of Stronger Than Medicine, about citizens and nonprofits across the country who took it upon themselves to provide healthcare services to their community members for four days each year from 2014-2018.
(West Seattle, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Hot Toddy Bar Crawl
Hot water, lemon, honey, and booze cures all ails in the wintertime. Sip as many hot toddies as you can with this crawl sponsored by Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky, with stops at Rob Roy, Mountaineering Club at The Graduate, King’s Hardware, and Ben Paris. You'll receive a full map upon arrival at Rob Roy and partake in plenty of discounts and deals on specialty hot toddies at the other bars.
(Belltown, no cover)
- Chuck's Hop Shop's Sixth Anniversary Party
Portland's Wayfinder Beer has brewed and canned their Mad Chuck IPA in honor of the well-known and well-loved Chuck's Hop Shop's sixth birthday. Stop by for some hoppy revelry.
(Central District, no cover) MUSIC
- Back Up to Eleven! A Benefit for All Aboard
Space-rock wizards Dust Mice, Mercyful Fate tribute Princess of Hell, and Twisted Sister tribute Day of the Rocker will provide the jams and JJ Goad will provide the comedy at this fundraiser for All Aboard, a nonprofit that provides recreational, social, and educational activities for adults with special needs.
(Downtown, $7)
- Duke Evers, Forty Feet Tall, Dirty Rugs
Catch loud indie-rockers Duke Evers at a headlining gig with opening support from Portland's Forty Feet Tall and Seattle's Dirty Rugs.
(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)
- Final Body, Secret Caves, Slayanne, Mercury
Darkwave goth vibes will take over West Seattle courtesy of local bands Final Body, Secret Caves, Slayanne, and Mercury.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Haute Sauce: Trentino
Residents Swervewon, Henski, Lourawk, and special Chicago-based guest Trentino will be your DJs at this edition of Haute Sauce, "Seattle's home for hip-hop and dance music."
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- The Industrials, Kings Road
The Industrials will play "covers they love, in a way you've not heard before," joined by rock band Kings Road.
(Downtown, $8)
- Inhale | Expansion Festival
Billing itself as a "cozy night of music and community," this hippie-leaning mini-festival aims to bring you into a peaceful new year with live music from local acts Derek Tendersong, Earth Practice, Wolfchild, and Cuddle Buddha, plus food, massages, teas and elixirs, and more uber-chill activities.
(Lake City, donation)
- Joe T. Cook Blues Band
Minneapolis blues artist and "harmonica wizard" Joe T. Cook will blend old-school Chicago blues and West Coast swing.
(Shoreline, $7)
- Kids on Fire, Throw, Good Touch!, The Americommies
Enjoy opening sets from the Americommies (Seattle anarcho-thrash punks), Good Touch (Seattle fast-core skate punks), and Throw (Portland sad punks) before headliners Kids on Fire take the stage with their melodic pop-punk jams.
(University District, $7)
- Original Music Inspired by Tara Westover's 'Educated'
The Bushwick Book Club will perform original music inspired by Tara Westover's bestselling memoir Educated.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- POP2k: Millennium Edition
Local boy band cover band #All4doras and DJ Handz will revive the hits of the decade to which we just bid adieu.
(Fremont, $8)
- Red Martian, The Bitter Ex Lovers, The Sky Rained Heroes, Teen Cat
Dance free and easy knowing that you can break your New Year's resolutions any time you want. Ambient electro-rock band Red Martian, Trebled Morels, the Bitter Ex Lovers, the Sky Rained Heroes, and Teen Cat will provide live music.
(Tukwila, $7)
- The Requisite, The Out of Body Experience, Dearheart, Fiore
Based in Portland but bred in Montana, the Out of Body Experience describes their genre as "moon rock." They'll share a bill with high-energy indie-rockers the Requisite, "post-emo" outfit Dearheart, and LA psych-jazz group Fiore.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- The Return of '80s Tribute Legends, The Retros
Trip back a couple of decades for a night of '80s New Wave covers performed by aptly named tribute band the Retros.
(Fremont, $10)
- School of Rock Performs Maiden Vs. Priest
The tiny musical treasures of School of Rock Issaquah will perform classic arena rock songs by Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.
(Belltown, $8)
- Skates!, Creature Hole, Lipstitch
Hot-shit surf punks Skates! will headline with support from local R&B/pop band Creature Hole and Bellingham power-pop outfit Lipstitch.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Slow Code, Rest as Mutes, Stereo Creeps, Graphic Nature
Kick your bum into gear with loud punk energy from Slow Code, Rest as Mutes, Stereo Creeps, and Graphic Nature.
(Shoreline, $7)
- Sundries, No Baby, Kathy Moore Power Trio
Sundries will play "soul-laced punk rock for breakup and triumphs" after opening sets from Seattle trio No Baby (featuring dancer/choreographer Allison Burke, multi-instrumentalist Joe Oakes, and former Thunderpussy drummer Ruby Lucinda) and the Kathy Moore Power Trio.
(Ballard, $10)
- Vivian, Rat Paws, Proud Dad, DAYS
Local cat-enthusiast band Vivian will play with support from Rat Paws, Proud Dad, and DAYS.
(University District, $5) PERFORMANCE
- Daffy Dave's Comedy, Magic & Juggling Show
Extremely silly family entertainer Daffy Dave will use his slapstick approach to magic and juggling.
(University District, pay what you can)
- QiQi Cabaret
Get ready for a night of multi-genre performance art, fashion, and heavy house beats at this QTPoC showcase. The theme this time is "THE FUTURE IS FELINE," so dress accordingly and marvel at the sure-to-be-amazing looks of featured performers Hot Pink Shade, Tinashéa Monet, LüCHi, Momma Nikki, and host CarLarans, plus DJ Joy Ma.
(Downtown, $10-$18)
- RED (Ravishing Erotic Drag)
Let host Kaleena Markos and queens Stacey Starstruck, Kitty Glitter, and Solana Solstice, plus special guests, initiate you in a spectacle of kink and sex positivity.
(Capitol Hill, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- Candace Robb and Kim Zarins
Though they work in different genres, historical fiction writer Candace Robb and speculative fiction writer Kim Zarins both site Geoffrey Chaucer as a common thread in their work. Join them for a discussion of the great Canterbury Tales poet.
(University District, free)
- An Evening of Feminist Speculative Poetry
Join Jeannine Hall Gailey, Lesley Wheeler, and other feminist speculative poets for an evening of readings and performances.
(Wallingford, free)
- Peter Curtis: Pavel's War
Local author Peter Curtis will read from his new book, Pavel's War, a novelized account of the author's family's escape to England from Nazi-infiltrated Prague WWII.
(University District, free)
- Viet Thanh and Ellison Nguyen: Chicken of the Sea
Pulitzer Prize-winning Vietnamese writer Viet Thanh Nguyen (The Sympathizer) and his little son Ellison have collaborated on this adorable-sounding book about brave sailor chickens who battle seasickness and the fearsome Dog Knights.
(Capitol Hill, free) RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY
- Seattle Protest: Trump/Pence #OutNOW! NO War on Iran!
Refuse Fascism Seattle will follow up Thursday's day of action with a protest demanding Trump be removed from office and condemning war with Iran.
(Downtown, free) SHOPPING
- Remake Winter Clothing Swap
Swap your gently used clothing and accessories for new-to-you finds, and enjoy locally made snacks.
(Downtown, free)
- Funki Studios Grand Opening
Enjoy free sample classes in hip-hop, dancehall, and more early in the day and, in the evening, a mixer featuring pop-up performances by this new dance studio's instructors.
(North Seattle, free) VISUAL ART
- Ballard Art Walk
For more than 20 years, the Ballard Art Walk has encouraged community members to discover work of local makers in the area while enjoying food, music, and more. Venues include the Ballyhoo Curiosity Shop, Secret Garden Books, and other pleasant spots.
(Ballard, free)
- Georgetown Art Attack
Once a month, the art scene of the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. If the westerly locations are too far, there's a free Art Ride! Check out our critics' picks for this month—including a Group Show at Jellyfish Brewing and Natalie Dupille's Art Show and Book Release Party—here.
(Georgetown, free)
- Screenprinting Work Party in Support of the 2020 Womxn's March
Help print posters by local artists in support of the 2020 Womxn's March. You'll go home with your own posters and a belly full of snacks (it's a potluck, so bring your own to share).
(Central District, free)
SUNDAYCOMEDY
- Dixon and Farris: One Night Only
Watch two experienced improvisers—Unexpected Productions' Artistic Director Randy Dixon and Education Director Jill Farris—fly fast and furious with your suggestions.
(Downtown, $10) COMMUNITY
- Legislative Preview 2020
Hear from Washington State Representative and Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore Tina Orwall, learn about local 2020 legislation that affects women and families, and learn about ways to make an impact on the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.
(North Seattle, free)
- No Pants Light Rail Ride 2020-Seattle
Putting the "stranger than usual" in Stranger (Than Usual), this event—which originated as the "No Pants Subway Ride" by New York City comedy group Improv Everywhere in 2002 and has since become something of a global phenomenon—invites any and all pant-wearers to remove said pants, ride the Light Rail from Westlake to Sea-Tac, and refrain from acknowledging fellow skivvy-clad transit riders should they cross paths. The words "but why?" will not enter the mind of the ideal participant. Returning after a hiatus, this year's event is being organized by a local community member and not by its former hosts, Emerald City Improv.
(Downtown, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Comadre Panadería Pop-Up
Baker Mariela Camacho, who used to live in Seattle, has been taking her excellent pan dulce pop-up Comadre Panadería on the road. Thankfully, she's returning to sling alfajores, conchas, and pink cake with sprinkles for one day at Dorothea Coffee.
(Georgetown, no cover)
- Food Truck Round-Up
This free, family-friendly gathering of deliciousness on wheels happens the second Sunday of each month and features local food trucks, food booths, and over 75 different handmade and vintage shops.
(Fremont, free) MUSIC
- Boot Juice, Scratchdog Stringband, Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons
With a hillbilly attitude and a tendency to "leave dance floors sticky" (with a combination of sweat and bathtub gin, we assume), local five-piece Boot Juice will play their "river rock and mountain blues" with support from Scratchdog Stringband, Ben Hunter, and Joe Seamons.
(Ballard, $10)
- Dice, Nahweh, CSTMR
Pep up with a night of vibrant rock from local trio Dice, psychedelic trio Nahweh, and jazzy noise-rock band CSTMR (also from Seattle).
(Ballard, $10)
- Jeffrey Silverstein, Ever Ending Kicks, Amethyst De Wolfe
Portland guitarist Jeffrey Silverstein’s Nassau duo with Justin Wilcox sounds like a cross between Durutti Column and a less bombastic Fleet Foxes. Their 2017 album Heron elicits peaceful, easy feelings. Now on his own, Silverstein has cut an EP for the great Driftless Recordings titled How on Earth, and the feelings are even more peaceful and easy. (He wrote these pieces while serving as an artist-in-residence at Sou’wester Lodge in Seaview, Washington.) Backed by laid-back drum-machine beats, Silverstein looses spangly globules of six-string magic while occasionally singing in hushed tones. He calls this stuff “ambient-folk songs,” but the emphasis is on the former word. Against the odds, Silverstein has created a sweet strain of chill-out tapestries that’s as relaxing as a trip to your favorite nature retreat… which may be in Seaview. DAVE SEGAL
(Belltown, $7)
- SCMS Winter Festival Preview: Beethoven’s Immortal String Quartet Legacy
The Seattle Chamber Music Society will give classical music fans a sneak peek of their Winter Festival with a program of famous string quartet pieces by Beethoven.
(First Hill, free-$5)
- Turian, Self-Deprecator, xRAWRx, Blightmaker
Grindcore rowdies Turian will take over Eastlake with support from heavy thrashers Self-Deprecator, Cascadian mathcore trio xRAWRx, and death metal trio Blightmaker.
(Eastlake, $8) PERFORMANCE
- The Great Bolondo from Beyondo
The Great Bolondo will perform an hour of free magic with "coins, cards, and ropes" as you tuck into Thai food. You'll be up close to the act, so you can keep your eye out for tricks—but we bet you won't find them.
(Eastlake, free)
- GreenStage Monthly Shakespeare Reading
Join GreenStage for an informal bar reading of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
(Ballard, free)
- Staged Reading: Pontypool by Tony Burgess
This new play by Tony Burgess expands on the author's bestselling novel Pontypool Changes Everything (previously adapted into the cult film Pontypool), about a deadly virus that hits the sleepy town of Pontypool, Ontario, inflicting its victims with odd speech patterns and a thirst for violence. Jessa Lowe directs.
(University District, pay what you can) READINGS & TALKS
- Jennifer Wilhoit: Weaned Seals and Snowy Summits
The authors (Wilholt with Stephen B. Jones) meditate on their passionate interactions with nature and stress the need to care for the environment.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Jewish Storytelling
Families and kids of all ages are invited to hear Jewish tales from a professional storyteller and make crafts.
(West Seattle, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Viewing Parties
After their victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Playoffs last weekend, the Seattle Seahawks are one step closer to the Super Bowl. Today, watch the 12s take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round over food and drink specials and other perks at your favorite local bar.